PS4 Tops Xbox One In February 2017 US Sales

Extending its win streak another month, Sony’s PlayStation 4 was the top-selling home console in the United States for February, according to NPD data released today.

Sony did not have a statement to share, but a representative confirmed that the PS4 was the No. 1 overall home console in the US in terms of sales for February.

Discover why Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is a sought after golf destination. We offer four championship courses set against a Hill…

In its own statement, Microsoft said global Xbox One game hours in February jumped 11 percent year-over-year, while global unique multiplayer users reached 35 percent-plus growth compared to last year. Xbox marketing boss Mike Nichols called out Halo Wars 2, For Honor, and Grand Theft Auto IV (in backwards compatibility) as helping drive engagement on Xbox One during the month.

A week from today, the NPD Group will announce the top-selling games for February 2017. We’ll report back with more details as they become available.