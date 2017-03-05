SETTLEMENTS LAW COULD OPEN ISRAELIS TO WAR CRIMES PROSECUTION

The Settlements Law could place individual Israeli politicians, military personnel and civilians before the International Criminal Court at The Hague on war crime charges, 13 NGOs told Israel’s High Court of Justice on Sunday.

It was one of a long line of arguments the Israeli NGOs, led by Yesh Din and Peace Now, made as they petitioned the court to reject the newly-approved law, which retroactively legalizes some 4,000 settler homes built on private Palestinian property.

The NGO petition is the second one to be filed against the law.

In asking for an immediate injunction against the law’s implementation, the NGOs cited what they said was the criminal nature of the bill under international law and argued that it constituted annexation of portions of Area C of the West Bank.

“The petition stresses that the implementation of the provisions of the law may serve to incriminate Israeli citizens and security personnel who would implement it, as well as the MKs who voted in support of the law, as their actions may be considered war crimes according to international criminal law,” the NGOs said.

In passing the law the Knesset acted outside its jurisdiction, because it has no authority over the West Bank, which is beyond the border of sovereign Israel, the NGOs said.

“To date, and for nearly 50 years, Knesset legislation in relation to the West Bank was limited to individual legal rights – applying only to Israeli citizens who live in the West Bank – while legislators refrained from directly administrating the area itself,” the non-governmental organizations said.

“Legislating this law is a clear act of sovereignty, and thus constitutes unlawful annexation,” they added.

Legislating a law that deprives people of their property, through a process in which they are not represented, is the “textbook definition of tyranny,” the NGOs said.

Under the rules of belligerent occupation, which are applicable to the West Bank, Palestinians and their property must be protected by the Israeli military that rules that area, the NGOs stated. They cannot confiscate that property for the benefit of Israeli citizens, the NGOs added.

Despite Israeli offers to compensate affected Palestinians, the NGOs said the law violates both Israeli law and regulations that are the foundation of international law. This include the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, the Hague Regulations of 1907 and even laws that date back to the American Civil war.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has argued that the law is unconstitutional and has told the High Court that he will not argue for the law on the state’s behalf, explaining that this will be done by a private attorney.

The NGOs filed the petition on behalf of 23 Palestinian local council heads and four Palestinian landowners. At issue, the NGOs said, is some 8,000 dunams on which homes were constructed and thousands more dunams of farm land.

Supporters of the law have argued that by offering the Palestinians compensation, Israel is placed in compliance with international law. Right-wing politicians have further explained that it is the only way to prevent what would eventually become the evacuation of close to 4,000 homes.