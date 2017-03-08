The “Resist not Evil” Bullshit

http://www.renegadetribune.com/resist-not-evil-bullshit/

I’ll try to keep this one short and precise. It will help you if you have read the “All Christians are Cucks” part 7, but you’ll figure things out without it just fine. Anyways, let us get several points here straight : Jesus was a Jew. He was a Jew the same way that Paul, the Jew who brought you Christianity, was a Jew. Both were circumcised on their 8th day according to Jewish Law. Both were Hebrews, both knew how to read the Old Testament in Hebrew. Both were Israelites, both were Jews. It can’t get any more obvious than that. Jesus and the story about him claims that he is the Jewish Messiah, which is – who would have guessed it – a Jewish concept and finds its basis in the Old Testament. Jesus reads from the Old Testament. Jesus quotes about Yahweh, the Old Testament God.

Jesus observed all the Jewish ceremonies and holidays which celebrate the murder of non-Jews and are anti-Nature by their definition. Jesus praised Moses, the Jew. Jesus was a god damn Jewish Rabbi and the Book even calls him that. For all you people out there who still refuse to accept this simple Truth – you have fattened just the way the Jews love you – you are the perfect sheep, in perfect form, with the perfect amount of fat and foolishness that another Bolshevik takeover seems to be imminent. Only a Nation of fools can be taken over by a small organized gang of criminals. And Christianity, when applied for long enough, turns that Nation into fools. If you don’t believe me, look around you and tell me if there is any real sanity to be found anywhere.

With that being said, we shall look into the “Resist Not Evil” narrative. Even on its own it is absolute idiocy. One would understand it, if it were teaching : “Don’t do Evil”, “Don’t speak Evil”, “Don’t become Evil by seeing Evil”, “Don’t become Evil by hearing Evil” – but no, it doesn’t say that. In all these cases one must Know Evil in order to also avoid it – one must first Recognize Evil and then be strong enough, have the willpower, to resist it. In that very same way, the words of Jesus imply that you already Know Evil, you Recognize Evil – and then, at that very crucial moment – you are told not to resist it. Imagine if Evil was a force in form of a wave and you were to just let it crush you. Some may go here on a false metaphysical trip and claim “Only by Resisting Evil, will there come into being a Conflict within you”, which by its very Nature is anti-Aryan, for Struggle is part of Life, and overcoming that Struggle gives you peace and freedom. But, rest assured, this entire story is far more simple.

You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you not to resist evil / an evil person. If someone slaps you on your right cheek, turn to him the other also; if someone wants to sue you and take your tunic, let him have your cloak as well; and if someone forces you to go one mile, go with him two. Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you.

What interests us here first and foremost is the eye for eye and tooth for tooth part. This is a very crucial element of this entire saying, for it lets us know that Jesus is quoting from the Old Testament, yet again, and suggesting to change something within it, which means – changing the Jewish Law – something which is essentially punishable by death. So, when we look into the Old Testament we find the following :

Exodus 21: 22-25 : If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman’s husband will lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give life for life, Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, Burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.

One must understand the entire context here. We found reference to the words of Jesus in Exodus, part of the Old Testament, which primarily talks about how the Jews were kicked out of Egypt by the Egyptians. Along the way Moses goes high on Mushrooms and sees God in a Fire. Afterwards a bunch of laws are given to the Jews. This particular part of the Exodus, namely chapter 21 to chapter 24, is called Mishpatim, which means in Hebrew “laws”. It sets out a series of laws, which some scholars call the Covenant Code, and reports the people’s acceptance of the covenant with God. Additionally, it is important to know that the word “man” (in Hebrew : Adam) is associated only with Jews – in the Jewish scriptures only Jews are humans, Gentiles are not humans.

So, if a Jew strikes a pregnant woman and mischief follows, he is to be paid back whatever in the exact same fashion. If an eye was injured, his own eye is to be injured. If a tooth was injured, he should lose a tooth as well.

Jesus basically broke a direct law of the Old Testament by changing it with with these additional words : But I tell you not to resist an evil person. If someone slaps you on your right cheek, turn to him the other also; if someone wants to sue you and take your tunic, let him have your cloak as well; and if someone forces you to go one mile, go with him two. Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you. You are not to return any mischief to a Jew who is mistreating you. The Jew, after all, is a Divine being, a Chosen person of God – and Jesus, the Jew – is trying to tell them not to mistreat a Jew, even if he did some shit.

Alas, Jesus broke the Jewish law by changing the Jewish law, especially as a supposed Rabbi and teacher. Anyways, this isn’t the only reference to the tooth for tooth thingy. We find one more in Leviticus 24: 17-20 : ‘If a man takes the life of any human being, he shall surely be put to death. ‘The one who takes the life of an animal shall make it good, life for life. ‘If a man injures his neighbor, just as he has done, so it shall be done to him: fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth; just as he has injured a man, so it shall be inflicted on him.

Again, man is a Jew and neighbor is a fellow Jew. If a Jew injures a fellow Jew, then he shall be punished the same way. This, by the way, is again supposedly a direct commandment of God given to Moses – and Jesus rewrites it again – making a capital crime according to the Jewish Law. Therefore, if a Jew goes berserk on another Jew and beats the living shit out of him, the other Jew is not to defend himself, neither is the Jewish court supposed to now punish the Jewish criminal in equal physical damages.

No matter how retarded this idea is, the most important thing to understand is that we are talking exclusively about Jewish Laws and nothing more. We are talking about Societal behaviors between Jews and how Jesus wanted to change a commandment of God, which is a crime on its own.

But wait!, there is more. Deuteronomy 15 : 15-20 : One witness shall not rise against a man concerning any iniquity or any sin that he commits; by the mouth of two or three witnesses the matter shall be established. This, by the way, is part of the Jewish Talmud and Zohar, where it goes even further telling us that in the future Jewish world it will take at least 2 witnesses against a Jew to establish a court, whereas it will take only 1 witness to send a non-Jew to court. Wonderful, isn’t it? We continue :

If a false witness rises against any man to testify against him of wrongdoing, then both men in the controversy shall stand before the Lord, before the priests and the judges who serve in those days. And the judges shall make careful inquiry, and indeed, if the witness is a false witness, who has testified falsely against his brother, then you shall do to him as he thought to have done to his brother; so you shall put away the evil from among you. And those who remain shall hear and fear, and hereafter they shall not again commit such evil among you. Your eye shall not pity: life shall be for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot.

And, yet again, we talk about what happens when one Jew does damage of any kind to another Jew. This lets you also understand why Jesus mentions a court-like situation if someone sues you for your tunic. In the Old Testament, the law immediately punishes the Jew back with the same force and explains that it will create fear among the masses, making sure that they shall not again commit such evil among the Jewish community. Jesus meanwhile suggests that nothing should be done to the criminal and that everyone should simply forget what happened.

Alas, to show you how retarded this entire Jewish Book is, we shall analyze the next paragraph of Jesus in Matthew 5: 43 : You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’

What this now suggests to us is that there should exist a passage exactly like that in the Old Testament. But, you won’t find it. Was it removed on purpose? Were we never given it by the Jews? It does make sense, doesn’t it? Jews are to love their fellow Jews and hate their enemies, which are basically all non-Jews. We learn more about their hatred towards us in Psalm 118:10 : All Goyim (non-Jews) compassed me about: but in the name of the LORD will I destroy them. Can’t get any more clear than that, now can you? If in doubt, read the Talmud and Zohar. Anyways, many people will try to relate this Matthew verse with Leviticus 19:18 : You shall not take vengeance, nor bear any grudge against the sons of your people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself; I am the LORD. Here you notice again how sons of your people is equated to neighbor.



Now, hold on a minute – we just read in 3 Old Testament paragraphs how vengeance is to be applied upon a Jew who did something wrong! After all, vengeance means : Punishment inflicted or retribution exacted for an injury or wrong. An eye for an eye? A Tooth for a Tooth? Is the Jewish God confused? Did he fuck up while giving Jews these commandments and Laws? Did Jesus see this same passage here and conclude that it should override the previous ones? Ironically, in the Jewish Zohar, Be-Reshit, 1:21b, pp. 163, it says the following : Moreover, the Eternal One of Israel does not lie or change His mind, for He is not human that He should change His mind.

But Jesus took it one step further. Jesus associates God with the Sun itself : But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven. He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Do not even tax collectors do the same? And if you greet only your brothers, what are you doing more than others? Do not even Gentiles do the same? Be perfect, therefore, as your Heavenly Father is perfect. Besides, God himself tells us in Isaiah 45:7 : “I make Peace, and create Evil”. If a Jew, a Chosen child of this same God, does Evil – does this mean that God himself created that Evil? And if God himself created that Evil, who are you to Resist it? This might be the logic by which Jesus went. So, everything is God’s will and you are simply to not do anything. If Jews import non-Whites into White nations and you think that is Evil, then it must be something God created. Resist it not, Goyim!

So, Jesus is now telling to his fellow Jews that their God shines upon both them and the Goyim, both the Good and the Evil, Righteous and Unrighteous. Suddenly, the Jewish God is not exclusive in this scenario. Even more so, if the Jews greet only fellow Jews, how are they better than Gentiles, non-Jews? So, Jesus suggests that Jews should Love Everyone in order to be like their Perfect God. Also notice how it says that non-Jews are exclusively Nationalistic.

That would ruin quite a bunch of Jewish holidays, now wouldn’t it? All of them are celebrating the massacre and genocide of another race or people. Imagine a Jew praying for some Gentile who is persecuting him. Yeah, hell would sooner freeze over. So far we had Jesus, the Jew, trying to upgrade and bring about a different viewpoint to the Old Jewish law. Part of the Jewish law still remains : Usury which is to be applied to non-Jew only and the Enslavement of non-Jews. Whether this Jew existed or not is irrelevant. Whether they killed him or not is irrelevant. Whether he was just an over-the-top Liberal Jew or not is irrelevant. What is important to us is that afterwards comes along the Jew Paul who brings us this poison.

And the Jew Paul is quite the devious character, isn’t he? Circumcised, a Hebrew, an Israelite of the tribe of Benjamin, a Pharisee. A random Jew who never met Jesus in his life suddenly is bringing to Gentiles a twisted version of his words in order to brainwash the entire non-Jewish world, or in other words, the enemies of the Jews. But, we won’t go into detail here : We shall just discuss the “Resist not Evil” thing now with the Christianity 2.0 version here – Paul’s version – Paulianity. So far everything was related to Jews exclusively. However, Paul brings about a very damning update with the following words : There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.

He knows very well that Jews won’t believe in Christ, but here he is brainwashing the Gentiles not only to believe in Christ, but also to accept every single Jew as part of Christ. He further says : He redeemed us so that the blessing promised to Abraham would come to the Gentiles in Christ Jesus, so that by faith we might receive the promise of the Spirit. Abraham was promised Greater Israel and the Rule of the World – how is that a blessing for Gentiles? Additionally : Circumcision is nothing and uncircumcision is nothing. Keeping God’s commandments is what matters. How can Gentiles keep God’s commandments which were exclusively for Jews? And, let us imagine they do, why aren’t Christians then punishing non-Whites who kill Whites with death? Ah, yes, right – they follow Jesus who told them to not seek any vengeance. Let us finally apply logic here :

To the Christian only those “in Christ” are his “neighbors” and are to be regarded as “fellow” people. Therefore, only to those “in Christ” do the words of “Do not Resist Evil” apply. If a Negro is a Christian who raped and killed your daughter – you just have to go on with your life and not seek vengeance upon him. You regard those who are not “in Christ” as your enemies. Alas, you must still love and greet them as Christ said, for God shines upon both you, the Christian, and the bad, non-Christians.

So you see, the words of Jesus the Jew, updated by Paul the Jew, brought you the utter most destructive type of Universalism that has ever been designed upon this planet. You are to love your neighbor, which is your fellow Christian, and to love your enemy, which is every non-Christian. You are to love both. There is no way out of it. You are basically supposed to love everyone. And someone who loves everyone, loves no one. Your enemies, on the other hand, are still allowed to hate you. If you however intend to remove Paul from Christianity, then there is no Christianity for Gentiles. If literally everyone were to become Paulanity-Christians, everyone would override the Jewish Law (Not to intermarry with gentiles (Deut. 7:3)) and what was exclusively “Jewish” would become exclusively “Christian” – meaning that “non-Christians” would become the new “Gentiles” now and that Christians of any and all kind are allowed to intermarry, race-mix. As they do. Finally, to show you just how full of shit this entire Jewish book is, we shall end with the following words by Jesus the Jew, who told you to love your enemies:

But those mine enemies, which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither, and slay them before me.

