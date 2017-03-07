Donald Trump May Not Last the Year, Betting Website Says

Just before President Donald Trump took office, there was speculation about whether he would finish his first term in office. But that was before this chaotic past weekend (and the weekend before that and the one before that, and so on) — when the president blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for “leaks” through “wiretaps” that brought to light his campaign’s ties to Russian intelligence sources.

In other words, those predictions may have been a bit too optimistic.

British betting behemoth, Ladbrokes is speculating that Trump may not even finish out the year in office, offering 2 to 1 odds that Trump is replaced before the end of this year. To put it in perspective, those are the same odds that he’ll be replaced in 2021 (meaning Jan. 20, 2021). There’s even money that he’ll serve his full term — meaning no President Mike Pence — and 4 to 5 odds that he’ll leave office before the end of his term. As an added bit of trolling, Ladbrokes give 6 to 4 odds that he’ll visit Russia before the end of the year.

If Trump leaves office, don’t expect too many people to weep.

According to PSB research, 11 percent of 800 adults surveyed in an online poll say they’re “Trump regretters,” meaning that they either say they would vote against him now if they had the chance or they’re no longer enthusiastic about Trump. Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, has seen more enthusiasm from her voters and picked up nonvoters as well.

In a more stark finding, 35 percent of those surveyed said that Trump is “going too far,” while another 35 percent said he’s “getting sidetracked by things that aren’t important.”

In completely related news, here’s an actual thing the president of the United States wrote on Twitter.

If you want a long shot, you can bet that Trump will win the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize. Though, having given this 25 to 1 odds, Ladbrokes may think this is more realistic than the rest of the world does.

