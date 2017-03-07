Court delays hearings for man suspected of threatening JCCs

Two court hearings have been rescheduled for a St. Louis man accused of making threats against Jewish institutions nationwide.

Juan Thompson is facing a federal cyberstalking charge. He was originally scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and another hearing to determine if he should be moved to New York, where he’s charged.

On Monday, US Magistrate Judge David Noce delayed both hearings until March 15. Thompson is still scheduled to be in court Wednesday in St. Louis for a hearing to determine if he should remain detained pending trial.

A criminal complaint says Thompson started making threats January 28 with an email to the Jewish History Museum in New York written from an account that made it appear as if it were being sent by an ex-girlfriend.

Thompson is accused of making at least eight of the more than 100 hoax bomb threats against Jewish institutions across the US, as part of a bizarre cyber-stalking campaign to harass an ex-partner according to federal officials.

Thompson, 31, a former journalist fired for fabricating sources and quotes, was arrested in St. Louis on Friday.

Federal officials have been investigating 122 bomb threats called in to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since January 9 as well as a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries, including in St. Louis, Missouri, Philadelphia and Rochester, New York.

Last week, as the fifth wave of threats hit Jewish institutions across the US with 28 hoax bomb threats called in to Jewish Community Centers and Jewish day schools, Thompson tweeted: “Another week, another round of threats against Jewish ppl. In the middle of the day, you know who’s at a JCC? Kids. KIDS.”

Follow Juan M. Thompson @JuanMThompson Another week, another round of threats against Jewish ppl. In the middle of the day, you know who’s at a JCC? Kids. KIDS.



8181 likes

Federal authorities say Thompson started making his own threats on January 28 with an email to the Jewish History Museum in New York City written from an account that made it appear as if it was being sent by an ex-girlfriend.

“Juan Thompson put 2 bombs in the History Museum set to go off Sunday,” it said.

He followed that up with similar messages to a Jewish school in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and to a school and community center in Manhattan, authorities said.

In another round of emails and phone calls, he gave the woman’s name, rather than his own, the court complaint said. The Council on American-Islamic Relations received an anonymous email saying the woman put a bomb in a Dallas Jewish center.

Thompson appears to have first tweeted about his alleged involvement in an FBI investigation on February 10, telling followers that the “FBI is coming to interview me for some tweets,” followed by a post that read: “Can’t get over it: A white woman I used to date and love told the FBI that I hated white ppl and wanted to bomb them. Wow.”

Two weeks later, he wrote: “Know any good lawyers? Need to stop this nasty/racist #whitegirl I dated who sent a bomb threat in my name & wants me to be raped in jail.”

He later tweeted at the Secret Service, telling the agency that he “will not be silenced” and alleging that the ex-girlfriend, which he names as Francesca, is “unstable and violent.”\

Thompson appears to tweet daily, often railing against “white people” and the “white liberal DC/NY media elite,” sparring with supporters of US President Donald and tweeting directly on a number of occasions at Trump himself.

He worked at the New York-based The Intercept from November 2014 to January 2016.