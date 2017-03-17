Big Pharma Caught Supplying Drug Cartel With Bulk Ingredients For Meth

Shameless Big Pharma companies have been caught supplying a Mexican drug cartel with bulk ingredients to produce meth.



The Big Pharma companies are accused of supplying Mexican drug kingpin Ezio Figueroa Vazquez with tons of ephedrine, worth $360 million, knowing that it would be used in the production of methamphetamine – proving yet again that Big Pharma’s only motivation is profit, not the health and wellbeing of their customers.

Prosecutors are going after senior executives from the Big Pharma companies involved, charging seven executives thus far, however the names of these executives and the companies that they represent have not yet been released.

However, a Reuters investigation revealed that Sterop and Andacon are two of the three Big Pharma companies being prosecuted for involvement in the illicit methamphetamine trade.

The Free Though Project reports: The companies claim that they had no clue who was buying the drugs, but prosecutors say that they have evidence proving that the executives had full knowledge of what they were involved in. The evidence reportedly includes email and phone surveillance.

“The company made two shipments of two million pills containing pseudoephedrine in 2006. These medicines were freely available then. My clients delivered to a reliable commercial partner and had no idea of the inappropriate use of the drugs,” a representative of Andacon said.

Prosecutors spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt said that Ezio Figueroa Vazquez received large shipments of ephedrine from these companies between 2006 and 2011, which cost an estimated 360 million euros.

As was reported last month, according to neuroscientist Dr. Carl Hart, the top big pharma drug Adderall is nearly identical to crystal meth. Not only are these drugs similar, but it also seems that big pharma is the source of the cartel’s needed supply.

This arrangement makes sense because the only place to get massive quantities of a substance like ephedrine would be a pharmaceutical company, and most of these companies don’t really care who their customers are, especially if they are making millions of dollars on the deal.