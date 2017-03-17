http://www.renegadetribune.com/animal-rights-national-socialist-germany/
This is a short video reminder that the “evil Nazis” pioneered animal rights in the 20th century, ending many cruel practices immediately.
Advertisements
http://www.renegadetribune.com/animal-rights-national-socialist-germany/
This is a short video reminder that the “evil Nazis” pioneered animal rights in the 20th century, ending many cruel practices immediately.
One thought on “Animal Rights in National Socialist Germany”
Pingback: Animal Rights in National Socialist Germany | News For The Blind – behindertvertriebentessarzblog