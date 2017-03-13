http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-american-experiment/

I’ve been sitting on this egg for awhile. My wife has been encouraging me to write a piece about it for some time. America, it is a topic of importance to me. Not ‘Murica. There is the dream, and the parody. There is the glory that could have been, and the quagmire that we have become. America is a hot topic, a hot button. As with anything, there is the reality and the impression. I did not know how to couch the terminology of my feelings, but I do now.

The day before I began writing this article, I was rained out of work. I had a large list of items necessitating my attention at home, and time to let my mind wander. The night before, my wife and I were speaking of English genealogical lines. I had explained to her the irony of the assent against the English race, how we (born within and without the UK) and our offshoots are judged by the deeds of empires having borne our name. In stark truth, Anglo-Saxons have not have not had control of our affairs since 1066.

It has led me to question the role of Anglo-Saxon identity in the modern world, especially the Anglo-Saxon diaspora… and there *is* one. The long and short of it is, is that because we have established a cultural dominance, we have become like water. A universal solvent. Other races have come to define themselves by their ability to integrate, or else conform, to our cultural standards. Like it or not. We English, if you are reading this with relative comprehension, have established a cultural supremacy.

But supremacy can be a weakness. As I said, we have become like water. Consider the Irish, who have a popular ethnic presence. Consider also the Italians, or Poles. All these White ethnicities have licence to act as independent agents within the broader scale of implicit Whiteness. Anglo-Saxons, by contrast, are often relegated to non-entities, as givens. There is a hermeneutic of complicity amongst us. Because, in a very real way, we have clout, and we have lost perspective. With security comes silence, and a lack of self-awareness or else contemplation of mortality.

The Irish have thriving identities in their diaspora, as my wife and her enormous (and enormously dysfunctional) clan will loudly attest. The Irish are not dead, they are not buried. But are you likely to see ‘English heritage Festivals?’ Likely not. We do not see ourselves as a strict ethnicity, at least these days, because the framework of Anglophonic civilisation is largely owed our playing hand. Thus, we do not even consider our own ethnicity. It became a given, along the line, and is now largely gone.

I write these words as a Mainer of English descent who writes from his house in New England. The American story, in many ways, resembles the Anglo-Saxon destiny. The American Experiment, as it was often called, is a by-product of English intervention. We are a cultural offspring of the British Empire. It was sorely inevitable that we would resemble them, in all the glories and all the pitfalls that can be attributed to that estate.

The founding stock of America as a governing agent were overwhelmingly of Teutonic extraction. Remember, the Anglo-Saxons ourselves are the late nephews of wandering Germanic tribes. Thus, the whole of modern Anglophonic expanse is nothing more than the continued tale of migrating Germans. And there were substraits of thinking circles that persisted in this understanding well into the mid-early 1900s. It was, unsurprisingly, world wars I & II that created that slithering delusion of American separatism. This is the rotten misconception that we are somehow a pace apart from our European forebears. That we can go our own way, that we have no cultural debt. That we can establish our own isolated identity. Theretofore, it was always tacitly understood that America is a branch of Europe. The idea that America could champion the Occident was a real belief. The idea that the American idea of Liberty was a crowning jewel of European evolution was common.

The Founding Fathers, for instance, conceived of a haven for various Europeans. But the idea of America as a melting pot was never in the original stack of cards. The idea of the melting pot came with time and carelessness, ignorance of history. [Renegade Editor: the “melting pot” came from a jew named Israel Zangwill.] Ignorance of history has been the massive catalyst by which the American, the Colonial European, has been culturally and sociologically castrated.

Like the English have become in the light of Norman conquest, the American Experiment has become like water. The Colonists, all Europeans by right and heritage, may have concocted a multicultural estate, but it was not a multiracial one. The presence of coloured minorities was always there, as elsewhere. So the idea that coloured domination is somehow our karmic debt, is absurd. Every European culture has had truck with the coloureds, so whatever fate there is, is shared. And this is important: the fate of all European ethnicities is intimately tied. I digress…

The Colonists, by right of history, established a new ethnicity. The founding stock had enough cohesion that the American identity was transgressive. Both racial and cultural, linguistic and societal. Each colony had individual mores, dialects, customs, just as in Europe, each nation has subdivisions with like distinctions and vast diversity.

So here the American ethnicity stands, having become a universal solvent. In the beginning, Europeans of various ethnic extractions flocked to this potentially wonderful place. Their own ethnicities were to gain a whole new meaning under the scrutiny of English persuasion, but those identities strengthened the cultural affirmation of the American enterprise. When the European immigrants came, they did not come as insurgents and robbers, they came as Europeans, with a European mindset. Colonial. They came to a strange land seeking to make the best of their expanse. This has always been the European story: going forth to make better. Make better for the folk, for the world.

As the various European ethnicities settled into their new homes, the collective IQ of the Nation began to rise. With the vast numbers of Europeans, with natural cunning and endurance, flocking to this land, is it any wonder that the American Experiment had a meteoric, if tragic rise? American ingenuity is the racial legacy of the European souls that forged what would have been the American ethnic state. A state which eerily mirrors the evolution of the English as the result of a handful of concomitant and compatible tribes going forth for the better.

Every great advance the American Experiment made, to the envy or admiration of the rest of the White and unwhite world, came at the cost of European sons leaving their mother and fatherlands.

And for many years, the “white supremacy” of the United States, which was always tacit and never explicit, governed the evolution of things. But as it goes, whenever a nation gains security, they gain complacency. They become emboldened by their ignorance, and like teenagers, they think themselves quite immune to the disintegrating effects. Like teenagers, we forgot ourselves. We found ourselves too big for our britches, we refused to acknowledge our parents. Hell, we even began to deny them, to suit our egos, we pretended that we aren’t our parents’ children.

Then our identity broke. We began to open our arms. Inspired by the spirit of miscegeny, we threw away our birthrite like Esau for lentils. We cast our carefully constructed potential into the chaotic sea of questionable variables.

Like so many empires before, we changed the definition of empire. Anybody could be American. And no longer was it solely the European stock which overwhelmingly defined us, originally inspired by the English mind. Now we truly found ourselves a melting pot. The maddening delusion of equality began to disintegrate the playing field. The absurd idea that the Negroid and the Mongoloid were interchangeable with the Caucasoid. The idea that achievement had nothing to do with stuff found within, but entirely without. Without, we found ourselves without substance. We were without security, for we had embraced the melting pot.

Except that we found that things did not melt. We found that things got away from us. Yes, we had a melting pot, but the responsible parties refused to turn on the heat. Instead they left us with a pot of water with chunks of rotting meat swimming inside. Mixed germs, contaminating each-other. So many unlike parts, eroding, rubbing uncomfortably against each-other.

Most every party involved knew this; those who were party to the delusion of equality, this new “American Dream,” were bound to silence. They could not speak of discomfort, for to speak of discomfort would invite scrutiny. Judgement. The Aryan mind has always operated on principles of unity, equanimity and agreement. This has been both our greatest strength and weakness since a time that time has sorely forgot.

The process of disintegration was quick, in many ways, but slow in others. And the fact that there was a disintegration was self-evident, far more self-evident that insalubrious lies told a people by their disinterested federal economy. Segregation occurred in increasing solidity and affirmation. Implicitly, racial interests began to huddle together as the dim poetry of the Statue of Liberty demanded their cadres be ripped apart and resettled in disarray. Blacks, despite being natural dependents, stuck to their own, despite never drifting altogether too far from their former White beneficiaries. The Yellows established iron-clad communities. The Irish, the Poles, the Italians, they clung to their sections. Even the odd Jew had his own little ghetto.

Whites of like mind stuck together. Except that as the dispersion and incentivisation of the other minorities was openly encouraged by the revisions of the sciences, such as those of Boaz, of environmentalists through anthropology, these selfsame Whites found themselves within, looking without, observing sects of non-whites as operative entities while ignoring their own interest.

The natural inclination of the Aryan mind toward charity and unity was capitalised by an increasingly deracinated State to ignore themselves in lieu of pursuing pet hobbies. The pet hobbies were invariably drawn up from a scarce few categories, of coloured peoples and their supposed injustices, of the eternal plight of the wandering immigrant, of the downtrodden woman, of the deviant, the miscreant. The pathway to lugubrious mediocrity had been blasted open, as if with dynamite.

No longer was the focus of the American society placed upon advancing the Glories of the Occident, but rather on allowing the coloured masses ample opportunity to ‘catch up.’ We are still waiting for the coloured masses to catch up. And, despite the generationally weakened state of the post-Aryan White race, we are waiting nevertheless. For even as Whites subconsciously devolve to accommodate the lesser elements thrust upon us, those standard deviant Negroes, the Mestizos, the subpar Asians, the lot of them, barring a few sterling examples, have failed utterly to reach the epochs of sublimated European glory. Asians of a decidedly highbred caste have managed to emulate our structures, and carry on where we have been convinced to leave off… and Jews, ever the cunning inheritor of other peoples’ legacies, have grafted much of Europe’s gifted past onto themselves like tissue transplants onto a leper.

And Whites are encouraged to applaud these few and far between stories of entirely simulated success. Encouraged to ignore the fact that the Asian advances are simulated, that their success is predicated largely on ideals foreign to them (as attested by the staggering pitfall of, say, Japanese birthrate). They are encouraged to forget that the Jews, who in their own books, communities and legacies admit that they are cut from a separate cloth, continue to operate in OUR name when it suits them.

Yet it remains, despite the wreckage, despite the concomitant pitfall in group IQ that has accompanied the advances of integration, that there is a salvageable White identity. There is still a founding Anglo-Saxon stock to be found, and the supplemental stocks of individual clans of Irish, familias of Italians, flocks of Poles and gaggles of Germans should give the White Nationalist cause to cheer.

The exquisite tragedy of the American Experiment should propel ALL European Nationalists to a centre of thought. For what is the American Experiment, but a macrocosmic illustration of the various European advances? For what is the original American Experiment but a melting pot of European interests? Stories are told of the Negroid ‘founding fathers’ but these stories are so far-fetched, so capitalised and so convenient that they are laughable to anyone with a degree of objectivity and common sense.

It was, of course, through the advances of Judaeo-Christianity that the American Experiment began to crumble. The evolution of Protestant sects away from the remotely unifying embrace of Catholicism. The open door policy, the adjutant obsession with ‘liberty’ produced an arrogance to rewrite genetic law. The logical conclusions of Christianity unchained were freely exercised, indeed, accentuated, by a newfound lack of hereditary constraint.

Consider today the difference in attitude between a Continental European Catholic, or Protestant, and the Colonial European ‘Christian.’ Much of the Pagan elements of Europe were continued under another name, in places like Bavaria and in parts of Spain. Communities were held in balance by a shared embrace of these traditions, however disagreeable you may find them.

In America, inside of a hundred years, Christianity became obsolete. Not only that, it became vastly unrecognisable to our immediate European Continental ancestors. Most Germans would recoil in fear, loathing and revulsion to see the intellectually devoid, manic, obsessive and wholly unimaginative lot that American Christians have largely become.

But the blame is so much wider than that. The rule of thumb that has blotted down the eye of America is the very same that threatens to blot out Whites everywhere. It is the rule of thumb that allows a NATION to forget herself. It is the rule of thumb that allows Whites of different stripes to judge themselves against the standard borne by another, and not of their own. What made the Irish strong for all their years of diaspora, is the word ‘Irish.’ So long as a tribe can self-identify, they have a strength of community. The Anglo-Saxon in America was the first to go. If we die, we will drag each and every other borrower of our culture with us into the abyss of history to become footnotes.

Look to the governments, who speak in such vague terms. The polite society who does not name itself, nor dare to compare itself, but prefers to exist in generalities. Such a vagueness of thought infects the underlings. People emulate government, and government is compiled from the people. Symbiosis. State and Nation are One, like it or not.

When Anglo-Saxons allowed the other races to be compared to us, when we put on the Irish shoe, and Gods forbid, the Jewish sandal, like whores of Babylon… we invited demise. We did this under the false pretence that these others would operate to our wavelength. What was neglected was that each race evolved in accordance with strict conditions, and that when abandoned, so disappears the race.

By forcing the Irish to conform to English standards, it has been shown that the Irish naturally identify, at first, but upon achieving the delusion of liberty, succumb to the same poison. So Anglified, they in turn try to ‘Celtify’ the poor Africans, or sooth the colonic aching of the homosexual by telling them their perversions are hunky-dory. Now the Irish concentrate more on minority interests, and already the dissent of the Paddy is in full swing. Irish suicide rates have crested, so too disease rates of a decadent nature. As for the Italians, the Russians? Ha!

Always and everywhere, now, where these Nations forget themselves, they disappear, replaced by husks. But not all is lost, again.

You read my words. You read the words of an Englishman in his diaspora, from New England, Maine proper… he has realised what has been lost, and identified with his genetic legacy. A legacy remembered so recently as his own Grandfather. In reality, friends, what has been lost is not necessarily gone. A chain unbroken, however tarnished, is still unbroken. There are many strands left uncut, many knots that can be tied.

If you are at all interested in achieving genetic destiny, in fulfilling what David Lane has called the Fourteen Words, in humouring what a man called Ragnar heralded as ‘Might is Right,’ in upholding what William Luther Pierce dubbed Cosmotheism… in realising the goals of the Hitlers, of the Nationalists proper who have lived, and breathed and died with their various notions, superstitions, their glories and their triumphs – their unique and diverse breed of humanity, then listen well to what I write you.

There is much to be learned, and much to be saved. The American Experiment has merit, even today – the idea that Europeans flooded a land inhabited by others, and, by exercising their individualities, over the course of generations, began to forge a new one… is incredible. Despite the petty nationalism that persisted in the early stages, a state of equanimity was approached. And if there was ever a true conspiracy in this country, it was the wedge that interrupted it. On the crest of the evening where Germans, Irish and English could united as Americans, the wars of Semitic interest began. Wars over usury, international funds… worthless abstracts. In an age where men like Madison Grant and Lothrop Stoddard were poised to propel Whites toward unity here, Boaz left his mark. Nevermind the government. Nevermind Zion. Nevermind all these deviant nations and false messiahs. Look to Europa. Realise that the European Seed has spread all over the world.

We cannot afford a disconnect. We cannot afford to place petty suspicion and hatred first. The German cannot afford to turn his nose at the American, the Pole cannot afford to begrudge the German, the Finn cannot afford to blame the Swede. Any such admission that *any* relative enterprise embarked upon by European interest can be afforded, must be subsequently denied. The entire history of the greater body of White unity has always been threatened by micromanagement. When the little devil gets into office and encourages the English to forget themselves for hating the German, or the American for denying the European homeland. When the Pole is given license to deny the German, or the French the allowance to frown on anyone, the project fails. Then, and especially then, are plots like the Kalergi Plan, United Nations, and all these other deracinated stew-pots allowed success.

If the body of American masses could reconnect with their European lineage, and remember that this country stood once upon principles of Liberty from the European Standard: freedom to pursue greatness of mind and spirit, to be free of ideological constraint, to own free association, to bear arms, to speak freely – all these things strike from the heart of ancient Aryan pride, exemplified by Greek notions of Democracy, when the Demos was equitable to ‘ethnic unit.’ We understood that equality was only attainable through segregation.

Equality is infinite diversity. This is true. The English and the Irish ARE equals. In differing ways. Anyone who has spent time with an English family and then an Irish family knows the differences, but feels the push to greatness. Anyone who has ever befriended a German or loved a Finn, they know the potential, but recognise the different paths.

America could have been a White Nationalist paradise. A place where these ethnicities came and contributed on an equal wavelength, their various pathways to potential balancing, rather than agitating. America was born on a precipice, given lease to equal parts tragedy and paradise. We were born on the verge of something great, which was why we had to be shoved into the abyss. And even though we stand damn near rock bottom, we are not so far gone that realisation cannot be achieved.

Consider the White masses still available. How many could be won, if only a more enlightened attitude were to be achieved. Nationalism is by no means dead, or even defeated. Bur rather we are becoming increasingly more diverse, adaptive and creative. Our strains have multiplied, our flavours increased. We are harder to target as a whole, more difficult to isolate as a monolithic ideology.

It is our enemies: those who wish to crush us into their bland, monolithic mould of forced equality and endless political incorectnesses that lack imagination. They have one vision. They have one dream. One hope. Their one hope, their one dream is equality – a word that doesn’t even mean anything absolute.

Our dream, for all Americans reading, is the real American dream. One race, with infinite possibilities. One race, with countless tribes, one push toward greatness, with infinite paths of traction. One collective, with numberless minds. One history, with every story.

America can be a place where Whites collectivise. White America does not need to be a threat, or a joke. The chance and the opportunity to allow and recognise that America, with all her diverse European extractions, dialects, regions and States are drawn from implicit Whiteness… should not be denied.

From Maine to Texas, from Arizona to Arkansas, from the Great Lakes to northern Canada, we are the product of European engineering. Our birthrite is to remember this, to accept and embrace this. The idea that America is a non-racial, a non-ethnic ideology is viable only inasmuch as one ignores the history that went into building this place. America was ethnic interest long before it was a poorly handled system of laws and economic principles.

The Midwest soaked in Scandinavian sweat, the Northern New England homeland where it was once believed Anglo-Saxondom could reach a peak – English heart-blood. The Southwest, where the Celts were borne to roam. How many identifiable European cliques formed the original states? Why should we settle to be defeated, and allow ‘China Town,’ or ‘Shom Rim,’ La Raza or any other coloured insurgency rob us of our birthrite? America does not need to be defined exclusively by these, for to support them before our own, is both ludicrous and dishonest.

The United States could be a cooperative of European-derived interests, continuing history and furthering their own ethnic interests,not dissolved into water, but strengthened by mutual collaboration. If the English had worked to move with the Irish, rather than absorb them, if the Germans had striven to work alongside the Poles, rather than uplift them – in every case where history has erred, there is the opportunity to recognise that our enemy is forgetfulness. Our enemy is self-censorship.

The parasitic elements that assail us from every side: the scheming and marauding semites, the parasitic welfare races, the degenerate special interests – these things thrive only because our pride has been downplayed.

If we really want to make America great again, it is as simple as remembering. There is a reason, reader, why Odin’s Ravens were named Thought and Memory.