Senators Feinstein and Grassley grim and silent after Trump-Russia briefings with Comey

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/03/senate-intel-leaders-feinstein-and-grassley-grim-and-silent-after-trump-russia-briefings-with-comey/

After closed door meetings with FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday, top members of the Senate Judiciary Committee looked grim and rattled and refused to divulge the contents of the meeting to reporters.

At around 5 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) faced reporters but revealed little about their meetings with Comey.

“This briefing was all on sensitive matters,” Feinstein said, “and highly classified and it’s really not anything we can answer any questions about.”

Comey has been at the center of multiple controversies lately, from his decision to make a later-discredited announcement about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server in the days before the 2016 election, to whether or not his agency is currently investigating Donald Trump’s campaign for allegedly colluding with the Russian government.

Comey was asked by Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (RI) and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to state by Wednesday whether his agency is actively investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.