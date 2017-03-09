FIVE WOUNDED IN AXE ATTACK AT GERMAN TRAIN STATION

Posted in Daily News, World News, Eugenics by

 

http://www.jpost.com/International/Five-wounded-in-German-axe-attack-at-Dusseldorf-train-station-483814

 

DUESSELDORF, Germany – German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the suspected assailant had been taken into custody. One of those attacked was seriously injured. The spokesman said police were investigating whether more attackers had been involved but had no indication of that.

“We are not using the words ‘rampage’ or ‘terror’,” the spokesman said. He added there was no serious threat of further attacks. The rail station remained shut down, he added.

