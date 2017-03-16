Our Courts have nothing to do with Justice!

AntiCorruption Society

IN THE USA THE LEGAL SYSTEM IS NOT WHAT LAWYERS – AND THE MEDIA – TELL US IT IS!

by AL Whitney (C) copyround 2013

Permission is granted for redistribution if linked to original and the AntiCorruption Society is acknowledged

Legal researcher Jeanette Triplett and Rod Class located the documents that prove our courts are a branch of the Federal Reserve banking cartel.

More about our courts from the Great American Adventure by Judge Dale:

America’s judiciary are smaller corporate branches called courts. The judges are actually business administrators called judges and all of America’s laws are civil corporate regulations called statutes. People are treated as corporations in these courts and these so-called bastions of justice are all about commerce and fraud! Everyone needs to be on the same page and so precedents become their safety benchmark!

This next question doesn’t constitute any proof but…