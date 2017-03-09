TIMELINE OF JEWISH PERSECUTIONS AND POGROMS

A correspondent who wishes to remain anonymous has sent us thisTimeline of Jewish Persecutions and Pogroms “as a reminder of the unremitting and pathological antisemitism that has bedeviled mankind from the earliest times up to the present.”
1. Pre-Christian Era
(Some significant dates have been emphasized in bold print)
580 B.C. Babylon/Judea “Nebuchadnezzar conquers Judea, burns Temple”
38 B.C. “Alexandria, Egypt” Mob Attacks
3 B.C. Egypt Expulsion
2. The Roman Empire
66 C.E. “Alexandria, Egypt” Mob Attacks
70 C.E. Jerusalem Expulsion following revolt
250 C.E. Carthage Expulsion
224 C.E. Italy Forced Conversion
325 C.E. Jerusalem Expulsion renewed by Constantine
351 C.E Persia Book Burning
357 C.E. Italy Property Confiscation
379 C.E. Milan Synagogue Burning
415 C.E. Alexandria Expulsion
418 C.E. Minorca Forced Conversion
468 C.E. Babylon/Judea Expulsion
469 C.E. Ipahan Holocaust
470 C.E. Babylon/Judea Expulsion
489 C.E. Antioch Synagogue Burning
3. The Dark Ages
506 C.E. Daphne Synagogue Burning
519 C.E. Ravenna Synagogue Burning
554 C.E. Diocese of Clement (France) Expulsion
561 C.E. Diocese of Uzes (France) Expulsion or Conversion
582 C.E Merovingia Forced Conversion
612 C.E. Visigoth Spain Expulsion
624 C.E. Hejaz Expulsion
628 C.E. Byzantium Forced Conversion
629 C.E. Merovingia Forced Conversion
633 C.E. Toledo Forced Conversion
638 C.E. Toledo Stake Burnings
642 C.E. Visigothic Empire Expulsion
653 C.E. Toledo Expulsion
681 C.E. Spain Forced Conversion
693 C.E. Toledo Jews Enslaved
722 C.E. Byzantium Judaism Outlawed
855 C.E. Italy Expulsion
876 C.E. Sens Expulsion
897 C.E. Narbonne Land Confiscation
945 C.E. Venice Ban on Sea Travel
4. The Early Middle Ages
1009 C.E. Orleans Massacre
1012 C.E. “Rouen, Limoges & Rome” Massacre
1012 C.E. “Mayence, Germany” Expulsion
1021 C.E. Rome Jews Burned Alive
1063 C.E. Spain Massacre
1095 C.E. Lorraine Massacre
1096 C.E. Northern France & Germany 1/3 of Jewish Population Massacred as part of the First Crusade
1096 C.E. Hungary Massacre
1096 C.E. Ralisbon Massacre
1099 C.E. Jerusalem Jews Burned Alive
1100 C.E. Kiev Pogrom
1140 C.E. Germany Massacres
1142-1212 C.E. North Africa Massacres
1146 C.E. Rhine Valley Massacre as part of the Second Crusade
1147 C.E. Wurzburg Massacre
1147 C.E. Belitz (Germany) Jews Burned Alive
1147 C.E. “Carenton, Ramenu & Sully (France)” Massacres
1171 C.E. Blois Stake Burnings
1181 C.E. France Expulsion/Property Confiscation
1181 C.E. England Property Confiscation
1188 C.E. London & York Mob Attacks
1189 C.E. England Mob Attacks against Jews following coronation of Richard the Lionheart/ Property Confiscation.
1190 C.E. Norfolk Jews Burned Alive
1191 C.E. Bray (France) Jews Burned Alive
1195 C.E. France Property Confiscation
1209 C.E. Beziers Massacre
1215 C.E. Rome Jews Forced to Wear Badges
1215 C.E. Toulouse (France) Mass Arrests
1218 C.E. England Jews Forced to Wear Badges
1231 C.E. Rome Inquisition Established
1236 C.E. France Forced Conversion/Massacre
1239 C.E. London Massacre & Property Confiscation
1240 C.E. France Talmud Confiscated
1240 C.E. England Book Burning
1240 C.E. Spain Forced Conversion
1242 C.E. Paris Talmud Burned
1244 C.E. Oxford Mob Attacks
1255 C.E. England Public Hangings
1261 C.E. Canterbury Mob Attacks
1262 C.E. London Mob Attacks
1264 C.E. London Mob Attacks
1267 C.E. Vienna Jews Forced to Wear Horned Hats
1270 C.E. “Weissenberg, Magdeburg, Armstadt, Coblenz, Singzig, and Erfurt” Jews Burned Alive
1278 C.E. Genoa (Spain) Mob Attacks
1283 C.E. Mayence & Bacharach Mob Attacks
1285 C.E. Munich Jews Burned Alive
1290 C.E. England Expulsion
1298 C.E. “Franconia, Bavaria & Austria” “100,000 Jews slaughtered under command of German knight Rindfleisch”
5. The Later Middle Ages
1306 C.E. France Expulsion by Philip the Fair (Same King who burned the Templars)
1308 C.E. Strasbourg Jews Burned Alive
1320 C.E. Toulouse & Perpigon 120 Communities Massacred & Talmud Burned
1321 C.E. Teruel Public Executions
1328 C.E. Estella “5,000 Jews Slaughtered”
1348 C.E. France & Spain Jews Burned Alive
1348 C.E. Switzerland Expulsion
1349 C.E. “Worms, Strasbourg, Oppenheim, Mayence, Erfurt, Bavaria & Swabia” Jews Burned Alive
1349 C.E. Heilbronn (Germany) Expulsion
1349 C.E. Hungary Expulsion
1349 C.E. Saxony Expulsion
1354 C.E. Castile (Spain) “12,000 Jews Slaughtered”
1360 C.E. Hungary Banned
1368 C.E. Toledo “8,000 Jews Slaughtered”
1370 C.E. Belgium Expulsion
1370 C.E. “Majorca., Penignon & Barcelona” Mob Attack
1377 C.E. Huesca (Spain) Jews Burned Alive
1380 C.E. Paris Mob Attack
1384 C.E. Nordlingen Mass Murder
1388 C.E. Strasbourg Expulsion
1389 C.E. Prague Mass Slaughter & Book Burning
1391 C.E. “Castille, Toledo, Madrid, Seville, Cordova, Cuenca & Barcelona” Forced Conversions & Mass Murder
1394 C.E. Germany Expulsion
1394 C.E. France Expulsion
1399 C.E. Posen (Poland) Jews Burned Alive
6. The Renaissance
1400 C.E. Prague Stake Burnings
1407 C.E. Cracow Mob Attack
1415 C.E. Rome Talmud Confiscated
1420 C.E. Austria Expelled by Albrecht V
1422 C.E. Austria Jews Burned Alive
1422 C.E. Austria Expulsion
1424 C.E. Fribourg & Zurich Expulsion
1426 C.E. Cologne Expulsion
1431 C.E. Southern Germany Jews Burned Alive
1432 C.E. Savory Expulsion
1438 C.E. Mainz Expulsion
1439 C.E. Augsburg Expulsion
1444 C.E. Netherlands Expulsion
1449 C.E. Toledo Public Torture &. Burnings
1453 C.E. Franconia Expulsion
1453 C.E. Breslau Expulsion
1453 C.E. Poland Citzenship revoked
1454 C.E. Wurzburg Expulsion
1456 C.E. Bavaria Expulsion
1463 C.E. Cracow Mob Attack
1473 C.E. Andalusia Mob Attack
1480 C.E. Venice Jews Burned Alive
1481 C.E. Seville Stake Burnings
1484 C.E. “Cuidad Real, Guadalupe, Saragossa & Teruel” Jews Burned Alive
1485 C.E. Vincenza (Italy) Expulsion
1486 C.E. Toledo Jews Burned Alive
1488 C.E. Toledo Stake Burnings
1490 C.E. Toledo Public Executions
1491 C.E. Astorga Public Torture & Execution
1492 C.E. Sicily Expulsion
1492 C.E. Spain Choice between Expulsion or Conversion (When the Rivero family became Catholic)
1495 C.E. Lithuania Expulsion by Grand Duke Alexander
1497 C.E. Portugal Expulsion
1499 C.E. Germany Expulsion
1506 C.E. Lisbon Mob Attack
1510 C.E. Berlin Public Torture & Execution
1510 C.E. Brandenberg Expulsion
1510 C.E. Prussia Expulsion
1514 C.E. Strasbourg Expulsion
1519 C.E. Regensburg Expulsion
1539 C.E. Cracow & Portugal Stake Burnings
1540 C.E. Naples and Sardinia Expulsion
1542 C.E. Bohemia Expulsion
1550 C.E. Genoa and Venice Expulsion
1551 C.E. Bavaria Expulsion
1553 C.E. Rome Talmud burned
1555 C.E. Pesaro Expulsion
1556 C.E. Sokhachev (Poland) Public Torture & Execution
1559 C.E. Austria Expulsion
1561 C.E. Prague Expulsion
1567 C.E. Wurzburg Expulsion
1569 C.E. Italy and Papal States Expulsion
1571 C.E. Brandenburg Expulsion
1582 C.E. Hungary Banned a second time
1582 C.E. Netherlands Expulsion
1593 C.E. Brunswick Expulsion
1593 C.E. “Brandenburg, Austria” Expulsion
1593 C.E. Italy Banned a second time
1597 C.E. “Cremona, Pavia & Lodi” Expulsion
1614 C.E. Frankfort Expulsion
1615 C.E. Worms Expulsion
1619 C.E. Kiev Expulsion
1635 C.E. Vilna Mob Attack
1637 C.E. Cracow Public Torture & Execution
1647 C.E. Lisbon Jews Burned Alive
1648 C.E. Poland 1/3 of Jewry Slaughtered
1649 C.E. Ukraine Expulsion
1649 C.E. Hamburg Expulsion
1652 C.E. Lisbon Stake Burnings
1654 C.E. New Amsterdam Expelled by Peter Stuyvesant (order later retracted)
1654 C.E. Little Russia Expulsion
1656 C.E. Lithuania Expulsion
1660 C.E. Seville Jews Burned Alive
1663 C.E Cracow Public Torture &. Execution
1664 C.E. Lemberg Mob Attack
1669 C.E. Oran (North Africa) Expulsion
1670 C.E. Vienna Expulsion
1671 C.E. Minsk Mob Attacks
1681 C.E. Vilna Mob Attacks
1682 C.E. Marseilles Expulsion
1682 C.E. Cracow Mob Attacks
1687 C.E. Posen Mob Attacks
7. The Modern Age
1712 C.E. Sandomir Expulsion
1727 C.E. Russia Expulsion
1738 C.E. Wurtemburg Expulsion
1740 C.E. Liule Russia Expulsion
1744 C.E Hungary. Banned for the third time by Queen Maria Theresa, the satanic antisemite:
“Henceforth, no Jew, no matter under what name, will be allowed to remain here without my written permission. I know of no other troublesome pest within the state than this race, which impoverishes the people by their fraud, usury and money-lending and commits all deeds which an honorable man despises. Subsequently, they have to be removed and excluded from here as much as possible.”
1744 C.E. Livonia Expulsion
1745 C.E. Moravia Expulsion by order of the King (to halt mob attacks on Jews)
1753 C.E. Kovad (Lithuania) Expulsion
1757 C.E. Kamenetz Talmud Burning
1761 C.E. Bordeaux Expulsion
1768 C.E. Kiev “3,000 Jews Slaughtered”
1772 C.E. Russia Expulsion to the Pale of Settlement
1775 C.E. Warsaw Expulsion
1789 C.E. Alsace Expulsion
1790 C.E. Morocco “Expulsion, villages destroyed”
1801 C.E. Bucharest Mob Attack
1804 C.E. Russian Villages Expulsion
1808 C.E. Russian Countryside Expulsion
1814 C.E. Norway Rescinds ban on Jews
1815 C.E. Lubeck & Bremen Expulsion
1815 C.E. “Franconia, Swabia & Bavaria” Expulsion
1820 C.E. Bremes Expulsion
1843 C.E. Austria & Prussia Expulsion
1850 C.E. New York City “500 People, Led by Police, Attacked &. Wrecked Jewish Synagogue”
1862 C.E. United States Expelled by Ulysses S. Grant (order later retracted)
1866 C.E Galatz (Romania) Expulsion
1871 C.E. Odena Mob Attack
1882 C.E. Russia “Laws banishing Jews relaxed under Alexander II. Following his assassination by a Jewish plot, expulsion of 1772 restored. ”
1887 C.E. Slovakia Mob Attacks
1897 C.E. Kantakuzenka (Russia) Mob Attacks
1898 C.E. Rennes (France) Mob Attack
1899 C.E. Nicholayev Mob Attack
1900 C.E. Konitz (Prussia) Mob Attack
1902 C.E. Poland Widespread Pogroms
1904 C.E. “Manchuria, Kiev & Volhynia” Widespread Pogroms
1905 C.E. Zhitomir (Yolhynia) Mob Attacks
1919 C.E Bavaria Expulsion
1915 C.E. Georgia (U.S.A.) Leo Frank Lynched
1919 C.E. Mongolia Pogrom
1919 C.E. Prague Wide Spread Pogroms
1920 C.E. Munich & Breslau Mob Attacks
1922 C.E. Boston, MA “Lawrence Lowell, President of Harvard, calls for Quota Restrictions on Jewish Admission”
1926 C.E. Uzbekistan Pogrom
1928 C.E. Hungary Widespread Anti-Semitic Riots on University Campuses
1929 C.E. Lemberg (Poland) Mob Attacks
1930 C.E. Berlin Mob Attack on Jews
1933 C.E. Bucharest Mob Attacks on Jews
1933 C.E. Europe Immigrant Jews banned from citizenship.
1935 C.E. Germany “Loss of citizenship, imprisonment in slave labor camps.”
1948 C.E. Libya Pogrom
1969 C.E. Iraq Executions