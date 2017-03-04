Pizzagate Declared a ‘Debunked Conspiracy Theory’ by Wikipedia Disinfo Agent

http://www.renegadetribune.com/pizzagate-declared-debunked-conspiracy-theory-wikipedia-disinfo-agent/

Wikipedia has increasingly become a source of blatant black propaganda skulduggery. Wikipedia-speak uses a formula that centers on — but is not limited to — accusations of unreliable sources, undue weight and straw-man fallacies.

In this example, The New Nationalist (TNN) examines a Wikipedia “debunking” article titled “Pizzagate Conspiracy Theory.” You will see liberal use of citations that direct to other mafia-like debunkers, including (((The New York Times))), etc. This bulking technique is designed to razzle dazzle the reader. These operators know that few readers have an attention span longer than a minute, and virtually no one will click through to the citation links. If you did, you would see more fluff, little content and just a big circle jerk.

This “pizzagate conspiracy theory” debunking work is carried by a “user” who goes by the handle “Dr. Fleishman”. His self-description is not the least bit surprisingly to regular TNN readers. Notice how he links six times to distractions in a similar manner as his main text. He implies that he is a “non-medical doctor,” which is to convey that he “speaks from authority.” The reader has no way to verify this. Specifically, he pays “homage” to a “Jewish doctor” from Manhattan. Whodathunk!

I am not a doctor. At least, not a medical one. My username is a homage to a “young, somewhat uptight, Jewish doctor from Manhattan” whose “neurotic, almost Woody Allen-like, urbanmindset” clashes with “the easy-going, community-minded people around him.”





In addition, this operator links to interests of his. One stands out: Stop Islamization of America, an organization run by arch-Zionist Pam Geller.

What is even more remarkable about (((Dr. Fleishman))) is how prolific he or she is. The German name “Fleishman” translated to English means “meat man.” It that supposed to be some sort of perv justice warrior pun? He has managed to crank out 20,000 edits and articles over the last three years, making him a major presence in the Wikipedia conspiracy space. That is 18.26 per day, which suggests Fleishman may be a cadre or cell of several writers using the same contributor name.

Of late, the so-called “doctor” writes (click user contributions) on subjects such as hit pieces on Ben Swann and James O’Keefe, Pizzagate (of course), and “fake news sites,” If you look at the time stamps of contributions, Wikipedia disinformation doesn’t appear to be “Dr. Fleishman’s” day job, but it would absorb nearly all his remaining waking hours. Is this individual (or individuals) really so devoted to Crime Syndicate cover ups and disinformation that he/she/they toil for free? TNN suspects not.