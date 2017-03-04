Biden’s Son is Cheating on his Wife With His Dead Brother’s Widow

Former Vice President Joe Biden is giving new meaning to the phrase “keeping it in the family,” and the details are shocking and sickening.

The Biden family was devastated when son Beau, the former attorney general of Delaware, died of brain cancer in May, 2015, leaving behind his wife, Hallie. Hallie has now found a new love with the full blessing of the Biden family, according to the New York Post.

Sweet, yes? Not so much. Hallie’s new squeeze is Biden’s other son, attorney Hunter Biden. Wait, it gets better. Hunter is separated from his wife, Kathleen.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them,” Biden said.

Hunter Biden released a statement to the Post that sounded like it was all roses and rainbows. “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

This would all be just gooey if you didn’t have the facts. So here they are. Hunter was tossed out of the family home by Kathleen July 5, 2015, “due to his conduct the night before,” TMZ reported, citing legal documents filed by Kathleen Biden.

TMZ writes that Kathleen Biden did not describe the conduct, but notes that the couple had a prior agreement that Hunter would leave the house if he engaged in certain behavior that “creates situations that are unsafe or traumatic for the parties’ children, and his judgment is frequently impaired.”

As reported by TMZ, legal documents filed by Kathleen Biden state that “Hunter spent lavishly on his own interests including, ‘drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations.’ Kathleen says his habits have depleted their funds available to pay legitimate bills — and adds they’ve maxed out credit cards, have double mortgages on 2 properties, and more than $300k in unpaid taxes.”

Hunter and Kathleen, who formally separated in October, 2015, are now officially in the process of divorce. According to Us Weekly, documents filed Feb.23 on Kathleen’s behalf state that Hunter Biden’s “spending rarely relates to legitimate family expenses, but focuses on his own travel (at times multiple hotel rooms on the same night), gifts for other women, alcohol, strip clubs, or other personal indulgences.”

