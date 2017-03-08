http://www.renegadetribune.com/marching-toward-ww3/

The election of Donald Trump, for those who can read between the lines, is a clear indication of what is to come. While millions of Patriotic Americans are cheering an expected return to personal freedom and the U.S. Constitution, those who are awake aren’t quite so optimistic. Never mind that Trump has already backed out of campaign promises and appointed Goldman-Sachs executives to his cabinet. When we step back to look at the big picture, several things become obvious.

First of all, there was no way an outsider that opposed the American status quo would have been elected simply by the will of the people. Such an individual would have never been given air time- just look at the treatment Ron Paul received. Secondly, there are multiple warring factions within the power structure that rules this planet. The election of Donald Trump, as others have pointed out, was the victory of Zionist Jews over Globalist Jews- nothing more. One faction wants the planet to be ruled by a global cabal. The other wants an Israel/U.S. dominated ruling faction. And while the latter is preferable for Americans now, it is not sustainable.

If we read the Albert Pike Letter’s description regarding the events of WW3, we see that Political Zionism(Israel) is destroyed. That fact makes being their closest ally dangerous at best. In the letter, we see that WW3 is geared toward destabilizing and demoralizing the nations of the world to the point where they will “receive the true light of Lucifer”. It is not about large scale nuclear war.

Enter Donald Trump. His job is to get America back on its feet, in terms of military and economic strength, as well as in morale and patriotism. They need us strong for the upcoming war.

Many have begun to compare Trump to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Besides the obvious physical similarities, consider the following: Mussolini opposed democracy, liberty, and socialism. He believed in fascism, which he defined as “the merger between corporate and government power.” Trump pretty much defines such a concept- his financial empire was built on government kickbacks.

Then there is the famous story of Mussolini, that as he was being killed he stated:

If you kill me now, I will come back at the head of a far more powerful nation in need of a leader, and you will feel the arm!”

Reincarnation, anyone?

I have a theory: since the global elites love so much to repeat patterns over and over again, maybe WW3 won’t be so much different than WW2. Adolf Hitler took a destitute nation and transformed it into the pinnacle of European culture and power within five years. He was then attacked by more than 30 other countries, and Germany was completely destroyed. In the end, more than 20 million Germans lost their lives. Germany is an occupied country to this day. I believe that Trump/Mussolini is our Hitler, and we are ‘Nazi’ Germany. I believe Trump will fix many of America’s problems- and then lead us into a war, which we will lose.

The mainstream media is playing its part- their propaganda mouthpieces demonize Russia, Iran, and Syria. Muslim terrorism is painted as our greatest enemy, while the Jews are praised. Meanwhile, our military is spread thinly around the world. Although we spend more on our military than the next seven countries combined, our technology is lagging behind that of Russia and in some areas even China. That being said, America’s military is still large and formidable. These developments are about evening the playing field to create a war which will drag out, just like the last two.

The purpose of this article is just to get people to think about the nature and purpose of the upcoming war, in hopes that we can avoid it. The only way to avoid it, I believe, is for the majority of Americans to refuse to support it. WW1 raged for several years before America joined- which only happened after enough public support had been generated.

Again, the purpose of WW3 will be to demoralize the people of the world into accepting the true light of Lucifer. Whatever that means, it will probably seem like a great step forward. However it will only mean that the human cattle get a bigger pen to play in- not the same thing as true freedom. As stated by Goethe:

none are so hopelessly enslaved as those who falsely believe they are free”.

True freedom can never be given to us- or come from the outside. It must come from inside us, when collectively we are not afraid to speak and act as we feel, providing we are not directly harming anyone else.