Jews Greatly Disturbed Over Adolf Hitler Clone in Serbia

The Jewish press has caught wind of a man who looks like Adolf Hitler currently residing in Kosovo.

The man believes he is Hitler reincarnated and charges money for photos he takes with tourists. He even carries a copy of “Mein Kampf” around with him and is proud of his resemblance to the former German leader. Needless to say, the Jews are greatly disturbed over this and are crying a new Holocaust over it.

From Times of Israel:

Kosovo resident Emin Djinovci apparently believes such a film would be the story of his life. The 49-year-old Hitler lookalike, who claims to be the Nazi leader reincarnated, charges over $90 for photos he takes with tourists, according to the United Kingdom’s Mirror.

Hitler lookalikes are nothing new. Just last month, an actor dressed like Hitler appeared throughout Germany’s Dresden in an effort to promote a new film.

However, the disturbing thing about Djinovci is that he is proud of the resemblance. He carries a copy of “Mein Kampf” around with him at all times. He calls his five daughters “Hitler’s children.” And he claims to make a living off his tourist photographs.

(Daily Slave)