Nigger Murder Violence Swamps America

There were 15,696 murders in America in 2015, and nonwhites made up the vast majority of offenders, according to the latest FBI statistics.

According to the FBI, 70 percent of all murder offenders in the U.S. are nonwhite—but they include all Hispanics as “whites,” which means that the actual white offender rate is tiny.

The figures also make it clear that nonwhite—and specifically black—violence and murders are swamping the U.S., with a dramatic 10.8 percent increase in the number of homicides from 2014 to 2015.

The murder rate—which has now reached a staggering 43 homicides per day—is driven primarily by black and Hispanic gunmen.

According to the FBI, 30.2 percent of murder offenders arrested in 2015 were classified as “white”—but the FBI infamously follows the Federal Government guidelines of race, which includes all Hispanics as “whites.”

The Federal Government only has the following categories of offenders: “white,” “black,” “American Indian or Alaska Native,” and “Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander. All Hispanics are added to the “white” category, along with all North Africans, Arabs, Middle Easterners, and Jews.

As a result, the “30 percent white” murder offender figures are grossly exaggerated.

For example, a 2014 report revealed that the murder rate for Hispanics is twice the murder rate for whites, and homicide is the second-leading cause of death for Hispanics ages 15 to 24.

The FBI victim statistics show that in 2015, at least 900 more black males were killed in that year than in 2014.

This rising violence was driven by an increase in the murders of black men, and by an increase in the number of gun murders, the data shows.

The percentage of murders committed with guns increased to 71.5 percent, the figures also showed.

In 2015, black men were about nine times more likely to be murdered than white men, and black women were three times more likely to be murdered than white women.

A third of the murder increase was driven by upticks in all large cities with nonwhite populations: Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Washington DC, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Nashville, and St Louis.

Baltimore saw the greatest increase in murders, with 133 more people killed in 2015 than in 2014, pushing the city to its highest-ever murder rate.

In St Louis, which already had one of the highest murder rates in the U.S., murders increased again last year.

* The FBI figures also included a section on rapes committed in the U.S. during 2015. According to their statistics, there were 90,185 rapes committed in America last year—or an astonishing 247 rapes every day.

For this crime—and this crime only—the FBI report refuses to provide any breakdowns on race of offender or victim. This is an obvious ploy to try and hide the fact that the vast majority of rapes in America are carried out by nonwhites, and that white victims make up a disproportionately large number of victims.