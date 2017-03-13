About That Black Male Rapist “Stereotype”

http://www.renegadetribune.com/black-male-rapist-stereotype/

“Throughout America, college campuses are reliving the Jim Crow South where black men stereotyped as rapists were lynched by the Ku Klux Klan,” thunders a dindu website, Save Our Sons, in perfect earnest. “Today at colleges when a white female accuses a black male of assaulting her, Title IX teaches that she is to be believed automatically. This brazen and radical feminist stance of ‘believe’ is leading to hundreds of innocent males being falsely accused, expelled and denied a college education for life.”

Under this is a series of links to “true stories of alleged campus sexual assaults involving innocent-accused black college men being lynched by white college feminists and their fake accusations” – for example, “Sexy Consenting Female w 3 Black Males. She Accuses. 3 BLACK MALES EXPELLED.” – the detail that the accuser is “Sexy” apparently being highly relevant to the case in which “ALL BLACKS WERE DENIED DUE PROCESS”.

False rape accusations are, of course, a very real and very troubling phenomenon, with estimates of its frequency varying dramatically, but it is not the purpose of this post to examine the evidence in the cases presented by Save Our Sons. The mental and moral caliber of young white women voluntarily engaging in social and sexual interaction with blacks can, furthermore, be assumed to be relatively low. As to those “black men stereotyped as rapists”, however, something more probably needs to be said. What is the source of this stereotype? Has it been fabricated from air – the projection of white people’s sexual fantasies? – or does it have a basis in fact?

“In an all-white Chicago, murder would decline 90 percent, rape by 81 percent, and robbery by 90 percent,” concludes Edwin S. Rubenstein in his study “The Color of Crime”. The city stopped reporting racial crime statistics after Emanuel’s election, but using numbers from 2010, Rubenstein indicates that, while whites and blacks constituted roughly a third of Chicago’s population respectively, the rape arrest rate for blacks was ten times than for whites.

It is common to argue that these high rates are the result of racial bias, and that bias continues through every stage of criminal processing: indictment, plea bargain, trial, sentencing, parole, etc. In 2008, then-senator Barack Obama asserted that blacks and whites “are arrested at very different rates, are convicted at very different rates, [and] receive very different sentences … for the same crime.” This view is echoed by the media but is not supported by either the scholarly literature or by government statistics. Police, in particular, are often accused of racial bias, but is it really plausible that they arrest blacks they know are innocent but ignore white criminals? A 2008 summary of earlier research compared the races of offenders as identified by victims to the races of perpetrators arrested by the police and found that “the odds of arrest for whites were 22 percent higher for robbery, 13 percent higher for aggravated assault, and 9 percent higher for simple assault than they were for blacks, whereas there were no differences for forcible rape.” A 2015 study of American men based on the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health found that controlling for IQ and lifetime records of violence completely accounted for racial differences in arrest rates.

But maybe Chicago police really are just spinning yarns when they tell stories like this anecdote beginning on page 110 of Connie Fletcher’s 1990 book What Cops Know:

We had a real scary one. It was an incredible story, and, initially, when the press called and stuff, they were skeptical – “What do you mean, she got grabbed off the street? What do you mean?” There was a woman in her early twenties waiting for the bus at Chicago and Halsted, she was coming home from a friend’s, about eleven at night. A car pulled up, three guys got out and grabbed her, brought her into the car – one sexually assaulted her in the car – then they brought her over to an abandoned apartment in one of the projects. And then she was gang-raped by about thirty-five people. I mean, the way she described it, it was really humiliating. They had her on a couch and they were selling her like for a dollar and cigarettes and stuff. The weird part about it was there were real young boys participating; they were making comments about her vagina, that it looked like a cat or something, like they had never seen one before. And one guy would put his penis in her mouth and another one would be putting his hand in her vagina – and laughing it up at the same time. And there would be a constant – dozens of people in the apartment – in and out, in and out. What was really strange about it, I mean, other than all the usual horror involved, was that there were so many participants. And it was a thing where the word was getting around the entire building – “Go down to Apartment 304” – and all the younger kids in the building were in there watching, and the older guys would throw them out, and they had to come up with money. The kicker is they bring her outside and they slit her wrists. We found the blood. I don’t know what that was supposed to do – scare her? Kill her? The cuts on her wrist didn’t turn out to be exceptionally deep. Arrests were made on it, but we couldn’t get all of them. She couldn’t identify all of them. Here’s the real terror of it. It was some time later when we talked to her again. She said she couldn’t walk down the street, because every time she’d see a black guy, she’d think that was one of the guys who raped her – because there were so many, because she couldn’t ID them. She was sitting in the office one time; I didn’t recognize her, because she had dyed her hair. So they wouldn’t recognize her. I don’t even like to think about that one.

Is this, perhaps, how stereotypes begin – in first-hand observations and experiences extrapolated and subsequently perpetuated by word of mouth? Hardly likely. That cop was probably just a secret spokesman for the Ku Klux Klan, his tall tale merely an indicator of notoriously widespread mental illness within the Chicago Police Department. (The incident almost certainly occurred at the Cabrini Green housing project, the memorable setting for the 1992 horror film Candyman.)

Save Our Sons encourages black men to “leave Illinois” because of victim-friendly assault legislation. If blacks did leave Illinois in greater numbers, that would only be a reason for white women to flock there. Even if every single accusation of interracial and even interspecies rape ever lodged against a congoid in the history of the planet could be irrefutably proven to have been a frame-up, this would only go to demonstrate that black men and white women represent mutually disadvantageous selections of sexual partners. The record of their interactions on college campuses, as Save Our Sons amply documents, is one of discord, ruined reputations, worsening social tensions, and “lynching”. If the proprietor of Save Our Sons is really interested in putting an end to the black male rapist stereotype, however, he or she might be well advised to examine the source that strengthens the credibility of such characterizations.

