Another German City Tipping Majority Muslim

The western German city of Bad Godesburg—located on the Rhine River—is now so overrun with Muslims that local schools are trying to implement “anti-radicalization” policies to stop their students from supporting ISIS-aligned ideologies.

(New Observer Online)

The efforts are, of course, hopeless, as proven by their total failure elsewhere in Europe, but race-denying liberals refuse to face this reality.

According to a new report in the Deutsche Welle (DW) news service, the program has been driven by the “social make-up of communities across Europe changing,” and now “schools have become breeding grounds for extremism.”

As a result, a program organized and financed by Germany’s Federal Agency for Civic Education (BPB), known as the “Clearing Procedure and Case Management” procedure is currently being trialed at six schools across Germany.

One of the schools, the 1.200-pupil Elisabeth-Selbert-Gesamtschule, located in the Bad Godesburg district which is in the immediate Bonn area, has, according to its liberal principal Andrea Frings, undergone a “a fair amount of social change in recent years . . . About 40 [to] 50 percent of our students are Muslim. We all get along very well here, but it also happens that students sometimes bring problems to the school from their homes or their mosques, and that’s always something we need to take a look at.”

As the DW article pointed out, the Elisabeth-Selbert-Gesamtschule is located “at the heart of what used to be the diplomats’ district of Germany’s erstwhile capital, [but] the face of Bonn’s Bad Godesberg has long changed. On the one hand, it continues to be an international neighborhood attracting expats from around the world; on the other, both foreigners and locals with extremist ideas have been flocking to the district.”

The DW article also said that another school located only three miles away, sponsored by the Saudi Arabian government, was earlier revealed as having ties to al Qaeda. In addition, the DW said, Arab women wearing full Islamic dress have “become a commonplace sight on Bad Godesberg’s shopping streets.”

As a result, Frings said, there have been problems with the “rise of extremism” in her school, with the DW adding that “Bad Godesberg has been undergoing a great deal of social upheaval, with migrant communities often failing to integrate.”

An earlier article in the DW, titled “There’s not much that’s German here anymore,” quoted one of the few actual Germans left in the town as pointing out the extent of the ethnic cleansing underway:

“She mentions the recent closing of [the] Aennchen, one of the last typically German restaurants left in Bad Godesberg. ‘Now you’ve got shisha bars springing up everywhere, with that sweet smell in the air,’ she says. ‘There’s not much that’s German here anymore, or even Italian. And you see Arabic script everywhere.’”

The DW journalist, initially thinking the white Germans were exaggerating, tested their allegations for himself, ending his article with the following:

“Residents here tend to lean toward generalizations when talking about the growing Arab influence in their town. And yet, on my journey home, I take a quick peek into a local branch of a large German supermarket chain. And it’s true: In addition to German and English, the signs are also written in Arabic.”