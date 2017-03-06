The Jewish roots of ‘Takfiri’ culture

Ashraf Ezzat

This tribal intolerance of any creed other than the one accepted and embraced by the tribe (be that Israelite or Islamist) is what we could safely identify as one of the characteristics of ancient Arabian culture.

It all started after the chaotic and unanticipated shockwaves of protests in the Middle East, otherwise known as the Arab Spring. Even those who saw the Arab Spring coming never thought it would lead to war and destruction of such frightening scale. It is mind boggling; where all those fanatic (Muslim) warriors have been hiding? They surely did not pop out of nowhere. Where did all those ‘Takfiri’ terrorists come from and what are the historical and cultural grounds that helped carve their (morbid) dogma and intolerance. Is this culture of anathematizing anyone who subscribe to a different faith a new phenomenon or could we historically trace back…