Amazon’s Virtual Burnt Offering to the Jew World Order: Truth-Telling Books Banned

(GLARING Hypocrisy) Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, has called the thought police shots at Amazon. More than 70 books on the subject of the Jewish holocaust and World War II were suddenly removed from Amazon on March 6 following discussion with the British Board of Deputies and a letter from Robert Rozett, Yad Vashem’s director of libraries, to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In the letter Rozett reportedly offered to help Amazon “curb the spread of hatred”.

The 70+ banned books are published by Germar Rudolf’s company, Castle Hill Publishers, and are still for sale on the Holocaust Handbooks website. Some of the titles are available to download free in a variety of formats. We also have a dozen titles in PDF format that you can download from the Jewish Holocaust resource page on GLARING Hypocrisy.

In bowing to Jewish pressure, Amazon’s Orwellian move is yet another step on the path towards the fulfilment of the Jew World Order plans for a one world government, a one world religion, and a one world currency, as was prophesied in The Book of Revelation (17:12-13; 13:3-4 and 13:12; 13:16-17). But, before this can come to pass we must live through the ultimate Hegelian dialectic, the bloody endgame in which chaos reigns and humanity is divided against itself. This division takes many forms, one strand of which cuts between those who follow truth wherever it leads — places guaranteed to be uncomfortable and leading to persecution — and those who not only accept the official narratives but also defend passionately the very lies that are leading us all to destruction. A sub-strand of this division separates the Jew-wise from the propagandised, and the more powerful Jewish organisations become, the more the former are vilified and criminalised.

In the first step, Jewish organisations zealously hang the anti-Semite label on anyone who questions or criticises Jews, Judaism or Israel. In particular, questioning the Jewish holocaust, a major part of 20th century history, is verboten. Also off-limits are the subjects of Jewish control of banking and economies, the legal system and the courts, the media, Hollywood, the music industry, publishing, psychiatry, education, governments, and so on. The second step is the silencing of those who don’t adhere to the official narrative, through such methods as threatening livelihood, general intimidation, incarceration, and good old-fashioned censorship and book burning.

If you don’t want a man unhappy politically, don’t give him two sides to a question to worry him; give him one. Better yet, give him none. ~ Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451

Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel is set in a time in which books are illegal and any found are burned by firemen. The tagline explains the title: “the temperature at which book-paper catches fire, and burns”.

In a world of electronic and on-demand publishing it’s easier than ever to not only burn books, but also to remotely remove them from Kindles and Nooks. We’ll no longer need physical fires to deal with the problem of forbidden knowledge — just toss everything down the special F451 Memory Hole and the offending books will be holocausted in seconds.

Every autumn The American Library Association promotes Banned Books Week. This is how the ALA describe their mission:

By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship. The books featured during Banned Books Week have all been targeted with removal or restrictions in libraries and schools. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available. This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students, and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

Robert F. Doyle, in the 2015-2016 list of books challenged or banned, echoes this sentiment.

Banned Books Week 2016 continues more than thirty years of celebrating — and protecting — the freedom to read. This freedom to choose what we read from the fullest array of possibilities is firmly rooted in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the amendment that guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Even as we enjoy a seemingly limitless and expanding amount of information, there is always a danger in someone else selecting what is available and to whom. Would-be censors come from all quarters and all political persuasions and threaten our right to choose for ourselves.

It all sounds good. The underlying sentiment defends the right to read, an act which, itself, is predicated on the right to write and publish. However, when looking at the 45 books included in the 2015-2016 list, mainly challenged or banned by schools, the majority of synopses include reasons for the challenge or ban described with the following words or phrases: sexually explicit; masturbation; graphic; homosexuality; transgender; same-sex marriage; rape; mature content; too much information about sexual issues for middle school students; violent; offensive language; scary images; profanity; obscenity.

So, let me get this straight. Books that examine the Jewish holocaust narrative and the German side of the World War II story are hateful and anti-Semitic; while books that normalise such things as sexual promiscuity, perversity and violence are okay for children and young adults. But, given the opposite of hate is love, is it not reasonable to assume that because we love our children we should raise them accordingly? In this upside-down, back-to-front, inside-out world the actual response from many parents is to allow and encourage their children to be exposed to whatever books, television, movies, and music they choose. Even when the content clearly corrupts and degrades.

Yes, the words sound good, but the defenders of the right to read are concerned with those books that become classics, win literary prizes and adorn the shelves of every so-called thinking man and woman. These books might be banned or challenged but they are celebrated by the press and literary bodies. The books that matter, those that delve into forbidden historical and political territory, are the truly dangerous ones, not to we the people but to the powers-that-be that are the Jew World Order.

For anyone who would like to contact the ALA about these 70+ banned books, and to request they be included in the 2016-2017 list, you can do so via their online challenge form. As you can see from their response to my tweet, they’ll be happy happy to hear from you.

As with last year, Amazon will no doubt continue to support Banned Books Week. However, it’s clear that Amazon’s participation only exists as propaganda to fool folk into thinking Amazon actually cares about our right to read. And, of course, to justify their raison d’être: to promote book sales for the maximisation of profits and shareholder value.

It should come as no surprise that Jeff Bezos is working for the Jew World Order. Not only does he own The Washington Post and have a $600 million contract with the CIA, Amazon.com now produces and sells the Orwellian smart speaker, Amazon Echo. This is how Amazon describes the Echo:

Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask. Echo has seven microphones and beam forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with 360° immersive sound. When you want to use Echo, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you’re closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception).

A couple of months ago Sean and I stayed in house peppered with Echoes and we can both vouch for their creepiness factor. Not only are the microphones super-sensitive, they record any questions that follow the wake word. Of course, we’re told that the recordings are brief and that we can delete them, but as is the case with televisions that have the capacity to record audio and video, we’d be unbelievably naive to think that such devices are not being used to record much, much more in the case of people who are under surveillance. And in our increasingly dystopian world those worthy of surveillance are not the cartoon terrorists that have been trained by our own governments, but the same people who were targeted by the East German Stasi and the Russian KGB — ordinary people who refuse to toe the party line. The other sinister aspect of the Echo is its database of sanctioned answers and rebukes. When we asked Alexa about various historical events the answers were all be firmly rooted in the false narrative of history.

No wonder Bezos has a $600 million contract with the CIA — The Washington Post and the Amazon Echo both disseminate propaganda, and the Echo has the bonus feature of being able to keep tabs on certain people to find out whether the propaganda is working or not.

From this, it’s clear that Amazon’s virtual book burning is only part of the equation to control thought and silence dissent. We can be sure that all sanctioned channels of information, very much including The Washington Postand the Amazon Echo, are working overtime to push the message that questioning or criticising any Jewish-related subject is anti-Semitic hate speech. Not only does this further divide us, one from another, it also deflects from the real story that the longstanding edict to silence truth is— like the Jew World Order itself — far advanced.