Hand Signals of Freemasonry Explained

Veritas Vincit: "The Truth Shall Prevail"
Satan, the “horned god” of freemasons. The goat and ram head are greatly revered in Satanism and witchcraft; a mockery of the Lamb of God, Jesus Christ.
As we have discussed in our previous article (“Grand Lodge of Masons Buy Full Page Ad to Welcome Pope Francis”), Christianity and Freemasonry are incompatible. Various popes have condemned this secretive occult organization, and for good reason. Many of its members (in the lower ranks) are simply not aware of the true purpose of the organization. At its highest levels, however, Freemasonry is devil worship. Pope Leo XIII called it “the synagogue of Satan”.
Freemasonry is a Satanic religion in disguise. The Popes knew the real nature of freemasonry. Aside from the numerous testimonies from former masons, one of the more accurate sources was the seizure by Pope Gregory XVI of documents from the masonic lodge known as “Alta Vendita”. The…
Freemasonry are those who control the world since the end of the second world war.
In the 18th century, the masonry declared, publicly and express, war on Christianity.
The Second Vatican Council confirmed the usurpation of the Church of Rome, seized the Freemasonry of the Christian Church, and already much later came into Spain, in 1978.
Across the West is linked to the Freemasonry.
The masonry tools are:
Communism, anarchism, usury, Zionism, abortion, feminism, pacifism, LGBT, among others, as the movements of overprotection ¨ ¨ the animals above humans. Then in the last decades, appeared also, ONG´s groups, and the recent invasion of Western wars of Northern Africa and the Middle East, for the invasion of the West.
Bodies such as the EU, UN, and some courts of Justice and international trade and finance (IMF) are in the hands of the masonry.
Putin is mason and Zionist, Trump has been mason (although it is unknown if it remains so, seems that it isn’t already; hence attacks on Trump by the Freemasonry, although it plays with Zionism also, as it is known).
Most of the Presidents of the Western nations are Masons; from Canada, passing through Spain and United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany (Rebbekah, for his real name, woman who is the head of all the feminist lodges of the Freemasonry in Germany, 33 degree, and, who is Jewish and Communist origin). There are also political masons in Asia and in the Arab world. The Pope himself is a mason.
So is the picture, hence all the problems we are currently experiencing the Western.
This is the new world order so the conpiraciones people speak, but that avoids referring to the Freemasonry.
This web site is very well. I follow him almost always, many stories from other friends and alarming worldwide events, are why not participate as before. Thanked.
What fear, afraid of the masonry as rivals to:
-To persons who investigated the story, especially the last few centuries.
-Movements Western Patriots.
With these tools is defeated, the secret and anti-Western sect of the Freemasonry and its global power, slow, but effective.
