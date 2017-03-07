God’s Chosen What?

http://www.renegadetribune.com/gods-chosen-what/

There is one particularly interesting paragraph within the Jewish Zohar. One that will make you laugh. When I saw it while reading this Jewish science fiction book, I stopped and read it several times – again and again. I figured I must be reading something wrong, perhaps I’ve gone mad from too much data and information, but no – no, no – there it is, sitting right in front of me in its full glory. Questions popped to mind : Are Jews really this schizophrenic? Or is this God of their schizophrenic? Was this God so desperate that he finally came to them? Anyways, let us read it together once more :

The Zohar translation and commentary by Daniel C.Matt.-Pritzker ed., 2007 Stanford University Press, Stanford, California, Zohar Education Project; Volume 4

Shemot, 2:3a, pp.6

According to rabinnic tradition, before giving the Torah to Israel, God offered it to the other nations, including Edom (who dwelled in Seir) and Ishmael (who dwelled in Paran). However, they refused to accept its moral constraints.

God offered the supposed Bible, which he – according to the Zohar – wrote thousands of years before creating the Earth, to non-Jewish nations. Truly makes you wonder, especially because the entire Torah is about Jews. Let that sink in. The Torah consists, very shortly, of some kind of Creationism and then immediately jumps to God choosing the Jews as his special people. Everything else afterwards are Jewish commandments and laws that are to be observed. If God is omnipotent, all-knowing, and all the other all-crap : Then why didn’t he go to the Jews immediately? How could he write the Torah if he didn’t know whom to give it to – it isn’t Universal in its Nature when you read it : It is explicitly designed for Jews and their story.

Or did some kind of God actually indeed write some kind of Universal set of Laws which should be observed and the Jews simply hijacked it? God, according to the Zohar, came to many other nations before them – including Edom and Ishmael – and here you have to sit down again and stand back in amazement. Edom, according to Jews and the Zohar, are Romans and later on Paulianized Christians. When the hell did the Romans get into contact with Yahweh? And why would they reject such a “Divine God”? And why would the omnipotent God even go to them if he knows the future, if he knew that he would be rejected?

But here comes the most amazing thing : God offered the Torah to Ishmael before giving it to the Jews? Ishmael, as many of you should already know, was the Mixed-Race hybrid offspring of Abraham and his Egyptian slave and he is the ancestor of all Arabs, including Mohammed who would end up creating the Jewish off-shoot of Islam. How does this statement make sense in a linear progress of time? God already established a covenant with Jews, but didn’t intend to give them the Torah? How then was Jacob studying the Torah before it was finally given to Moses by God centuries later? Jews will tell you : Not only Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, but also Noah and even Adam knew the Torah.

So, after not being able to give the Torah to anyone else on the planet, God supposedly finally came to the Jews and they accepted it. They were probably the most lawless people on Earth and needed laws to tell them not to kill each other and fuck each others wives. And after the Torah had been given to them, God randomly sends out Jesus and Paul to spread it to non-Jews. Then he picks out a descendant of Ishmael, namely Mohammed, and spreads his Word now to the Arabs and Muslims.

This God is truly desperate to spread his poison, now isn’t he? And always with the idea that he has “chosen” someone new to do something spectacular, the message usually being to Fear Him and submit to Him and His will. Everyone must be a willing slave and servant to this One crazy God.

“Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell.” — Edward Abbey

No wonder this God is a jealous God and no wonder that his message is so hateful every time it is applied. No wonder that all those who didn’t take his Torah are suddenly sub-human degenerates who are to be enslaved, killed, raped, used and abused forever and ever till one day they will finally all be exterminated, leaving nothing and no one behind except those people who still follow Him. Fuck me, if that isn’t a psychopath God then I don’t know what is. Sounds like a feminist woman on a never-ending period. Or, you know, it could just be that Jews are very good at making up such psychopathic religions since they are, by their very nature, psychopaths.

Anyways, once someone finally accepted this lunatic God, it was payback time to all those who rejected him. Even more so, he sends supposedly his Chosenites into Gentile lands – but! – if any Gentile Nation expels his Chosenites they are to be punished and exterminated. What a blessing these Chosenites truly are! And, can you imagine, they are sent from God himself! From God who told us that he “Creates Evil” – well, you must not Resist Evil then – because it comes from God himself. There is, according to Jews, also a lesser version of Yahweh whom some identify as Enoch; Zohar, Be-Reshit, 1:21a, pp. 160 : Metatron The chief angel, variously described as Prince of the World, Prince of the Presence, celestial scribe, and even YHVH Qatan, “Lesser YHVH” (3 Enoch 12:5, based on Exodus 23:21).

Finally, after all of this, and in addition to all the other wonderful things we already know about not only the Jews, but also about Yahweh, Jesus, God, etc. – one cannot feel anything else but strong Truth and Confidence when reading the following part of the Zohar, Be-Reshit, 1:21b, pp. 163 : Moreover, the Eternal One of Israel does not lie or change His mind, for He is not human that He should change His mind. (Also to be found in Numbers 23:19 and 1 Samuel 15:29) At some point you just have to wonder how much bullshit, how many lies, how many idiotic Jewish theories and words a single human mind can take. I sure hope that I am helping you smell the gefilte fisch in all of this nonsense.