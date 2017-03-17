Former Nasa Engineer Speaks Out ‘Most People Unaware’ Of Weather Modification

A former NASA aerospace avionics engineer has been working directly with GeoengineeringWatch (with state of the art UV metering equipment supplied by GeoengineeringWatch.org) to measure the dangerously high UV radiation that is now bombarding the surface of our planet. This NASA engineer’s very dire report is below. Those who are most aware of their surroundings have long since taken note of the growing intensity of the sun.

This change is not due to increased solar activity, rather, it is a dire symptom of Earth's rapidly disintegrating ozone layer. Though there are many anthropogenic factors negatively impacting our essential ozone layer, ongoing covert climate engineering programs are by far the most damaging. Many mainstream and "official sources" falsely claim that the southern hemisphere ozone hole is "recovering" (in order to pacify populations), however, front-line data does not support the "ozone recovery" official narrative. Since the start of this century UV levels comparable to the surface of Mars have been recorded. The same sources of false "ozone layer recovery" data don't even mention the massive and growing northern hemisphere ozone hole.

As the 20th century drew to a close, the rapidly increasing scale of northern hemisphere ozone depletion was becoming very apparent.

More recent data has been increasingly difficult to gain from monitoring sources, the firing of scientists involved in ozone depletion research is one major reason why. GeoengineeringWatch.org has long since been measuring and monitoring the rising UV radiation levels.

The expanse of the ozone depleted regions continues to expand.

The impacts of the extreme UV radiation exposure is very evident on the sun exposed side of many tree species and specimens. All life forms that are exposed to the increasingly excessive UV radiation are being affected, including whales and plankton.

Effects of solar UV radiation on biomolecules, cellular components and physiological responses. (Diagram credit: Royal Society of Chemistry)

If the ozone layer completely collapses, all exposed life forms will collapse with it. Climate engineering is decimating the ozone layer, all of Earth’s life support systems are at risk. The very dire report below (addressing extreme UV radiation dangers) was assembled for GeoengineeringWatch.org by a retired NASA aerospace avionics engineer. Out of concern for his safety, we must keep this individual anonymous at this time.

Critical Mass In Human Understanding

Sound simple? It’s not.

Critical Mass in Human Understanding is defined by this author as:

The percentage of World population required before a new direction is selected and used to correct a situation or program that has become a threat to Earth’s biosphere and/or human habitation.

In further writing, the author will use “Critical Mass” for short.

When dealing with various Critical Mass issues, it is first necessary to separate them into two basic categories – those are: Military and Civilian.

The reason behind the two categories is simple, the Military will require extensive resources to affect Critical Mass, whereas Civilian – being less of a ‘threat between countries’ category, will not have as severe draconian governmental oversight.

Earth’s Climate is the most critical issue, and affects all populations throughout the planet. While discussions concerning Weather Modification Programs are taking place to affect a ‘controlled response’ to adverse climate conditions, the subject is being discussed as though GeoEngineering has not yet been implemented.

Quite the opposite is true, and it is the adverse effects from this GeoEngineering that have exacerbated the climatology changes due to industrialized waste, fossil fuel consumption, and out of control consumerism.

At present, it is estimated that a majority percentage of Earth’s population remain unaware of current Global Weather Modification Programs and GeoEngineering.

In order that Humanity, and our biosphere to survive – this must change.

Scientists are unwilling to comment on current weather patterns and the severe increase in global temperatures for various reasons – the 2 biggest reasons: money and fear. When a scientist offers an opinion, he is often asked to “back up his opinion with facts” – which would require a ‘course of study’ – and no-one is likely to offer financial support to establish such a program study – the net result; the scientist keeps their opinion silent, and out of print. The scientist is usually employed by a university or corporation with funding – in the case of universities it is grant money, for corporations it is considered research – and only research in the area designated by that corporation, if there are deviations in the course of study, grant money is withdrawn, and the corporation will discontinue the scientist’s employment’.

Remember the great NASA layoff in the mid 90’s? Over 15,000 employees were laid off. Some of those employees actually knew what they were doing – some were ‘dead weight’. The author was at NASA Ames/Dryden when this was announced by Sam Golden – it truly was a dark day for NASA. Federal Grant money for several programs were discontinued.

Not knowing where money will come from to pay basic necessities like food, shelter, and clothing – this can change your attitude from good to bad – in a heartbeat. Let’s add on a family to support – the world standard of 2 ½ children, and wife. Tell me what you are likely to do when your hunger overcomes reason? Not too hard to consider seeing that your children come first.

The author has personal experience with those engineers and scientists that were laid off, with IQ’s over 180 – their end resolve is that once again employed they will never offer any opinion that may show the slightest deviation from their program structure – period.

Here is the end result from that position of Scientific Non-Involvement:

By the time Critical Mass of Human Understanding to the Negative Effects of Global Weather Modification Programs (GEOENGINEERING) is reached, the Earth’s Upper Ozone Layer will be destroyed.

With no Protective Ozone Radiation Shield, All Life on Earth will die.

Quite a conundrum. At what point does the scientist and engineer become involved before total anthropogenic global climate destruction occurs?

The answer is simple – they won’t. Those scientists and engineers will suffer with the rest of us until one day, they look up and finally see the truth – and then it’s all over.

I won’t say this is true of all our science partners, the author is but one of many, who understands the criticality of damage done by GeoEngineering and Global Weather Modification Programs – and for the last 4 years this author has studied the upper Ozone Layer and determined that the final destruction of this layer will be the ‘last straw’ before human extinction.

Given the current exponential rate of decay, 2025 is the year that plants and animals – including humans, will begin to die in massive numbers. It will be a slow, painful death – for all life and humanity.

This is not to say that irreparable damage has not already occurred. Destruction of our Biosphere did not occur overnight – it is the direct result of countless anthropogenic activities including 70 years of GeoEngineering and Weather Modification Programs.

The author is an Aerospace Avionics Engineer who worked at NASA on High Altitude Research Aircraft in the mid 90’s, specifically to study the Ozone Layer.

This aerospace engineer goes on to say:

“The scientists involved with the projects understood how critical the upper Ozone Layer is, especially when it is only about a quarter of an inch thick, and very fragile. They knew then the Ozone Layer was being destroyed by industrial waste, especially the Chlorofluorocarbons, that was the great R12 refrigerant ordeal, and now by Global Weather Modification Programs. The top scientists in the world do not understand the Earth’s Atmospheric model, I don’t care how many computer programs there are, it’s too complex, and besides, someone must write the computer program to begin with that does understand the complex atmospheric interactions, and that person doesn’t exist. Sadly, most of the scientists that did have a clue are no longer alive – which leaves humanity in dire straits. Personally, I don’t think Humanity has a chance of surviving past 2025, and with what is coming, I’m not looking forward to starvation and disease.”

Immediate attention to our Biosphere is required NOW. GeoEngineering and Global Weather Modification Programs must STOP.

How about this statement for achieving Critical Mass:

What will you do today, given that tomorrow the Ozone Layer is no more?

Would you stand in front of a government building – demanding resolve?

Would you consume fewer fossil fuel products?

Would you try to bring awareness of this to others?

Would you quit your job in science or engineering and apply your knowledge to a methodology and action that will heal our dying planet?

With the Military – do you understand what an “Unlawful Order” really is?

Investigate, then do the right thing – protect our planet. The author is a Veteran, “…against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” – this current situation qualifies as both – pay attention to your oath.

To the banking cartels: Do you want a planet left after your raping of resources?

Think your underground bunkers will keep you safe?

No, they won’t.

Who will maintain the Nuclear Reactors when you do go underground to avoid extreme UV radiation? There are over 400 active reactors at present – the nuclear radiation from unattended reactor meltdown will prevent mankind from inhabiting the earth surface for more than 10,000 years – and that’s only the ‘half-life’ – so think again about all that money you’re making from already depleted resources, famine, drought, floods, insurance claims – it’s going to effect you, just like everyone else.

The old statement: “a word to the wise is sufficient” – can you remove yourself from GREED long enough to see the truth?

This paper is your “Shot across the Bow”

The first step is easy: Stop ALL Geoengineering and Global Weather Modification Programs.

If you get to the first step – the second step will be much easier: work together to understand our planet BEFORE applying measures that will damage it further.

In the meantime, the author will continue with upper Ozone Layer research – and will continue to sound the alarm of human extinction.