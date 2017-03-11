Trump Insists Jobs Numbers Were Phony In Past, They’re Very Real Now – Yep, Politics (LOL…..)

https://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2017/03/11/trump-insists-jobs-numbers-were-phony-in-past-theyre-very-real-now-yep-politics/#2d39a0346da7

There’s a certain amusement as the job claims and employment numbers come out. President Trump, according to his spokesman at least, is insisting that while these numbers were, umm, less than wholly and entirely accurate in the past (he has actually said “phony”) now that they’re both good and referring to a time when he’s in office they’re just fine, bigly accurate. Which is amusing of course but we’ve also got to grasp that this is just how politics works. Good things that happen are due to the good person in office, bad things that happen either to his predecessor, enemies or worries about his successor. There is nothing unique about Trump in this except perhaps in the degree of shamelessness with which the idea is put forward. Hillary told us quite a lot about how great that 90s economy was but there are very few who are willing to insist that it was Bill that did it all even if the claim is often there unsaid.

So, a cocked eyebrow at the claim perhaps:

Donald Trump’s spokesman acknowledged on Friday that the White House was now cheering U.S. job growth figures that Mr. Trump routinely dismissed on the campaign trail as misleading.

Or in more detail:

Now that he’s president, Trump has changed his tune. On Friday, after the Labor Department announced the economy added 235,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in February, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced that the president doesn’t think the jobs numbers are bogus anymore. “I talked to the president prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly: ‘They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now,’” Spicer said. Then Spicer and people in the White Hose briefing room laughed.

Laughter is indeed an appropriate response:

The economy created more than a quarter of a million jobs and the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.7 percent, according to Friday’s jobs report.

It’s entirely possible to construct an argument that Trump and his future policies are behind this. Markets are forward looking after all and if businessmen think that times are going to get much better then they will gear up with more staff in order to produce more. And the joy of the economy is that those animal spirits do matter, as Keynes said they did. If businesses all gear up, hire more to produce more, then the economy will get better. Simply because more people have been hired to produce more stuff and thus the demand is there for that more stuff. Shrug, this is just the way that it works.

However, I would hesitate to ascribe too much weight to that argument. Entirely willing to believe that there’s a bit there, you can decide how much you want it to be. For if I did want to ascribe much–or even more than a tad–of weight to that argument then I would be looking for a divergence from the previous trend. If a change in policy, a potential change in future policy, a change in who is President, had changed views of the economy then I would expect there to be something of a change in the figures as we found out about the new policy and the new President.