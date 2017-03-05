Adolf Hitler’s Economic Reforms

Posted in Economy, Eugenics, Finance, Historical Revisionism, National Socialism by

http://www.renegadetribune.com/adolf-hitlers-economic-reform/

 

Under Hitler, the strategy for recovery was largely the work of his economics minister, Hjalmar Schacht. The NSDAP leadership looked upon the charging of interest on loans as immoral and by forcing banks to abolish the practice of usury millions were freed from slavery of debt.

Advertisements

One thought on “Adolf Hitler’s Economic Reforms

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s