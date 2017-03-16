NEO-NAZI SITE TOP HIT FOR HOLOCAUST GOOGLE SEARCHES

While googling “did the Holocaust happen”, the first page that shows up is a Neo-Nazi website Stormfront titled “Top 10 reasons why the Holocaust didn’t happen.”

The page’s place on the Google search was originally reported by the Guardian on Sunday.

According to the Forward, a user on the Stormfront forum expressed that “Every White nationalist with a bookish bent should make himself an expert on this issue. The Holocaust Lie more than anything else keeps us down. The twin themes of White guilt and Jewish victimhood are inerwoven [sic] into this monstrous hate-religion that is now being foisted upon generations of White children around the world.”

A Google spokesperson told Fortune that the company has no intentions of removing the website. “We are saddened to see that hate organizations still exist. The fact that hate sites appear in Search results does not mean that Google endorses these views,” said the spokesperson in a statement. According to the company, a site’s ranking in search results is determined by computer algorithms, Fortune reported.

“We do not remove content from our search results, except in very limited cases such as illegal content, malware and violations of our webmaster guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

David Duke, former Klu Klux Klan leader mocked the incident on his Twitter account.

Oy Vey! Call the ADL…… https://t.co/frEO030PP0

