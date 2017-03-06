Illegal Immigrant: “I Came to Fuck the Women”

A rejected “asylum seeker” from Algeria living in Austria, on trial for an attempted rape in Linz, has told the court that he only came to Europe to “f**k the women.”

(New Observer Online)

It has not proven possible to deport the criminal because Algeria has no extradition agreement with Austria, and the invader is now being “tested for insanity,” the court was also told.

According to the Nachtrichten news service, the attack took place in April this year, when the 35-year-old invader attacked a 41-year-old woman at a bus stop.

The woman, identified in another Nachtrichten report as Timea Lorenz, fought back bravely. After he had pulled off her pants and lay down on top of her, she had bitten him through the lip.

He then punched her several times in the face before running off. Timea suffered severe injuries, including a broken nose, and lost consciousness in the bushes where he had tried to carry out the attack.

Witnesses, alerted by the noise, observed the attacker running off half-naked, bleeding profusely.

The Wochenblick newspaper carried further details of the Algerian’s background. He had already been arrested in November 2015 for an attack upon a 58-year-old woman, and ordered deported.

That deportation process had failed because there is no extradition agreement with Algeria, and that country routinely refuses to take back any of its citizens who have invaded Europe.

The nonwhite criminal was denied “asylum” in Austria in 2012, and deported to Hungary—from where he had entered the country. He had however returned using a false French passport.

In addition, he had been convicted of “several crimes” in France and Austria, the court heard.

In court, the accused denied everything, swearing “by Allah” that he had not even been at the scene, the Wochenblick report continued.

When asked by the prosecutor why he had come back to Austria after being deported in 2012, he replied—to gasps from the courtroom audience—that he had “come to Austria to f **k the women.”

After the testimony had been heard, presiding judge Ursula Eichler asked the invader whether he would like to add something to his statement, since the statements of the victim and the witnesses and DNA evidence would “weigh heavily against him.”

He answered through an interpreter, saying that he had “never seen this woman [the victim] in my life. I swear by Allah that I did not rape that woman.”

The hearing was postponed until a psychological examination could be carried out.

The victim took the unusual step of attending the court appearance and recounted her experiences.

The mother of three can no longer work since the incident, as she suffers from frequent headaches and insomnia.

“I am afraid to go out of my own apartment in the evening,” she said, adding that even in daytime she would only go out if she was accompanied. “If a stranger in the tram gets too close to me, I freak out.”

She added that her fear for her children was now equally great. “My daughter is 15. I’m afraid that I will not be able to protect her when she is out.”