Years of Ethics Charges, but Star Cancer Researcher Gets a Pass

Dr. Carlo Croce was repeatedly cleared by Ohio

State University, which reaped millions from his

grants. Now, he faces new whistle-blower accusations.

By JAMES GLANZ and AGUSTIN ARMENDARIZ MARCH 8, 2017

Dr. Carlo Croce is among the most prolific scientists in an emerging area of cancer research involving what is sometimes called the “dark matter” of the human genome. A department chairman at Ohio State University and a member of the National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Croce has parlayed his decades-long pursuit of cancer remedies into a research empire: He has received more than $86 million in federal grants as a principal investigator and, by his own count, more than 60 awards.

With that flamboyant success has come a quotient of controversy. Some scientists argue that Dr. Croce has overstated his expansive claims for the therapeutic promise of his work, and that his laboratory is focused more on churning out papers than on carefully assessing its experimental data.

But a far less public scientific drama has been playing out in the Biomedical Research Tower that houses Dr. Croce’s sprawling laboratory on Ohio State’s campus in Columbus.

Over the last several years, Dr. Croce has been fending off a tide of allegations of data falsification and other scientific misconduct, according to federal and state records, whistle-blower complaints and correspondence with scientific journals obtained by The New York Times.

In 2013, an anonymous critic contacted Ohio State and the federal authorities with allegations of falsified data in more than 30 of Dr. Croce’s papers. Since 2014, another critic, David A. Sanders, a virologist who teaches at Purdue University, has made claims of falsified data and plagiarism directly to scientific journals where more than 20 of Dr. Croce’s papers have been published.

“It’s a reckless disregard for the truth,” Dr. Sanders said in an interview.

As a result of complaints by Dr. Sanders and others, journals have been posting notices of problems with Dr. Croce’s papers at a quickening pace. From just a handful of notices before 2013 — known as corrections, retractions and editors’ notices — the number has ballooned to at least 20, with at least three more on the way, according to journal editors. Many of the notices involve the improper manipulation of a humble but universal lab technique called western blotting, which measures gene function in a cell and often indicates whether an experiment has succeeded or failed.

David A. Sanders, a virologist at Purdue University, has concluded that the blots in at least three lanes in Figure 1B in a 2005 paper by Dr. Croce were improperly duplicated. The image purports to be a series of blots showing protein levels produced in cells under different experimental conditions, but duplications and anomalies are visible.

Dr. Croce’s story is a case study of the complex and often countervailing forces at work as science seeks to police itself.

Findings of fraud in biomedical research have surged in recent years, whether from an actual increase in misconduct or from heightened caution inspired in part by an internet-age phenomenon: “digital vigilantes” who post critiques of scientific papers on anonymous websites. Yet the primary burden for investigating and punishing misconduct falls to inherently conflicted arbiters: universities like Ohio State that stand to reap millions of dollars from the federal grants won by star researchers like Dr. Croce.

Despite the lashing criticisms of his work, Dr. Croce has never been penalized for misconduct, either by federal oversight agencies or by Ohio State, which has cleared him in at least five cases involving his work or the grant money he receives.

At Ohio State, officials said they were unaware of Dr. Sanders’s charges against Dr. Croce until asked about them for this article. Now, in the wake of those and other questions from The Times, the university has decided to take a new look to determine whether it handled those cases properly. “The university is instituting an independent external review,” a spokesman, Christopher Davey, said in a statement, adding that the review “is not an indication that we have discovered any evidence of scientific misconduct or other issues raised in your inquiry.”

Whatever the outcome of that review, Mr. Davey said, decisions on research misconduct at Ohio State were based solely on “the facts and the merits of each individual case,” not a researcher’s grant money. Any other suggestion would be “false and offensive,” he said, adding that the university has “spent significantly more to support his research program than he has brought in from outside sources.”

During an interview in October, and in a later statement, Dr. Croce, 72, denied any wrongdoing, said he had been singled out in some of the accusations simply because he was a prominent figure, and largely placed the blame for any problems with figures or text on junior researchers or collaborators at other labs. Academic papers often have multiple authors, with the scientists who perform the hands-on work listed at the beginning and the senior scientists in charge named at the end.

“It is true that errors sometimes occur in the preparation of figures for publication,” Dr. Croce said in the statement, issued through the Columbus law firm Kegler Brown Hill & Ritter. Any mistakes with figures were “honest errors,” he said, adding that he did not condone plagiarism but that he must rely on co-authors to provide proper attribution.

Even before his arrival at Ohio State in 2004, Dr. Croce had stepped beyond the generally expected bounds of cancer research. In 1994, he joined the scientific advisory board of the Council for Tobacco Research, which the tobacco companies created to fight the public perception — supported by increasingly overwhelming scientific evidence — that smoking caused cancer. Dr. Croce said in the interview and the statement that he had always believed that smoking caused cancer.

During the same period, Dr. Croce and a colleague faced federal allegations that they had submitted false claims for payment of grant money for science that was never carried out and that was to be overseen by a scientist who had, in fact, left the United States and gone to Italy. After the case was combined with a second fraud investigation, a civil settlement forced Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, where Dr. Croce worked at the time, to pay $2.6 million to the government. Neither Dr. Croce nor the other parties to the settlement admitted any wrongdoing in the case.

In a world where most scientists are so wary of public conflict that they seem to apportion criticism with a pipette, the new doubts about Dr. Croce’s work draw carefully measured opinions from some towering figures.

Randy Schekman, a Nobel Prize-winning biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, said he had informally advised Dr. Sanders in 2015 on lodging a complaint about Dr. Croce’s work with the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which he once edited and which has been the most common venue for Dr. Croce’s work, according to the PubMed database. “I am aware of the allegations, and I am aware of other concerns that have been raised about Croce’s work outside of these specific allegations,” Dr. Schekman said.

Another Nobel Prize-winning biologist, Phillip Sharp of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who said he had been previously unaware of the misconduct allegations, offered qualified support.

“I would say Carlo has made some important contributions to the molecular causes of cancer,” Dr. Sharp said. “I can’t condone the sloppiness he has in general. But if I look historically at what Carlo has done, if I delete Carlo from the scientific community, I think the scientific community is a little less, and that isn’t true of everybody who publishes papers.”

Dr. Croce is nothing if not confident. Wearing an untucked pink polo shirt and jeans, he expounded on his career last fall in the interview in his corner office, where a computer screen rose above mounds of papers blanketing a conference table.

He said that he traveled professionally more often than he was on campus, in part because he disdained what he called the lack of culture in Columbus. Born and educated in Italy, he is noted for his private collection of Italian Renaissance and Baroque paintings — a testament to having an uncanny eye for spotting works by genuine masters and buying them for a fraction of their true worth, as Smithsonian magazine wrote in 2009. The hometown passion for Buckeye football leaves him cold. He also has little patience for scientific colleagues who are unwilling to part with accepted wisdom.

“Scientists are like cows,” he said. “They like to follow something which has already been established.”

Dr. Croce, who has a medical degree but no Ph.D., showed his own willingness to buck scientific consensus when he became an adviser to the Council for Tobacco Research. A federal court later found that the council was central to a conspiracy to deceive the public on the dangers of smoking. Dr. Croce stayed on until the council was disbanded in the industry’s more than $100 billion settlement with tobacco plaintiffs in 1998.

During the interview, Dr. Croce said he believed that smoking was the primary cause of lung cancer; that belief, he said in his later statement, dated from “long before” he joined the tobacco council.

Still, some of the research Dr. Croce pioneered in those years was used by the tobacco industry to fight the assertion that smoking caused cancer.

In 1996, Dr. Croce and co-workers made international news with their discovery of a gene called the fragile histidine triad — FHIT for short. His claims for its importance could hardly have been more sweeping: Damage to the gene, Dr. Croce told The Associated Press, was probably “the starting point of the most common human malignancies, including lung, esophagus and colon cancer.”

Dr. Croce was careful to point out in his scientific papers that carcinogens in cigarette smoke could in fact be the agents that damaged the FHIT gene, and there is no evidence that he publicly defended the tobacco industry. “None of the work reflected in these papers suggested, stated or implied that cancer was caused by an inherited genetic condition,” Dr. Croce said in his statement to The Times.

But for the industry, it wouldn’t have mattered, said William Farone, once a scientist for the tobacco industry who has repeatedly testified against it. “He knows damn well what use of the genetic information there would be to someone in the tobacco industry,” Dr. Farone said. And the litigation archive shows that the scientific advisory board and Dr. Croce’s name were repeatedly invoked to give credibility to the tobacco companies’ expert witnesses.

Dr. Croce said he had been unaware at the time that his name was used to lend credibility to any assertion that smoking did not cause cancer or that the causality had not been proved. Any such use of his name, his statement said, “was false and fraudulent.”

Among Dr. Croce’s peers, there was skepticism of Dr. Croce’s broad claims for the FHIT gene, and today some scientists say it seems more a marker of malignancy than the “Rosetta Stone” of cancer research, as some news reports called it at the time.

During the interview, Dr. Croce continued to promote the FHIT research but conceded that “it’s not fashionable anymore.”

Dr. Croce, chairman of the department of cancer biology and genetics at Ohio State, has since moved on to one of the hottest areas of genomics and cancer research. He has looked beyond the small fraction of human DNA that actually encodes for proteins — less than 2 percent — to the rest of the DNA, once all but ignored as contributing little to the workings of a cell.

Scientists came to realize that this DNA could make short molecules that influence how genes, and therefore living cells, operate. If genes are the notes on a keyboard, those molecules act as volume controls — regulators of gene expression.

Some of those short molecules are called microRNAs. Dr. Croce’s work has linked various cancers to a deficiency or overabundance of certain microRNAs. Those effects, he asserted in a 2009 article, contribute to “most, if not all, human malignancies.” MicroRNAs, he posited, could lead to entirely new cancer therapies.

Once again, the scope of Dr. Croce’s claims has left colleagues wary. While few researchers dispute the role of microRNA as a cancer marker, there is skepticism that the case has been made for its therapeutic potential.

“You’ll find scientists who say it’s hype,” said Graham Brock, a cancer researcher who has studied the molecules. While Dr. Croce is not the only scientist who may be overselling the findings, he added, “he’s probably the strongest advocate.”

The email, sent on Nov. 1, 2007, came from an official at the National Institutes of Health, the federal grant-giving agency, and it could not have been more straightforward: Major sections of a grant proposal by Dr. Croce were essentially identical to one submitted four months earlier by a junior colleague at Ohio State.

“We will be withdrawing the second application,” the official wrote.

At that point, documents show, two things happened that would become familiar in Dr. Croce’s record. First, the university was obliged to open what it called a “review of potential research misconduct,” in this case involving potential plagiarism in a federal grant proposal. Second, the university cleared him, largely because the junior colleague provided a somewhat circuitous explanation. The two had worked together on a previous project, the colleague said, and Dr. Croce appeared to have reused some of that material. As a result, Caroline C. Whitacre, then the university’s vice dean for research, concluded, “The incident does not indicate possible misconduct as defined by the university’s policy.”

Over the next several years, there were other allegations, investigations and closed cases.

A tipster alleged that over several years, an official at the Croce lab used Dr. Croce’s grant money for personal trips abroad and improperly pressured lab members to include the official’s name on research papers.

In another series of allegations and subsequent appeals, a former research colleague accused Dr. Croce of scientific misconduct involving, among other things, using the researcher’s work without credit on patents.

Dr. Croce was cleared in both of those cases. But that was just the beginning.

By 2013, officials at Ohio State and the federal Office of Research Integrity were receiving allegations that more than 30 papers on which Dr. Croce was an author contained improperly manipulated western blots and other data, according to official university correspondence.

The new allegations came from a pseudonymous source both legendary and loathed in biomedical circles: a scientific gadfly known as Clare Francis. Whoever Clare Francis actually is, he or she has an uncanny knack for seeing improperly altered images, as well as smaller flaws that some editors are inclined to ignore.

Clare Francis has a particular, high-strung style. “You misunderstand that Carlo Croce is a great scientist,” Clare Francis wrote in a note copied to John Dahlberg, then the deputy director at the research integrity office. “My reply was that he has over a thousand papers. That is not the same thing. You simply misunderstand science. Please stop talking about reputations and look at the reality!”

Mindful of the hurdles that an investigation would face at Ohio State, as well as federal constraints like a six-year statute of limitations, Dr. Dahlberg trimmed Clare Francis’ initial list of allegations to the two he considered the most actionable. One paper was on the FHIT gene, another on microRNA research.

Even then, Dr. Dahlberg knew that any investigation by Ohio State of what he called “a rainmaker” for the university would face serious obstacles. With the number of more junior researchers involved in the work, Dr. Dahlberg was also skeptical that Dr. Croce’s knowledge of any falsifications could be obtained in a straightforward way — for example, from data and records on his own computer.

“My sense was, Carlo Croce’s too big to make findings of misconduct on,” Dr. Dahlberg said in an interview. “It just wasn’t going to happen.”

‘A Tremendous Conflict of Interest’

Within the realm of biomedical science, it falls to the Office of Research Integrity to issue formal findings of scientific misconduct, which can lead to suspension of federal financing and effectively end a research career. The office labors under an awkward constraint: It does not carry out its own investigations, but relies on accused researchers’ own institutions to forward their findings.

With their own reputations on the line, institutions “have a tremendous conflict of interest,” said Dr. Richard Smith, former editor of The British Medical Journal and a founding member of the Committee on Publication Ethics in Britain. “There’s a terrible temptation to bury it all,” he added.

There are also dollars at stake. Of the $29.1 million Dr. Croce has received in federal funding as a principal investigator while at Ohio State, university records show, $8.7 million has gone directly to the university in overhead payments, a fairly standard cut for research institutions.

In an unrelated case at Ohio State, similar conflicts seemed to surface in 2011 after a whistle-blower accused a pharmacy researcher, Terry Elton, of fabricating data. The university cleared Dr. Elton after a brief inquiry, but the integrity office played the one powerful card it holds: refusing to accept what it considers flawed or shoddy investigations. Ohio State redid the investigation and Dr. Elton was found guilty.

The initial inquiry was compromised by relying on Dr. Elton’s own assurances, Dr. Dahlberg said, adding, “When somebody is accused of being dishonest, why do you believe everything he says?”

As with the Elton case, and the university’s earlier handling of complaints against Dr. Croce, documents suggest little appetite for taking the Clare Francis allegations seriously.

In May 2013, the university’s research integrity officer — ostensibly an impartial observer — wrote to Dr. Dahlberg largely to pass along disparaging information on Clare Francis, including the irritation that his or her persistence had caused for some journal editors. The officer, Jennifer Yucel, who had been involved in the initial inquiry into Dr. Elton, said the information had come from “Carlo” — Dr. Croce.

Among the attachments was an earlier note from Dr. Croce to the editor of a British journal who had received complaints from Clare Francis. “Clearly we are dealing with a mentally deranged person who should be recovered in a mental institution,” Dr. Croce wrote.

With that preamble, what Ohio State called a “preliminary assessment” of possible misconduct went ahead. Two younger scientists working with Dr. Croce admitted that they had improperly duplicated, mishandled and mislabeled a number of western blot figures and other data in the papers, emails obtained by The Times show. The scientists called the problems unintentional.

Ohio State took the scientists at their word. But in a July 2013 document marked “confidential and sensitive,” the university told Dr. Croce to generate a plan detailing how he would “address the systemic deficiencies in data collection, handling and retention identified in this case.” In addition, he was to assist his junior colleagues “in correcting or retracting the two papers.”

In the statement issued through his lawyers, Dr. Croce said he and a colleague “prepared and carried out a written action plan.” But the university apparently never ensured that its demands were met.

For example, no correction for the FHIT paper appeared until last November, after The Times contacted the journal, Clinical Cancer Research. A spokeswoman for the journal said that a reader, not the authors, initiated the correction, which had been delayed because of “an administrative oversight.” Dr. Croce’s statement said it was “Dr. Croce’s understanding” that a junior scientist had “provided all the pertinent information to the journal back at the time the issue was raised.”

There was a final twist: Ohio State referred to its findings as an “alternative resolution” under the university’s policy — meaning no formal finding of fraud or scientific misconduct. In fact, Ohio State decided not to convene a formal investigation committee, in part because “there is very little data for the committee to review” — a reference to the failure of the scientists to locate almost any of their original data. Those decisions allowed the case to remain largely confidential. The integrity office accepted the result.

Publicly, Dr. Whitacre, who had since become vice president for research, gave no ground. Little action had been required as a result of the allegations, Dr. Whitacre wrote to Clare Francis after the whistle-blower sent additional allegations in December 2013. “Please note,” Dr. Whitacre wrote, “that the Institution considers continued activities in this vein as constituting frivolous allegations and a waste of university and state resources.”

In response to questions from The Times, Ohio State issued a statement on behalf of Dr. Whitacre and Dr. Yucel, saying they “believe they followed all policies and procedures in their roles in responding to the matters involving Dr. Carlo Croce based on the facts that were available at the time.”



Raising Larger Questions

Dr. Sanders, the Purdue virologist, tests his analysis of data falsification in Dr. Croce’s papers in a particularly direct way: He teaches one of them to his sophomore biology students as an example of scientific misconduct. But instead of telling them what to look for, he simply flashes a series of western blots onto a screen and asks the students if they see anything amiss.

The paper, published in 2005 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is on something called the WWOX gene, thought to be a tumor suppressor. Dr. Sanders said the students invariably noticed that lanes 6, 7 and 8 in one row of blots had apparently been duplicated into the immediately adjacent lanes — 3, 4, and 5 — which are supposed to have come from different experimental samples.

“This is the one I start with because it’s so obvious,” Dr. Sanders said. “There’s uncomfortable laughter. They say, ‘Why would these people get away with that?’” When he adds that the journal declined to take action, he said, “They’re very stunned that that sort of thing happens.”

In response to questions from The Times, the journal said that two “subject experts” it consulted after Dr. Sanders challenged the paper in 2014 “disagreed on whether the images were duplicates.” Therefore, the journal said, editors “could not conclusively determine” whether to issue a notice.

Dr. Sanders, 56, studies how modified versions of viruses, like Ebola, could be used to treat disease. He is also chairman of the faculty senate, a member of the city council and president of his synagogue. He ran several quixotic campaigns for Congress — as a Democrat in a deep-red Indiana district. He lost.

After receiving several tips on Dr. Croce’s work, Dr. Sanders said, he decided to undertake yet another moonlighting effort: as a “freelance ethicist.” “A lab that is engaging in violating scientific norms is being rewarded for that very effort,” he said.

Dr. Croce said in his statement that until he was contacted for this article, he had not been aware of Dr. Sanders “or of his role in sending allegations to journals.” As for the WWOX paper, Dr. Croce’s response appears to have varied. Diane Sullenberger, executive editor of the Proceedings, said the journal had contacted Dr. Croce over the allegations of image manipulation in the paper.

“Dr. Croce disagrees,” Ms. Sullenberger said.

But in his statement to The Times, Dr. Croce responded differently. “It is possible, but not certain, that an error was made,” he said, adding that if there was an error, “it affects nothing,” because the results were confirmed in separate experiments.

The Times showed the paper to four experts in the forensic analysis of images in research papers, and all agreed that the blots had almost certainly been duplicated by the authors.

“Maybe they would have an explanation for this, but I can’t think of one,” said James O’Brien, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. He said that while the evidence of duplication was overwhelming, he could not say for certain whether the operation was deliberate. Still, he said, the findings raised larger questions about the lab.

“It’s hard for me to believe that they can’t keep their images straight, but they can keep their science straight,” Dr. O’Brien said. “How can I trust their results, their conclusions?”

Concerns about falsified data in the scientific literature run far deeper than Dr. Croce’s papers.

In a finding published last June, scientists examined over 20,000 biomedical research papers and found that nearly 800 showed evidence of improperly manipulated images of western blots — essentially, blots obtained in one experiment that were duplicated to prove a point in an unrelated experiment. In at least half of those instances, the scientists found signs of deliberate manipulation.

The Times provided an author of that study, Elisabeth Bik, then at Stanford, with a list of published corrections involving the blots in Dr. Croce’s papers. “Yes, the image problems in most of these are very similar to the ones we encountered,” she said.

Because the study focused on a tiny slice of the literature that allowed researchers to see immediate problems — duplications of western blots — the potential implications are distressing, said another author, Dr. Arturo Casadevall, chairman of the department of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins University’s school of public health.

“Science is built on science,” Dr. Casadevall said. “Nothing new stands alone.” Incorrect or fraudulent papers, he said, “could be slowing the pace of everything.”

Dr. Bik vouched for the difficulty of pushing journals to act on evidence of bad data. As of October, this was her box score after contacting journals about all of the papers with problematic images: 32 retractions; 111 corrections; 52 notices that the journals had decided to take no action; and nearly 600 cases with no reply, basic acknowledgment of the message or general statement that the journal would look into it.

Another author of the study, Dr. Ferric Fang, a microbiology professor and journal editor at the University of Washington, said improper images began turning up in the 1990s. Then came a steep rise around 2003.

Previously, to present their research, scientists had to take Polaroid pictures of their data to an outside production specialist. Without pinning blame on any specific software package, Dr. Fang pointed out that Adobe Creative Suite was released in 2003, allowing scientists to produce their own images on a laptop.

“There was a burgeoning of software tools,” he said, increasing the ease — and perhaps the temptation — to tweak or fabricate images.

David E. Wright, a former director of the federal integrity office, said cases of fraud could reverberate through whole fields of research.

“When you find somebody who’s a leading figure in a field like that, it’s kind of a pail of cold water on that part of the community,” he said. “It wouldn’t stop colleagues from following their own research, but it’s pretty discouraging. It impugns the reputation of science in general and scientists in that field in particular.”

As for Dr. Croce’s work, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has reversed its stance.

After being contacted by The Times, the journal’s editor, Ms. Sullenberger, consulted with Dr. O’Brien at Berkeley and other analysts. The expert who in 2014 thought the duplication was unlikely, she said, now “accepts the new analyses because of their sophisticated nature.”

The journal, Ms. Sullenberger said, is now planning to issue a notice to readers about concerns regarding the WWOX paper.