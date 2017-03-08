ARAB LEAGUE WARNS: US EMBASSY MOVE IS ‘SERIOUS THREAT TO WORLD PEACE’

One day after Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman met with US Vice President Mike Pence, the Arab League on Wednesday voted unanimously in Cairo for a resolution blocking the proposed relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“The establishment of any diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, or transfer of one to the city, is an explicit assault on the rights of the Palestinian people and all Muslims and Christians, and a serious violation of international law,” the League said.

“It would constitute a serious threat to peace and security in the region, as well as contribute to an implosion of the two-state solution, and the promotion of extremism and violence.”

In January, Jibril Rajoub, a senior Palestinian leader and Fatah official, warned that an embassy relocation is tantamount to “a declaration of war against Muslims.”

“If someone on your side thinks it won’t have ramifications, they’re wrong,” he said. “This is a dangerous move, which will not bring stability to the region.”

Nonetheless, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the embassy relocation would be forthcoming, although he has recently implied the move may be postponed.

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, perhaps the government’s most vocal advocate for a relocation, went so far as to initiate a national campaign to support Trump’s pledge to move the embassy to the capital.

“I congratulate President Trump and the historic message being sent by the White House by beginning hearings to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem,” the mayor said.

“Trump has proven that he is a true friend of the State of Israel, and keeps his promises, and the [relocation] sends a clear message to the world that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel.”