Homeland Security boss pledges help for Jewish communities

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly pledged his department’s assistance Wednesday to Jewish community centers throughout the nation that have been besieged by a rash of bomb threats and other anti-Semitic intimidation tactics.

“Over the past several weeks, the country has seen unacceptable and escalating threats and actual harassment directed at faith-based communities around the country, with a particular focus on threats to Jewish Community Centers,” Kelly said. “As a complement to on-going law enforcement efforts . . . . DHS is working closely with Jewish communities to advise and support on protective measures they can put in place to help keep people in their community safe.”

Kelly said the department’s protective security advisers, who serve as liaisons to government, industry and community leaders in all 50 states, will offer advice and protection strategies. He said DHS leaders spoke Wednesday with executive directors of the Jewish Community Center (JCC) Association of North America, which represents 150 Jewish groups throughout the U.S.

The homeland security chief’s comments come amid a troubling wave of aggression against Jewish communities. On Monday, there were 31 bomb threats, called into 23 community centers and eight Jewish day schools, the JCC Association of North America said. Mark Potok, senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the events marked the fifth series of attacks already this year.

In the past week alone, headstones were toppled in Philadelphia and Missouri. The FBI launched an investigation into the community center threats last month.

US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) John Kelly upon his arrival at the Guatemalan Air Force base in Guatemala City on February 21, 2017. (Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ, AFP/Getty Images)

Kelly said DHS advisers have been informing Jewish leaders about the resources available to them through various federal agencies.

“These include a number of federal resources available, such as facility vulnerability assessments, as well as assistance to connect organizations with active shooter preparedness and bombing prevention training and guidance, tabletop exercises, protective measures, guides and other tools to strengthen security,” Kelly said in a statement.

“The right to worship and commune within and across faiths is fundamental to the American experience and our way of life,” Kelly said. “DHS will continue to support communities across the country to preserve these fundamental freedoms.”