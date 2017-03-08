Tricksters of the Globalist Sisterhood

http://www.renegadetribune.com/tricksters-globalist-sisterhood/

The power of women is the powder keg of our time.” The Aquarian Conspiracy by Marilyn Ferguson (SRI-Tavistock)

In the promo video for an annual Global Sisterhood meditation, women of many races speak dreamily about the “rise of the feminine” and peace “beyond borders.” It coincides with International Women’s Day (March 8th), which has merged women’s advancement in general to the anti-white diversity agenda.

One creepy thing you might notice in videos like this for International Women’s day is that there are no little white girls.

“The Feminine” – Straight Outta Tavistock

The globalists’ relentlessly lopsided emphasis on “the feminine” is strategic, to strike at the heart of tradition, family and even biological instincts. It also furthers the white genocide agenda.

Those in the know see the strategy here, of using women – many of them well-meaning – to unite beyond the identities of ethnicity, nation, region. The theme for the Global Sisterhood meditation this year is supporting “refugees,” even as European sisters are facing rape, tragic loss of culture and even murder from the rapeugee invasion. This is malevolent in the age of white genocide.

There is no moral high ground here, only kind-hearted dupes and their globalist handlers. I used to be one of these women, so I know it’s partly being naïve, heavily programmed with the anti-white diversity agenda, and having Aryan compassion.

It’s a spiritual twist on the jewish (CIA) feminist strategy of enlisting white women in the fight against “the patriarcy,’ i.e. white men and European culture in general. With events like this, they take it global.

The Dalai Lama (CIA-funded) once said European women would save the world. And it could happen, if only our sisters would wake up to the agendas they’re unwittingly promoting and stand with our men against tyranny.

They pose as humanitarians and have the money to make it look artistic. But the truth is globalism is an unnatural plan to slow or direct kill most of us, and enslave the rest. It purposefully destroys unique cultures tied to the land, thus is a catastrophe for the natural world and creates the rootless, powerless slaves the perpetrators want.

Hey sister, do you really want to be part of that? Now let’s look at some of the agents that expose the globalist hands.

Wicked Sisters of the JWO

As I’ll explain in another article, “the feminine” when used by sayanim of jewish feminism might also be a euphemism for the jewish male.

And many featured Global sisters of note are known psy-war agents or, like Susan Sontag, are notorious anti-whites, not to mention being linked to the spirit cooker herself. Marina Abromovic counted herself a close friend to Sontag and is on the board of the Susan Sontag Foundation.

Other notable “sisters” featured are Eve Ensler, Joanna Macy (CIA), and NPR’s Amy Goodman (Ford Foundation / CIA) . One of the few European sisters featured is Jane Goodall, who happens to be Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. The other, Laurie Anderson, collaborated with one of those Beat guys, William Burroughs (CIA).

The partners are a who’s who in the Judeo-Masonic order, like the UN’s Pathway to Peace, founded by Avis Mattison (Club of Budapest) and Robert Muller. Muller was Secretary-General of the UN for 40 years, and is considered the father of one world education and philosophy. He promoted the top-down imposition of education and even spirituality, because it seems, having survived the two World Wars, he didn’t trust organic culture of towns, regions, nations.

Muller used the global warming scam to push for Earth government, and also said this:

We have brought the world together as far as we can politically. To bring about a true world government, the world must be brought together spiritually. What we need is a United Nations of Religions.”

Other partners for the Global Sisterhood meditation are World Pulse (USAid-CIA) and Woman-to-Woman, funded by Zionaire Mike Bloomberg, whose Bloomberg Philanthropies board has sisters on the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Trickster Sisters

If we consider that the Aquarian Conspiracy came out of the globalists’ Tavistock, considered the beating heart of mass mind control, we can see then and now, its overemphasis on “the feminine.” And it’s used as a social disrupter, to make society more fluid and changeable, as per the Tavistock goals.

In an interesting short video on the Tavistock Agenda, Iona Miller writes, “Tavistock embodies the shadow of the shadow government, the trickster of our collective unconscious.” And later she writes, ‘The Tavi’s ‘shadow’ unconsciously does more than it knows or admits. Trickster effect.”

What’s wild is that Iona Miller herself was outed by ex-husband Dr. Richard Alan Miller as a CIA spin writer. He calls her the icicle of Isis (the goddess).

The point is we have to wise up to the female tricksters that are active agents of the globalists, using the natural compassion of our people against us.

Sisterhood is Natural

How do we wake up European sisters like those running this event, that they are unwitting agents in the destruction of their own folk? I woke up and I know several others who have broken the spell, but it does take thinking critically. I know others though, who are doubling down on the new age mantra that “we are all one.”

It means educating yourself about social engineering, and coming to terms with globalist agents and their goals. You have to walk through disillusionment, when you realize women you looked up to are agents of deception. I know I did.

Also, there’s this idea that girls and women have become catty, judgmental, basically bitchy, and we have to come together and join hands and sing kumbaya. Classic problem, reaction, solution, as many of the nasty traits of mean girls has come from crap programming.

In closing I’ll say I spent years in women’s circles, and think it’s a powerful thing, but not when it’s synthetic and has an agenda behind it. And whatever imbalance we’ve come to with the masculine and feminine, a lot of that is from the imposition of semitic (Abrahamic) values in the first place.

Sisterhood is not something out of reach – it’s instinctual and happens naturally when traditions and family life is whole and thriving. I know I wouldn’t have made it without my own younger sister and the good friends I’ve had along the way.

But if you look around at a circle orchestrated by globalists, the sisters are wearing the mask of the trickster. We can have real sisterhood if we wake up to these crimes against human consciousness, white genocide and the plans for one world government.

