Russian Jet Peels Away After US Destroyer Fires Warning Shots

http://conservativetribune.com/russia-intimidates-ship-fighter/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_campaign=CTConservativeBrief&utm_content=2017-03-04

A Russian fighter jet got a rude awakening in the Black Sea when it tried to buzz a U.S. warship. Instead of just letting it happen, the crew of the warship fired warning shots, scaring the jet away.

According to the U.K. Mirror, the Russian jet came within yards of the deck of the USS Porter. The ship then fired warning shots into the air, which scared off the intruder.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that the incident happened on Feb. 10, less than a month after President Donald Trump took office.

As WND pointed out that, this wasn’t the only time that the Russians had meddled with the Porter while it was out at sea.

“In mid-February, the U.S. military released several photographs of Russian SU-24 jets flying low off the bow of the USS Porter, just around the same time the commander of the U.S. military touched down in Azerbaijan to meet with his Russian counterpart,” WND reported.

“And just days before that, Russian jets conducted several fly-bys of the USS Porter, passing close enough to elicit alarm of those on deck. Russian authorities denied those maneuvers, but photographs taken at the scene seemed to suggest otherwise.”

“The ship captain labeled these events as unsafe and unprofessional because of the potential for an accident,” military spokesman Lt. Col. David Faggard said.

He also said several low-speed fly-bys had been conducted by Russian fighter jets against the Porter on Feb. 10 — the same day that this was recorded.

In 2016, Kremlin officials vowed to take “retaliatory measures” for what they feel is American encroachment on their sphere of influence.

It is interesting to note the amusing dichotomy here. To the liberals, President Trump is a puppet of Moscow and Vladimir Putin, one whose administration is somehow in league with their Boris-and-Natasha machinations.

Yet, the very definition of a puppet is someone who does what you want without the need to resort to military intimidation. That’s clearly what we see here, and it’s only been ramped up since Donald Trump took office. Let’s also keep in mind that Trump has warned Putin about the provocations.

But, according to the left, the president is nothing more than a Kremlin stooge. Right.