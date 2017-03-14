http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Iran-News/Revolutionary-Guard-commander-Hezbollah-more-prepared-than-ever-to-attack-Israel-484128

As US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both continue to apply pressure on Iran regarding its controversial, often-discussed nuclear capabilities, an assistant to a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps revealed to Kuwaiti daily publication Al-Jarida that Hezbollah has raised its level of preparedness and is ready to launch a massive attack against Israel with lethal results.

The Iranian commander explained that Iran has opened factories in Lebanon for the purpose of manufacturing long-range missiles as well as other munitions and has recently passed ownership of the factories to Hezbollah.

Speaking exclusively to Al-Jarida, the Iranian official, who opted to remain anonymous, said that the decision to set up the factories in Lebanon was made due to “Israel’s [alleged destruction] of munition factories in Sudan, as well as the damage caused to munition sources from Syria.”

Addressing the Shi’ite terror organization’s repeated threat to launch rockets that could reach every part of the Jewish state, the official quoted Iranian Defense Minister Hoseein Dehghan who has recently heeded that Hezbollah was now capable of manufacturing rockets that could target every spot in Israel, from the very north to the southern border with Egypt.

The official also revealed that a special faculty was opened at Imam Hossein University, which is owned by the Revolutionary Guard, where hundreds of Lebanese as well as foreign students are trained to manufacture rockets.

Speaking about the new missile-manufacturing facilities, the Iranian source explained that the facilities were built some 50 meters deep and protected by several defense systems to fend off Israel’s fighter jets in case of attack.

The Iranian official added that the factories are able to manufacture rockets whose range reaches over 500 km. Among the new munitions already manufactured are surface-to-surface missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and drones carrying anti-tank missiles. The source also said that Hezbollah has already tested the new missiles successfully in the on-going front the Shi’ite terror organization is leading alongside President Bashar Assad in Syria.

The Kuwaiti newspaper emphasized that by boasting its activity and development, Hezbollah is issuing yet again another threat against Israel, conveying the underlying message that even if Israel were to interfere with Iranian activity in Syria, Iran would still continue arming and aiding its Lebanese ally.

This is not the first time the Kuwaiti newspaper discussed the Iranian and Lebanese threat looming over Israel. As recently as March 7, the newspaper wrote on its front page the American-Israeli joint plan to deal with the Iranian presence in Syria.

And while Israeli officials do not seem to be deterred by the piling threats as well the news of the organization’s ameliorated military capabilities, Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nassrallah remains steadfast in his declarations that Hezbollah is ready to launch an attack against Israel.

“I call on Israel not only to empty the ammonia tank in Haifa, but also to dismantle the nuclear reactor in Dimona. Our military capabilities will strike Israel and its settlements,” he threatened as recently as February 2017.