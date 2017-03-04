Netherlands: 65% of 1990s Immigrants on Welfare

More than 65% of all non-white invaders who entered the Netherlands in the 90’s are living off the welfare system, while the remainder are in such minor work status that they hardly count, a government report has found.

The report, titled “No Time to Lose,” was issued by the Scientific Council for Government Policy, and the Social and Cultural Planning Bureau and the Research and Documentation Centre of the Ministry of Security and Justice in The Hague.

According to a summary published by the NRC online news service in the Netherlands, this official government report found that just 35 percent of “long-term refugees” who invaded Holland during the last five years of the 1990s actually have a job where they work more than thirty hours a week. Even this number is comprised mostly of “ex-Yugoslavs,” the report said.

A handful more work at “jobs” of only a few hours a week, and the vast majority are still living on welfare, in housing provided by the Dutch state and taxpayers, ten years after they first invaded Holland.

In addition, the report says, the crime rate among “asylum seekers” in the Netherlands is at least three times higher than the national Dutch average. The report did not mention that the “Dutch average” is skewed because of the already settled 20 percent nonwhite population of the Netherlands who are not counted among the “asylum seekers.”

Jaco Dagevos, a “Professor of Integration and Migration” at the Erasmus University Rotterdam said that the “longer refugees remain outside the labor market, the worse it becomes for them,” and that only one in three of all “recognized refugees in the Netherlands have jobs.”

The report followed 33,000 “refugees” who came to the Netherlands between 1995 and 1999, reporting on their activities for a fifteen year period.

Some 23 percent of the invaders were Iraqis, 19 percent Afghans, 18 percent ex-Yugoslavs, 10 percent Iranians, 3 percent Somalis, and 19 percent “other Africans.”

The study found that of all these people only the ex-Yugoslavs have any meaningful employment figures, with some 65 percent having an eight-hour-a day job. Somalis have the highest unemployment rate.

The report adds that the Netherlands expects an additional 46,000 refugees to have applied for asylum by the end of 2015, and that about “70 percent” are expected to be granted permission to stay.

(New Observer Online)