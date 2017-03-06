An Investigation into the Existence of Jesus

http://www.renegadetribune.com/investigation-existence-jesus/

I want to discuss a subject which continues to divide the Truth movement – Jesus and Christianity. First I’ll cover what may be the the truth regarding the real identity of the Biblical Jesus and then examine why some cling so staunchly to Jesus and Christianity. My conclusion assumes both reincarnation and the existence of a human soul. However those who do not believe in such phenomena may still find this research valuable.

Before starting, I want to give my position on the Holy Bible: On the surface, the Bible has a LIMITED amount of spiritual and historical value. It’s been mistranslated, altered, and for those who believe it literally, the result is mind-controlling religion. Those who do can’t even agree with one other about what it says. However, if you know how to read between the lines and have the right background information, the Holy Bible provides some vital historical and spiritual knowledge. This is partially true because most modern versions of the Holy Bible are based on the King James Version – and the compilation and translation of the King James Bible was overseen by Francis Bacon, the highest ranking occultist of his time. He encoded huge amounts of secret information into the Biblical texts.

I am open to using all ancient texts as source material – not only the Canon, but also the apocryphal texts, the Quran, and the Talmud. Who’s to say that any of these are more or less valuable than the others as historical documents? Early Christians accepted many books which are not accepted by the churches today. In fact, several ‘canonical’ books refer to or quote from ‘non-canonical’ books such as The Book of Enoch, 2 Esdras, and the Book of Jasher. These sources tend not to agree with modern Christian teachings. Is it any wonder that the Catholic Church burned so many books in the Middle Ages, or that they stalled the release of the Dead Sea Scrolls for over fifty years?

Let’s get into the Jesus discussion. My intention is to try to see the big picture and give an overview here, in hopes that you will do your own research. The Biblical stories of Jesus are hopelessly full of contradictions and inconsistencies. It becomes obvious after studying these that the story we’ve been given doesn’t add up. The Catholic Church knows this too. As stated by (Medici Jewish) Pope Leo IX:

How well do we know what a profitable superstition this fable of Christ has been for us.”

So if the story we’ve been given is a lie, what is the truth? Well, I’ve found what may be the best model yet for understanding the Bible stories regarding Jesus: that the Biblical ‘Jesus’ is actually three identities rolled into one . There is:

A mythological figure which is the culmination of the pre-existing sun god religions, mixed with Astrotheology; Judas Khrestus, a first-century Jewish insurrectionist, cult leader, militant homosexual, and cannibal; and Yeshu’a, a spiritual teacher that traveled widely and learned all the secret esoteric and spiritual knowledge the world had to offer.

1) Mythology/Astrotheology:

Nothing ‘sacred’ to Christianity is actually original to Christianity; father God, savior son, sin, repentance, baptism, the virgin birth, ten commandments, the story of Moses, etc. were all plagiarized from earlier religions. A classic work on this subject is the book The World’s Sixteen Crucified Saviours. Many of these ideas were also practiced by the Jewish Essene sect, who were connected to the ancient Druids. All of the early Christian churches grew out of pre-existing Essene community houses.

The Astrotheology aspect of the Biblical Jesus is also undeniable – a good introduction to this subject is the ‘Religion’ segment from the Zeitgeist movie, which is posted on Youtube. It shows how Jesus and his disciples actually represented the planets, stars, and astrological ages.

In my opinion, the most important book ever written on the subject of Jesus is The Bible Fraud by Tony Bushby. His list of references and recommended reading is 41 pages long! His sources include early Canonical manuscripts, apocrypha, Quran, Talmud, quotes from early church fathers, First through Fourth Century historians, and ancient legends. This book is available used on Amazon and should be essential reading for everyone. This would break the power of religion once and for all. It’s because of the Abrahamic religions that the world’s elites, who are mostly Jewish, continue to enslave us. In case you don’t know, Yahweh of the Old Testament IS Satan. If you need proof just read the Old Testament, or think about all the evil that has been done in his name.

Charles Giuliani on Renegade Broadcasting has also been a great source of information regarding the historical context of the Gospels and the insurrectionist nature of the Biblical Jesus.

Background info: According to many sources, the next two figures were real people. They were actually twin brothers. The idea of twins can be found in both the Canon and the Apocrypha. One of Jesus’ disciples was named ‘Thomas, also called Didymus’. Both of these names mean ‘twin’. The Nag Hammadi scrolls refer to Thomas as ‘Judas Thomas’ and present him as Jesus’ twin brother. Several other apocryphal books refer to twin brothers as well.

There was an expectation among the ancient Hebrews that there would be TWO messiahs- one priestly and one kingly. Originally, the priestly messiah was John the Baptist. He was the leader of the Essenes. The Mandaeans are a religious sect which continues to follow John as the messiah to this day. Have you ever wondered why the biblical Jesus never spoke out about John’s imprisonment and execution? It was because after John’s arrest, Judas Khrestus became the Essene leader, and he hoped that the dual messiah role would be filled by himself and his twin brother Yeshu’a. Eventually Judas Khrestus assumed both roles.

Also, compare the gospel accounts of Jesus’ interactions with John the Baptist. We see that one in account John knows who Jesus is as soon as he sees him. However in another, while John is in prison, he sends his disciples to Jesus to ask if he is really ‘the one who was to come’. This only makes sense when you realize that these were accounts of his interaction with two different people, rolled into one.

Yeshu’a and his twin brother Judas were born to Miriamme Herod, the granddaughter of King Herod the Great. Their biological father was Tiberius, the adopted son of Caesar Augustus. This meant that these twin boys had at least four royal bloodlines: Roman, Hasmonean, Persian, and the Jewish Davidic bloodline. The Biblical Jesus’ claim to be the ‘Son of God’ originated from Judas’ claim to be the ‘son of a god’ – a claim he could legally make, being the son of Tiberius.

Both boys did have children. A powerful secret society that most people have never heard of is the Priory of Sion. Its main function has been to preserve this royal bloodline through the ages. It is called the Merovingian Bloodline and is believed by many occultists to contain both the blood of Jesus and the blood of Satan – i.e. the blood of both Yeshu’a and Judas. It is claimed that this bloodline has produced all of the European royal families and U.S. Presidents.

It was well known in ancient times that the twins were conceived out of wedlock. That’s why in the Gospels the Pharisees said to Jesus “We were not born of fornication” (implying that Jesus was). The virgin birth story was added in the Fourth Century to cover this fact up. This story is only found in two of the Gospels. None of the epistles or later books mention it, as you would expect – their writers had never heard of it.

The main sects of Judaism in the early first century were the Pharisees, Sadducees, and the Essenes. There were also several terrorist groups connected to the Essenes such as the Zealots (radical militants) and the Sicarii (assassins, aka Daggermen). The first two were loyal to the Roman empire. After all, the Romans had built their temple, mostly left them alone, and usually didn’t make the Jews pay taxes. They had it pretty good.

Jewish society was controlled by the Pharisees – however, the Essenes and the terrorists saw the Pharisees as compromisers. They wanted to lead a military revolt to overthrow them, and eventually, the Roman Empire. There were many revolts in this time period, in which the Jews butchered hundreds of thousands of people in the cities where they lived. The Pharisees knew that if these revolts continued, Rome would eventually respond with military action. This is why they reacted to the Biblical Jesus, who was an insurrectionist, the way they did – and they were right to do so, as evidenced by the complete destruction of Jerusalem in 70 A.D.

2) Judas Khrestus:

Many researchers cite the fact that the Biblical Jesus is never mentioned by most First Century historians. However, another individual is: Judas of Gamala or Judas of Galilee. This insurrectionist became known as Judas Khrestus. ‘Khrestus’ meant great, exalted, or anointed. His followers were called ‘Khrestians’. Today we know them as Jesus Christ and the early Christians. Judas is the twin that most of the New Testament was written about – it was he who had followers from Galilee and was supposedly crucified. He was the one who declared himself Messiah and king. What most people don’t know is that there were dozens of Messianic claimants in the first century. They were all insurrectionists against the Roman Empire. Galilee was the terrorist hotbed of its day, and eleven of Jesus’ twelve disciples were from Galilee. One disciple was called ‘Simon the Zealot’. The name ‘Judas Iscariot’ was a play on the word ‘Sicarii’.

Judas Khrestus was probably the only Messianic claimant with royal blood, and he did have a legitimate claim to the Roman throne. Crucifixion was a Roman punishment reserved for the most serious of crimes. The Biblical Jesus’ criminal charge was printed above his head: ‘King of the Jews’. According to the Gospel narrative, he was an insurrectionist. So were the two ‘thieves’ crucified with him – Khrestians were commonly called ‘robbers’.

The Biblical Jesus did not deny the accusation against him that he was “a glutton and a drunkard, and a friend of publicans (the bankers of his day) and sinners”. This is referring to Judas, who had lots of rich friends and liked to party. Judas also had quite a temper, as evidenced by his driving the money changers out of the temple with a whip.

Judas Khrestus was also the one who supposedly performed miracles. For example, turning water into wine. He didn’t snap his fingers – he had them pour water into a vessel which then produced wine. He got this idea, and maybe the vessel itself, from Hero of Alexandria, a mechanical engineer who was employed in the Egyptian temples to create ‘miracles’ to amaze the worshipers.

Or how about walking on water? The only large body of water in the area is the Dead Sea – you literally float in it because of the high salt content. If we were to wear large wooden shoes, we could walk on water in the Dead Sea too. Obviously the ‘miraculous healings’ were staged also. Anyone who has watched a televangelist has already seen this in action.

Although we hear about the early Christians being persecuted, it was actually the followers of Judas Khrestus being hunted down and killed. Unfortunately though, all this did was to spread their cult. The Roman emperor Nero charged the Khrestians with terrorism and arson, blaming them for the Great Fire of Rome in 64 AD.

Judas Khrestus and his disciples were apparently also homosexuals and pedophiles – the Gospel of John hints at this, describing how the ‘disciple Jesus loved’ was ‘reclining on his bosom’, and stating that the disciples went fishing together naked. The Gospel of Mark is missing the Lazarus story; in the apocryphal work ‘the Secret Gospel of Mark’, regarding Lazarus it states:

But the youth, looking upon him, loved him and began to beseech him that he might be with him… in the evening the youth comes to him, wearing a linen cloth over his naked body. And he remained with him that night, for Jesus taught him the mystery of the Kingdom of God.”

According to the Fourth Century poet Pacatus Drepanius, the Romans’ charges against Judas Khrestus included ‘hatred of humanity’. Apparently he and his followers were cannibals. This is where the Christian tradition of Communion comes from. The Catholic Church still teaches that the bread and wine literally become the flesh and blood of Christ. This is the definition of cannibalism, isn’t it? This is also confirmed by Second Century Christian apologists. For example:

Justin Martyr stated:

…they met in secret to eat human flesh and once the lamps had been upset, to participate in promiscuous incestuous intercourse.”

Minucius Felix stated:

a condemned criminal is the object of their veneration. Finally there is infant murder, cannibalism, and the banquet of incestuous intercourse.”

Apparently the early church’s ‘Agape Love Feasts’ were actually drunken cannibalistic orgies. This is what St. Paul was condemning in 1 Corinthians 11:21. Many early church fathers also condemned these feasts, including St. Augustine, Bishop of Hippo, and Ambrose, Bishop of Milan.

There is evidence in the apocrypha that Judas was not actually killed, which led to the resurrection story. There is a strong possibility that a substitute was crucified, as was the Roman custom for wealthy or noble citizens sentenced to death. After the substitution for Barabbas was rejected, as recorded in the Gospels, it states that Simon of Cyrene was made to carry Jesus’ cross. Simon was possibly also the one questioned, beaten, and crucified. That may be why, when questioned, he kept silent. Those who knew wanted no part of it – even Pilate stated ‘this man is innocent’. He would never have made that statement regarding a known insurrectionist. Also it is likely the vinegar which ‘Jesus’ was offered to drink was drugged to render him unconscious, simulating death. The gospels state the officials were amazed that he died so quickly. They state the body was then secretly given to a rich follower of Jesus, Joseph of Arimathea. This would make sense if the one who was crucified was still alive.

By the fourth century, there were hundreds of Christian sects, all claiming the supremacy of their particular Messianic Claimant. Although most early Christians followed Judas Khrestus, multiple versions of his story had developed – some claimed he was a prophet, some claimed he was a god incarnate. Some people followed Yeshu’a. Constantine’s solution was to compile all of these stories into one integrated version that everyone could agree on. The various sects’ original texts, written in Hebrew, Aramaic, or Greek, were then destroyed(or so they say), and the new version was written in Greek, becoming the New Testament we know today. However they did a poor editing job, as hundreds of contradictions and inconsistencies remain in the modern Canon.

3) Yeshu’a, ‘the real Jesus’

Many traditions teach that there was actually a ‘real Jesus’, who was a humble and wise spiritual teacher. The real Jesus didn’t have to work, and was tutored in the traditions of the Essenes. This is how he amazed the temple scholars at age 12. There is nothing mentioned of his life between the ages of 12 and 30 in the Gospels. During that time he traveled the world including Egypt, India, and Britain learning esoteric and spiritual secrets. In fact most of Jesus’ teachings and parables, and also his life story, were taken directly from Buddhism.

The word and concept of ‘Christ’ is very old, and is found in many ancient religions. Examples are the Hindu god Krishna or the ancient Egyptian name for Horus, the God of Light, which is spelled Krst or Krist. St Epiphanius believed that the Krist was the spiritual self in each and every person. Gnostic doctrine says that Kristo is the personal and immortal Spirit of man.

Conclusion

The most important point I want to make here is to answer the following question: If so much evil has been done in the name of religion, why do so many people cling to Jesus and Christianity? I believe I’ve found the answer.

Thousands of people have had near-death experiences in which they ‘met Jesus’. It would follow then that many people experience ‘Jesus’ between every incarnation. This would explain why many peoples’ faith is unshakable despite the evidence contradicting their religious beliefs. In other words, the idea of Jesus has been instilled into peoples’ very souls.

The Book of John, chapter 1, states: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God (the original Greek actually says “the Word was like God”); “Through Him all things were made”; and “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us.”

This passage seems to suggest that the consciousness of Jeshu’a was actually an aspect of the human archetype itself – the idealized human form, the pattern that our consciousness was created from. If true, it seems the Jewish elites left just enough of Jeshu’a’s message intact to ensnare people into their religions. In Carlos Castaneda’s ‘Don Juan’ teachings, which supposedly descend from the ancient Toltecs, it is also believed that Jesus is the Human Archetype. An interesting study in near-death experiences would be to find out whether Muslims see Mohammad; Buddhists see Buddha; etc. In my research so far, however, it is always Westerners seeing Jesus.

Whether or not there is any truth in the idea of a ‘human archetype’, the fact remains that many near-death experiencers claim to have ‘met Jesus’. Is this a mass delusion? Do we live in a Matrix reality in which such experiences can simply be written in? Or do people experience this just because they expect to?

Whatever the truth turns out to be, hopefully this article has shed some light on this divisive issue. It is hoped that those who feel a loyalty for Jesus will at least learn to separate these feelings from the Christian religion. Once this happens, there will be far more unity within the Truth and White Nationalist movements.