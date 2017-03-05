The Secret KOSHER TAX That Raises Food Prices

Non-Jews are unaware that all food products marked with the “K” or “U” Symbols have been TAXED by Jewish Rabbis!

Note: Each nation has its own symbol. Check in local Jewish publications, to find out what mark of the beast, is being used in your own country.

On every pantry shelf in America, lay dozens of canned and packaged food products which have a tiny “K” or “U” printed on the label.

This symbol informs Orthodox Jews that the items have been checked by a rabbi, to make sure that they have been prepared in accordance with “Jewish Dietary law”, as set forth in the Jewish Talmud -(the real “bible” of the Jews.)

American food companies are forced to pay multi-billions of dollars to several Orthodox Jewish organizations, just so an estimated 10% to 20% of Jewry, (or 800,000 to no more than 1.2 million Orthodox Jews), will buy their products. Please bear in mind that this is a country of 270 million people, and we are all forced to pay this Kosher Tax, just to appease LESS THAN ONE PERCENT OF THE POPULATION!

This comes out of your pocket!

What does “Kosher” mean?

The word “Kosher” means “fit” to eat. Orthodox Jews are forbidden from eating meat products from any animal that doesn’t have a split hoof and chew its cud. Pigs, (pork), is not kosher because while they do have the split hooves, they don’t chew their cud. Rabbit meat is not kosher because, while they chew their cud, they don’t have split hooves. Jews are not allowed to eat any dairy products along with meat at the same meal. If they eat meat at one meal, they must wait six hours before they can eat any dairy food.

All of this is superstitious nonsense, and has absolutely nothing to do with improving the quality of any food product. Still, this clever scheme of requiring kosher labeling has become a multi-million dollar business today! The Jewish Encyclopedia of 1942 states that the practice of eating rabbi-approved “kosher” foods goes back to ancient times when Jews were forbidden from eating with or having sex with Gentiles. The Encyclopedia says rabbis taught that, “Gentiles are ridden with diseases and death from unclean habits, and that, God wishes to protect his people from being contaminated by the Gentiles. The non-kosher goods of the Gentiles were ruled to have a contaminating effect!”

How Racist!

Falsehoods Used To Entice Christians To Accept Kosher Products.

One of our subscriber’s wrote the “Aunt Jane Foods Co.” in Faison, N.C. asking how much they pay annually for the use of the “U” symbol. Ms. Donna Fonvielle, head of Customer Relations, responded that Jews told them that by submitting to rabbinical supervision they are informing the public that “kosher products are produced under sanitary conditions.”

The Jewish Press of Feb. 26, 1988, quotes Menachem Lubinsky, a major marketer of kosher products as saying, “the industry should tell inquisitive Christians this line, Kosher has become something like the ‘Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval’. It makes a product appear to be healthier and of better quality.”

The Washington Post of Nov. 2, 1987 quotes Rabbi Schulem Rubin, an Orthodox rabbi from the Bronx as declaring:

“Kosher doesn’t taste any better; kosher isn’t healthier; kosher doesn’t have less salmonella. You can eat a Holly Farm chicken which sells for 39 cents a pound on sale, and next taste a Kosher chicken selling for $1.69 a pound, and not tell the difference. There’s a lot of money to be made! Religion is not based on logic!”

The Sun-Sentinel of March 20, 1987, quotes Rabbi Irving Silverman, who organized the recent giant Kosher Foods Exposition in New York City, as stating: “There’s one misconception I would like to clear up. There’s a perception that the Jewish dietary laws are steeped in health considerations. That’s not so at all. It is a commitment to a strict adherence to a tradition, a thread from one generation to another. I’m not kosher because its’ healthier – I’m kosher because my parents were kosher and my grandparents were kosher. Its a commitment!”

Rabbi Bernard Levy, head of the Orthodox, “Committee For The Furtherance of Torah Observance,” demonstrates how he stamps the Kosher symbol which has made him untold millions of dollars. (Tax free)

There would be no objection if the small Orthodox Jewish community made their own kosher products and paid for them, as they did before the kosher business was launched in 1919, for the general public. The problem lies in the fact that the meaning of these kosher labels is a tightly guarded secret of which most Christians have no knowledge.

America’s huge manufacturers of processed food products keep a tight lid on this subject so that no explanation is ever allowed to seep out to the public. They only run ads announcing which products are kosher in Jewish publications, and NEVER in the daily press or on TV. This subject is so sensitive that few daily newspapers dare to carry articles about this controversy. Growing numbers of non-Jews who become aware of the secret kosher tax object to being forced to pay it. This is a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Who Receives The Kosher Food Tax Money?

In 1960 there were only 225 companies paying the kosher food tax. This jumped to 475 in 1966 and 800 by 1975. Jewish promoters of kosher labeling say there now has been a “kosher food explosion” today with over 16,000 products now paying rabbinical organizations for their “stamp of kosher approval.” Kosher products retail sales today amount to $30 billion a year according to “The Chicago Jewish Sentinel” of July 7, 1988.Note: In the year 2000, this is now a trillion dollar racketeering scheme, in which ever nation on Earth pays the KOSHER TAX.

Orthodox Jewish organizations have copyrighted certain symbols which only they can use. The giant in the business is “The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations” which issues the “U” imprint. They service some 1,200 companies or about 80% of the business. They employ nearly 600 rabbis as part-time “checkers.” This is twice as many as ten years ago. The next largest is Rabbi Bernard Levy’s “Committee For The Furtherance of Torah Observance” which uses the “K” symbol.

Canadian Kosher products are stamped with the letters “COR” which stands for “Council of Orthodox Rabbis”. This is a front group for the powerful Canadian Jewish Congress, which actually receives all the money from this tax. The Jews in Canada are so united they do not allow any competition which is not the case in the U.S. Here a number of Orthodox rabbis have split away from the major groups to go into the kosher racket for themselves. (Why split easy money with the higher ups?) Note: This is not Just a problem in the UnitedStates and Canada. All nations with an Orthodox Jewish population are being extorted this way. Any were you have agents of the World Jewish Congress, you have this form of Racketeering. Do to NAFTA, Mexico is flooded with this problem. 100 Million Mexicans, mostly Catholic, have to pay tribute to Jews in this manner.

Rabbi Jack Goldman was formerly with the Orthodox Jewish Congregation but broke away and now runs the “Metropolitan Kashruth Council of Michigan “. He has several rabbis working for him and they issue an “MK” label. Some believe this stands for “Michigan Kosher.” It is said that had he remained in the New York-New Jersey area his life would have been in danger. Note: The symbols differ from country to country, to find out what symbols are use in your nation, check advertisements in Jewish news papers and magazines.

Minnesota has Rabbi Asher Zeilingold who immigrated there in 1953 from England, and today issues his own “K with a shield” to some ISO factories.

This is strictly a religious tax, which millions of non-Jews unknowingly pay each time they buy a basket load of groceries! What would happen if a group of Christian ministers or priests got together, and demanded that all companies pay them a similar tax? They could use a “C,” symbol (for Christian), or a cross, (for Christ), threatening that those who refuse to print such a label on their products would be boycotted by Christians.

If that happened you would hear an enraged outcry from the ACLU, American Jewish Committee, Jewish Anti-Defamation League, etc. They would be filing suits to stop this “violation of the Constitutional provisions providing for the separation of Church and State.” But, because of the Jews’ centuries old claim of being “a poor persecuted people” along with the Christian fear of being accused of “anti-Semitism,” there is a deafening silence on this problem. Note: Modern Jews are not Semites, or the Jews of the Bible.

The Great Kosher Scandal Will One Day Explode!

The New York Times, a Jewish owned daily, in a rare article on this subject back on May 18, 1975, reported that kosher symbols are deliberately printed “unobtrusively on labels” so that they will go unnoticed by Christians. In Jewish publications large ads are run to instruct Jews to buy only kosher marked items. In other words, the Jews are boycotting all products which do not pay the kosher tax! The biggest secret of all is the exact ANNUAL amount these companies pay to Orthodox rabbis. This same “Times” article stated: “Neither kosher group will disclose what gross revenues are, nor, are corporations anxious to make their own payments public.”How often do we hear our congressmen demand that there be “truth in advertising” and that the “consumer must be protected?”

Note: The Jewish Attorney general, of New York State, is going after General Electric, for far less charges of defrauding the public. Will Mr. Spitzer go after the Rabbis? Don’t hold your breath! “The Times” writer, Leonard Sloane, quizzed Rabbi Bernard Levy about this and only received an evasive reply. Levy stated that the average cost to a concern for kosher inspections runs from $1,000 for a “mom and pop” operation to $40,000 per plant for the larger corporations. But, he quickly added, that these charges can go much higher because they are “all keyed to the frequency of inspection which could be on a continuous, daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly basis.” The rabbi decides how often your plant must be inspected. Remember,these are figures from 1975 – HOW MUCH HIGHER ARE THEY TODAY?

Jewish Editor Calls Kosher Labeling A “Racket”!

The Jewish Newsletter is published by William Zukerman. In 1970 he came out with a super-sensational article charging that Orthodox rabbis had turned the kosher labeling business into a multi-million dollar racket. He said that absolutely nothing which does not contain meat or a meat by-product needs a kosher label. He quotes Mrs. Weiss-Rosmarin, “the greatest rabbinical authority,” as testifying that no soft drink, Coca-Cola, nor any other drink needs kosher approval. Again, ONLY MEAT and items containing MEAT by-products need Kosher approval.

Zuckerman charges that “unscrupulous or bogus rabbis” are in back of this “racket” and when eventually exposed, “this will develop into a scandal which will rock organized Jewry to its foundation:”

The (Masonic) B’nai B’rith Messenger in its April 2, 1965 edition warned that “a nationally known rabbi, who had promised to expose the kosher racket was allegedly told to shut-up or else!” Zuckerman has stated that Jews who dare to speak out against the Kosher Food Racket face physical danger. Powerful people do not want any of their own kind to rock the boat by exposing this multi-million dollar fraud.

American food products are already checked by local and federal governmental agencies for purity and edibility. Jewish kosher certification in no way whatsoever makes them any more sanitary or wholesome. Orthodox Jewish organizations send rabbis to all the food companies in America. They tell them that Jews will refuse to buy their products if they are not marked with the “U” or “K” kosher symbol. The truth is that only Orthodox Jews, (less than 1.2 million), follow kosher dietary laws. The rabbis broadly hint thatany refusal to pay for these “kosher inspections” would indicate that they are “unfriendly or insensitive” to Jewry. They would be labeled anti-Semites and all hell breaks loose THIS IS NOTHING SHORT OF A VEILED THREAT OF PURE BLACKMAIL AND IS ILLEGAL! If someone with an Italian last name did this, they would be in prison by now…

Get free real-time news alerts from the West Orange Patch. SUBSCRIBE

Brief History Of Kosher Labeling.

Special kosher approval by rabbis, down through the centuries, has only been applied to requiring the Jewish ritual slaughter of animals. This includes the killing of unstunned cattle by an approved Jewish “shocktim.” It requires their throat be cut from ear to ear. They slowly bleed to death in a horrible manner because the animals heart must pump out all its blood before death. Jews are not allowed to eat any meat with blood in it. Jewish ritual slaughter of animals has been condemned by humane societies the world over and has been banned in numerous countries in the past for constituting “cruelty to animals.”

The idea of applying kosher regulations to non-meat products was originated by the late Joseph Jacobs. All of this first began in 1919 in New york City when Jacobs sold an advertising idea to a few Jewish-owned food companies if they would print a “K” for kosher on their food products he would advertise them in Jewish publications and also on the Yiddish radio station, WEVD. None of the products were inspected by rabbis. This began as purely an advertising venture. Thus the “Joseph Jacobs Organization,Inc.” was founded and today is run by his relatives. This business prospered but Jacobs was not a rabbi and saw the advantage of linking his kosher approval scheme to the Jewish religion. Then in 1925 he formed a new group with some rabbis and called it “The Committee For the Furtherance of Torah Observance.” A few years later other Orthodox rabbis recognized its money making potential and with the leadership of the far larger “Union of Orthodox Congregations” they begin issuing their own “U” label. Today these two 2 groups control over 90% of the kosher business. This is a clear monopoly and violates anti trust laws.

Companies reply To Our Readers Inquiries.

Our readers have sent us many letters they have received from some of the nation’s largest companies who have silently submitted to this kosher blackmail. In other words, they had rather make the “pay off” when threatened with a Jewish boycott, than stand up for their own rights as well as protect Christian consumers against this gigantic fraud! Why should we be forced to pay ever higher food bills in part caused by this needless secret kosher tax?

Proof that it is indeed secret can be found in the replies printed below in which not one single company would answer the simple question, “How much do you pay annually for the “kosher certification”?

This information should be made public for the simple reason we non-Jews consumers pay a far larger share of this tax than do the Jews!

New York columnist, Dorothy Kilgallen, just before her death wrote that the U.S. Post Office changed the makeup of the glue on the back of the postage stamps at the demand of Orthodox rabbis. It was changed from a pork-fat based glue to a vegetable derivative that had Kosher approval! The rabbis had objected that “no Jew should be forced to lick pork!” Note: Kosher postal stamps? Along this same line we find organized Jewry forcing the federal prison system, and the U.S. Armed Forces into buying kosher food for Jews, who are either in prison or in the military. No politician has raised his voice in protest against this interference by Jews with U.S. government programs! This causes unnecessary extra costs which the taxpayer ends up paying. Note: Jews almost never serve in the U.S. Military! A TYPICAL LETTER COMPANIES USE TRYING TO EXPLAIN AWAY THE SECRET KOSHER FOOD TAX:GENERAL FOODS CORPORATION / 250 North Street, White Plains, N.Y. PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

Dear Mr. __________

This is in response to your recent letter inquiring about the letter “K” on the labels of our Maxwell House coffee.

As I believe you know, the “K” (for Kosher), is carried on the labels of some of our products, including our coffees, as a service to consumers who are of the Jewish faith. The letter certifies that nothing occurs in the processing of the products which would violate Jewish dietary laws. The certification is made by one or more*highly respected rabbis* who actually visit our production plants to observe our manufacturing processes. For this service, *they are paid a nominal fee* which is such a minute fraction of the over-all cost of processing and marketing our products that it has no effect on the selling price. The use of the “K” is a common practice in the packaged food industry today, and we view it as simply providing helpful information to a substantial number ofconsumers. As for the letter “U” that you mentioned, we have heard of it, but are not familiar with its background since we do not use it.

Sincerely yours;

Robert O. Carboni

How Much Do They Pay?

Following are excerpts of replies to our readers’ inquiries about the kosher tax.

General Foods representative Robert O. Carboni wrote that “highly respected rabbis visit the plant….they are paid a nominal fee…” General Foods Kitchens, Katherine C. Egan; “It is not the policy of this corporation to reveal the cost.” General Foods, is the largest food processor in the United States, and exports food to every nation on Earth.

Mueller’s Spaghetti, Mrs. Agnes Stile’s, Director writes; “We pay a nominal fee for periodic inspection. Kosher spaghetti? What in the world do Jews know about spaghetti? They put Ketchup on it, and eat it cold. All those Italian Americans, who sit down at their meals, pay the people, who claim Jesus is in hell, burning in excrement (Talmud). ‘

‘Delmonico Foods, Joseph P. Viviano, “The “U” means we have passed the Rabbinical investigation.”

Hunt-Wesson Foods, Inc.W. R. Kittredge, Manager Technical Services: “We permit inspectionvisits…there is a minor cost associated with this.” Hunts makes the Ketchup, that is used to put on Burgers, made by McDonalds and Burger King. These two giants, have sold over a trillion burger type sandwiches, everyone of them with a Kosher Tax on it. Heinz Ketchup, which is also Kosher, is only used for packets, given out for french fries.Ever Barbecue in America, results in a pay-off to the Jewish Talmudists.

Procter and Gamble Co., W. S. Carter, Public Relations, “this is a way of helping observant Jewish shoppers . . . without adding significantly to cost.” They are also one of the worlds largest produces of diapers. Although the diapers themselves are not labeled Kosher (Yet), money out of the gross income of Proctor and Gamble, goes to anti-Christ Talmudists. Each time mommie changes her baby, she pays the Tax.

Morton Salt Co., Ray W. McDonald, Advertising and promotion manager, “We must have a designated Rabbi inspect our plant and make certain that they meet the requirements for us to receive the symbol.” Morton Salt is the second largest producer of salt in the world. Diamond Crystal is the worlds largest producer. And, although they both make Kosher Salt for the Jewish community, their regular table, and sea salts are also labeled Kosher. All food, processed in the United States and Canada, that contains salt, usurps money from non-Jews. Every time a chef salts food, you pay the Kosher piper.

The Nestle Co., Helen J. Britt, Director Home Economics, “There is no premium price exacted for a product so identified.” Even candy is Kosher. Think of all those goyim children paying tax to the Yiddish robber barons.

Lever Brothers Co., Therese Bergstrom, Consumer Service Dept., “The cost of this certification is minimal and infinitesimal.”

Club House Foods, of Canada, Mrs. D. Kitching head of Consumer Services: “Kosher meat products require a much more involved certification process directly requiring the supervision by a rabbi who usually commands a premium price for this service.” Note: Canadians are being extorted to the tune of millions of dollars a year, by Jewish racketeers of Jewish organizations, like the Canadian Jewish Congress, and who dose Canada’s law enforcement agencies go after? Ernst Zundel, for telling the truth about world war two. The rabbis have nothing to fear from Canada’s bought politicians!

But How Much Do We Pay?

Above you have read the evasive answers that the largest food companies in America have given our readers in answer to a very simple question. All we want to know is – How much money do you pay annually for kosher certification? Non-Jewish consumers have a right to know since actually it is we who pay most of the kosher tax!

Spider-Web Effect Of The Kosher Tax!

Compounding Tax!

Reynolds Aluminum Foil is “kosher” with the “U” imprint, as are Glad Sandwich Bags, Ivory Liquid Detergent, also Glass Plus for window cleaning and Comet Cleanser. Why should any of these companies be forced to pay the “Kosher Food Tax”? You can’t [even] eat these products! Check labels the next time you go shopping, you will be shocked at just how many non-food items are Kosher. There are even Kosher toilet bowl cleaners. Remember that YOU HAVE TO PAY THEIR TAX !!!

Note the article by the Jewish Union on Reynolds Wrap [not featured here]. It states that one food firm had a product with 21 ingredients from 12 other companies. Each of them were also required to pay the kosher tax before the original company could receive kosher certification! Also, a giant company with scores of products can’t pay one fee for all its food products. It must pay a separate kosher tax for each product and each mustbe inspected by the Rabbi on different visits. This can run the total tax up into the millions of dollars! This is also a GRADUATED TAX that increases each year. Note: A great example of this kind of theft, is with McDonalds. They use Kosher Coke A Cola, (Pepsi is also Kosher), Kosher Kraft Cheese, and Secret Mac sauce (Thousand Island salad dressing), Kosher Ketchup, Kosher buns, and Kosher oil for deep frying. Millions of people, world wide, are paying Kosher taxes, from New York, to Moscow, to Tokyo, even if the buy, of all things, a cheeseburger. Hindu India, that uses lamb for their burgers, has to pay this Kosher Tax. Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, and many other chain restaurants, act like mini tax collection agencies, and steal trillions, world wide, for Jewish interests.

KOSHER FOOD SYMBOL VIOLATES “TRUTH IN ADVERTISING LAWS.” A Dobie Pad ad appeared in “Women’s Day Magazine” – with the “U” symbol has been deliberately painted out. This Dobie Pad ad appeared in Jewish publications nation-wide. – Note: There is an arrow to draw attention to the “U“.

Most advertising agencies paint out Kosher symbols in ads. This violates the (American) federal “Truth in Advertising Law!” No daily paper or TV program has ever explained to the American people how this Kosher food tax costs consumers billions of dollars every year. In Jewish publications they have arrows pointing at the symbol so that Jews will be on the lookout for their product. Note: Were is the U.S. Justice Department on this subject ? If they can burn children alive at WACO, and shot fourteen year old boys in the back, surely they can go after the “Kosher Mafia”.

EVERYONE ON EARTH PAYS THIS “KOSHER MAFIA” TAX!

Most nations import food from the United States and Canada. Wheat, rice, corn, Chicken, beef, Soy, etc. In many cases, the food is “Kosher” before it leaves port. China is the number one importer of Chickens, from the United States. Holy Farms, the biggest exporter, sends them Kosher chickens. Billions of Chinese pay the Kosher tax. Islamic nations of North Africa, and the Middle East, import wheat, rice and lamb, much of which is labeled Kosher. Muslims world wide, sit down to their evening meal, with rice and bread, blessed by a thieving rabbi, with the approval of the World Jewish Congress (They get a cut of the money). They then use that money to lobby Western nations to allow (pay for) pseudo-”Israel” to Attack Islam. Even fundamentalist Algerians sit down and eat their Rabbi blessed couscous; the wheat, that makes most couscous, is mostly American and Canadian. Italians, too, with their pasta, do the same. They pay the followers of the anti-Christ, Talmud.