President Trump: Meet with medical marijuana patients like my sick daughter.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer just said Americans can expect to see “greater enforcement” of federal law against marijuana use. This could be devastating for my family.

My six-year-old daughter Morgan suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that causes frequent and dangerous seizures. We’ve tried everything to help her. She’s taken more than 10 different anti-epilepsy medications but at best, she’d gone only four weeks without a seizure. With advice from our doctors and from families living in other states, we began giving Morgan cannabidiol oil — a form of medical marijuana.

I had a baby who could no longer eat, had kidney stones, hadn’t said a word or smiled, and was so drugged all the time that I would go into the doctor’s office in tears: I couldn’t speak. That all changed when we were able to start giving her the cannabidiol oil. Morgan’s condition greatly improved and I don’t know what we would do without it.

That’s why Sean Spicer’s words worry me so much. In New York, where I live, the medical marijuana laws are already so strict that the exact kind of oil that would be best for Morgan isn’t even available. If President Trump and Attorney General Sessions crackdown on state laws like the ones that protect Morgan, what will happen to her?

I’m asking President Trump and Attorney General Sessions to please meet with medical marijuana patients like Morgan and others. They need to hear our stories and see just how important this treatment is to so many families.

Spicer even went so far as to associate marijuana use with the opioid crisis: “When you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people,” he said.

There are 28 states with medical marijuana laws and 4 states that have fully legalized adult-use of marijuana. If the Trump administration truly believes in states rights and smaller government, I hope they will at least meet with the people who benefit from these laws before cracking down on them.