Israel is the organ harvesting and human trafficking global ringleader, with complicit help from US and Turkey

A couple years ago I wrote an article on the growing global problem of human trafficking and the sex slavery trade. Another related ongoing shameful practice that’s also increasing globally is the harvesting of human organs from war victims and selling them on the black market. This presentation will focus on this deplorable crime being committed regularly on each of the current warfronts and beyond, who the profiteering perpetrators are and the beneficiary nations where organs are trafficked.

With the war in Syria still raging in its fifth year, the Damascus university medical doctor heading the newly formed Medical Forensics department Dr. Hussein Nofal estimates that at least 18,000 Syrians have had organs removed during the war thus far. Since the outbreak of war in 2012, 6.5 million people have been displaced within Syria and another 4.8 million have become refugees forced to flee to neighboring countries like Turkey and Lebanon or 10% have migrated to Europe. With another 386,000 estimated dead, that’s 11.7 million humans in Syria who have violently lost their lives or homes – stunningly over half the total prewar population of 22 million Syrians.

All this tragic human horror only occurs because of an overly aggressive, imperialistic US-Israeli foreign policy creating a path of chaos and destruction across the Middle East and North Africa secretly supporting Islamic terrorists to fight US-Israeli proxy wars to illegally overthrow sovereign national governments like Assad’s. The ruling elite behind the Greater Israel Project deploys US Empire to manufacture unlawful wars and the subsequent largest migration crisis since WWII to willfully and methodically destabilize the world generating such dire human living conditions that expedite formation of a one world government.

The all too common human story is that thousands of Syrians unable to find work trapped in inhumane conditions at migrant refugee camps in adjacent countries have opted to desperately sell their organs in order to support their families. Parasitic criminal gangs and international cabal rings opportunistically set up thriving predatory operations exploiting the surplus of war refugees by organizing intricate organ trafficking networks throughout countries like Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

Ironically but also by criminal design, the two closest neighboring countries most powerful in the region that are most directly responsible for the Islamic terrorists and the MENA wars – Israel and Saudi Arabia – refuse to even take in a single refugee from the very same wars they both create and promote. Note that Israel, Saudi Arabia along with third wheel Turkey as part of the US Empire-led axis-of-evil, longtime regional ally and fellow NATO member Turkey received a $6.6 billion bribe from the bankrupted EU to “manage and control” the migration crisis, only to then turn around and unleash yet more waves of refugees pouring into Europe to this day. And it’s Turkey and Israel that both also play the most prominent role in the soaring organ trafficking epidemic as well. But more on that later.

Similar to Syrians, Palestinians in Israel have also been known to donate kidneys and other organs to feed their impoverished children. See a pattern here? Create extreme economic hardship purposely engineered to manipulate desperate parents trying to provide for their families, endangering themselves to give up their own body parts for sorely needed survival money. According to Dr. Nofal, donors in Turkey can earn $10,000 for a kidney while in war torn Iraq the price may be as low as $1,000 whereas in Syria and Lebanon the going rate for selling a kidney is around $3,000.

More than a half dozen years ago the largest Swedish daily newspaper the Aftonbladet reported that Israel engaged in systematic harvesting of organs belonging to Palestinians being killed by the bloodthirsty apartheid government. After the usual anti-Semitic charges from Israel denying such accusations, the Swedish newspaper standing by its original story was then further corroborated by the release of an interview in 2000 with Israel’s forensic institute Abu Kabir head Dr. Yehuda Hiss who stated that in the 1990’s the institute harvested skin, corneas, heart valves and bones from deceased Israeli soldiers and civilians as well as foreign workers and Palestinians without legal consent from their families. Finally the Israeli Defense Forces admitted the illegal practice but insisted that organ harvesting ceased in 1999 and that family permission is now legally secured prior to any harvested organs for transplants.

Meanwhile a number of Palestinian families have registered formal complaints over the years upon observing the returned bodies of their family members conspicuously missing body parts. A pro-Israeli magazine the Forward confirmed that Israel had been routinely stealing Palestinians’ organs for Israeli citizens’ spare parts. Finally even the pro-Israeli New York Times has called out the Tel Aviv regime for its “disproportionate role” in organ trafficking since 2000.

UC Berkeley professor, anthropologist, activist-author and head of the watchdog group Organ Watch Nancy Scheper-Hughes who released the 2000 Dr. Hiss interview implicated Israel’s nefarious organ harvesting and trafficking program:

Israel is at the top. It has tentacles reaching out worldwide… [Israeli organ traffickers] had and still have a pyramid system at work that’s awesome… they have brokers everywhere, bank accounts everywhere; they’ve got recruiters, they’ve got translators, they’ve got travel agents who set up the visas.

Hughes has bluntly described organ harvesting as “paying the poor and the hungry to slowly dismantle their bodies.” A 2001 BBC report disclosed that Israel per capita stands as the world’s largest recipient nation for organ transplants yet is the country with the fewest organ donors. The problem is additionally compounded by the fact that the Tel Aviv government including the Minister of Defense has historically encouraged the practice, only making organ harvesting and trafficking illegal in 2008. For years the Israeli healthcare system subsidized transplant holidays up to $80,000 in reimbursement for organ recipients to travel abroad for transplants. Insurance carriers customarily paid the tab on all remaining costs. Hughes has described Israel’s leading role in the international crime syndicate that is “organized through a local business corporation in conjunction with a leading transplant surgeon, operating out of a major medical center not far from Tel Aviv.” Additional connections include transplant surgeons in Turkey, Russia, Moldova, Estonia, Georgia, Romania, Brazil and New York City.

With Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman originating from the poorest nation in Europe Moldova, it’s no accident as Scheper-Hughes says “hundreds of Israelis have created a production line that starts in the villages of Moldova, where men today are walking around with one kidney.” Despite organ trafficking being a flagrant international violation of law, Israeli crime rings are still actively harvesting organs from the world’s poorest countries.

It’s a crime condoned in large part by wealthier nations like Israel and America where the affluent can afford to pay “extra costs” to get bumped up on multiple waiting lists for livers, kidneys and corneas. Wealthy nations predatorily feed off poor nations and corruption at the highest deep state levels ensure that the guilty parties are never brought to justice. Frequently the criminal body snatchers end up not even paying poor donors the quoted price promised. It bears resemblance to poachers killing endangered species like African hippos and elephants for their ivory tusks or cutting off shark fins and then leaving the animals bleeding to death. To the traffickers, internal human organs are just another precious commodity worth far more than any donor’s human life.

A 1984 law made human organ trafficking illegal in America. But the first case in the US occurred in July 2009 when an Israeli citizen living in New York who paid donors in Israel $10,000 was arrested trying to sell them for $120,000 each to three Americans in need of kidney transplants. After making millions trafficking in kidneys, he was not deported because his crime was not deemed “of moral turpitude” and after the organ peddler served a brief two and a half year prison sentence, he was released in December 2014. The convicted Israeli trafficker carried a gun on him and if he encountered misgivings by a potential donor, the kidney smuggler would allegedly point his finger at the donor’s head simulating he was pulling the trigger. His illegal racket became the biggest corruption case in New Jersey state history as it uncovered a money laundering scheme into the millions. A former state assemblyman who was the current NJ Commissioner of Consumer Affairs resigned over his involvement and the supervising FBI agent concluded:

New Jersey’s corruption problem is one of the worst, if not the worst, in the country. Corruption is a cancer that is destroying the core values of this state and this great nation.

Considering how widespread the Israeli crime syndicate rings are that continue harvesting and trafficking organs at will to this day, it appears the US judicial system’s over-the-top leniency in this case amounts to complicit condoning of the international crime operation and undoubtedly is taken as a greenlight for business as usual by the crime cabal responsible for global harvesting and trafficking of both body parts as well as human slavery. Corruption at the top of the international government crime cabal keeps this sordid criminal epidemic in operation and immune from any accountability, not unlike the obscene profiteering from illegal wars or the international drug trade enjoyed by the US government and the most powerful central banks laundering dirty fed drug money. These blatant high crimes are but symptomatic of a decaying, fast crumbling US-Western Empire nearing its final stages of collapse.

Last December another Israeli organ trafficker was arrested by Interpol police at the Istanbul airport. After forty days in Turkish custody, he was extradited back to Israel to face charges. The organ smuggler had made arrangements to tap the large destitute Syrian migrant population in Turkey to coordinate illegal organ surgeries with local doctors in small private hospitals. He already had charges against him for his illicit operations amongst impoverished organ donors in Kosovo, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka from 2008-2014. He had also placed ads in Russian newspapers in search of potential donors. As is typical, no information or medical follow-up is ever given to donor victims who often suffer complications. For example one boy in Kosovo was paralyzed after his kidney removal.

Consistent with the evil crime cabal forces that operate in coordinated unison, the US-NATO-EU-Israel-Turkey-Saudi-Gulf State axis-of-evil that is overwhelmingly guilty of not-so-covertly financing, training, supplying and supporting global terrorism in the form of the Takfiri Wahhabis’ Islamic State terrorists (IS/ISIL/ISIS/Daesh/al Nusrah/al Qaeda). And since Russia in support of the Syrian Army have literally blown up the IS terrorists main source of revenue funding – stolen oil from Iraq and Syria on its way to Turkey and Israel, the business of organ harvesting and trafficking on that same black market is now becoming big business. Several weeks ago the Spanish daily El Mondo claimed that the Islamic State terrorists are cutting out bodily organs of captured Syrian and Iraqi soldiers as well as civilians and refugees while still alive for transplants for either their own wounded jihadists or selling them as a needed source of revenue. ISIS is also reported to be killing even its own seriously injured militants for organ harvesting and trafficking. Additionally the terrorists are extracting large volumes of blood from Mosul prisoners. Personnel at one Mosul hospital claimed that they have witnessed at least 183 corpses with missing body parts. ISIS has set up a medical team with a German doctor said to be in charge that transports fresh organs to the Syrian and Iraq Kurdistan fronts for transplants into wounded terrorists or sold on the black market. The UN Iraqi ambassador last year made these same accusations, reporting that the terrorists have executed a dozen doctors for refusing to harvest organs. It was confirmed when shallow mass graves of mutilated bodies missing kidneys were discovered outside Mosul.

As recent as last November the Palestinian ambassador to the UN once again accused the Israeli regime with harvesting Palestinians’ organs killed in clashes with occupying forces. Then as far back as October 2012 reports that the US backed Free Syrian Army had been engaging in this same heinous practice of kidnapping-murder of Syrian civilians for organ harvesting.

And then it was confirmed by a January 2011 Council of Europe report that once again another US-NATO backed ally the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) led by current president of Kosovo ran a “mafia-like” operation smuggling guns, drugs and Serbian body parts into Europe for profit from the 1990’s through the first decade of this century. Recall that the US and CIA financed and deployed al Qaeda terrorists as KLA partners-in-crime during those same 1990’s balkanizing Yugoslavia into a half dozen fragmented US puppet states. Instead of being tried and convicted of war crimes, two months ago the Kosovo parliament rewarded Hashim Thaci by electing him as the current Kosovo Republic president with his claims he has “nothing to hide” from the new crimes court in Hague.

Returning to the Turkish-Israeli connection in organ harvesting and trafficking, probably the two most notorious gangsters involved in this despicable crime is a highly skilled Turkish surgeon named Ysef Somnez and the Israeli middleman “fixer” Moshe Harel with ethnic Turkish ties responsible for matching donor organs with recipients and the electronic transfers of millions upon millions of dollars. Both of these criminals were actively involved in the extensive Kosovo smuggling operations with the Turkish doctor performing thousands of surgeries on both money starved donors from Moldova, Turkey, Kosovo and Russia and wealthy recipients from Israel, the US, Canada and Germany. They also have been indicted in Kosovo, Israel, Turkey as well as by Interpol and despite being international fugitives on the run for nearly a decade with both having repeatedly been arrested and then released in Israel and Istanbul, both managed to elude prosecution to remain at large.

Both Erdogan’s Turkish government and Netanyahu’s Israeli government are known to be extremely lax towards enforcing organ harvesting and trafficking laws and it’s believed that both nations with US Empire blessings have sheltered and allowed the crime duo to remain free. The Turkish surgeon on both his blog as well as meeting in person with a New York Times reporter in 2011 while sipping Turkish red wine even boasted that he’s performed over 2,400 organ surgeries and been awarded a commendation letter he’s framed from the Israeli Ministry of Health thanking him for his life-saving work. Again, instead of being behind bars where they belong, this crime pair are super-wealthy jetsetters flying around the world living large as psychopathic criminals with powerful friends allowing them to literally get away with murder.

Both Somnez and Harel have cashed in on the Syrian refugee bonanza cutting out Syrian kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs and corneas to make their mass killing in Turkey. Just as Turkey and Israel have bought up the bulk of stolen black market oil from the terrorists they love, so do they profit from stealing human organs from hospitalized Syrian civilians brought to Turkey for treatment. After the surgery, young Syrian victims minus their vital organs are cruelly left bleeding to death. Turkish doctors confirmed that out of the 62,000 wounded Syrian civilians and soldiers treated in Turkish hospitals, over 15,600 of them had internal organs removed and were returned dead on arrival to Syria for burial. The mass murderers Somnez and Harel left their infamous mark in the multibillion dollar organ trafficking industry in Kosovo, Turkey and Tel Aviv.

Every major war in the last two decades from Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya to Ukraine has been visited by bloodthirsty body snatching ghouls out to make a grotesque profit. Tony Cartalucci writing for New Eastern Outlook drives home the hypocrisy that the US-led axis-of-evil screams foul play with “human rights abuses” whenever any force (like Russia) attempts to stop the menacing Western sponsored terrorists yet when the Nazis of Kiev are literally ripping the hearts, lungs and kidneys out of residents in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, not a peep is heard from that axis-of-evil. Firsthand accounts from eyewitnesses reporting the rampant killing of civilians in the breakaway provinces by organ snatching mass murderers are totally blacked out or quickly dismissed by Western mainstream media. The international airport personnel in Boryspil observed many small aircraft chartered with refrigerators for organ transplant storage. A kidney bought for ten grand quickly gets turned over for 150 grand. The overlapping crime ring fingerprints of the same greedy body snatchers from Israel, Turkey and Kosovo keep surfacing whenever and wherever investigators begin poking around on every warfront.

The barbaric crimes of a multibillion dollar gangster business sanctioned and protected by the likes of Israel, Turkey and the United States is yet one more crime against humanity committed daily by the mass murdering cabal. Rather than accept the evils of global slavery and organ trafficking perpetrated by power and profit driven psychopaths with total impunity, the corrupt, criminal victimization of preying on and murdering poor humans to keep a few rich humans alive is morally reprehensible. The perps need to be held accountable while their victims need justice.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate and former US Army officer. He has written a manuscript based on his unique military experience entitled “Don’t Let The Bastards Getcha Down.” It examines and focuses on US international relations, leadership and national security issues. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In recent years he has focused on his writing, becoming an alternative media journalist. His blog site is at http://empireexposed.blogspot.co.id/