Sex might make you happier at work, study says

Today in “duh”: People who get laid might be happier at work, according to a recent study.

Married men and women who made sex during off-hours a priority were more satisfied and engaged at their jobs the next day, Oregon State University researchers found in a two-week survey study.

“This is a reminder that sex has social, emotional and physiological benefits, and it’s important to make it a priority,” co-author Keith Leavitt said in a statement. “Just make time for it.”

The report, published in this month’s Journal of Management, asked 159 married workers to answer twice-daily surveys over two weeks. Those who got busy at home reported being in better moods the subsequent morning — a buzz that endured throughout the workday.

Men and women saw in equal measure the positive effects, which seemed to hang around at least 24 hours, according to the researchers. They held steady even after accounting for sleep quality and marital satisfaction.

It’s also possible, of course, that work satisfaction is but one positive outcome of regular intercourse. The authors note that sex triggers release of the hormone oxytocin and neurotransmitter dopamine — making horizontal refreshment “a natural and relatively automatic mood elevator.”

“We make jokes about people having a ‘spring in their step,’ but it turns out this is actually a real thing and we should pay attention to it,” Leavitt said.

“Maintaining a healthy relationship that includes a healthy sex life will help employees stay happy and engaged in their work, which benefits the employees and the organizations they work for.”