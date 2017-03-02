Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win

Oprah 2020?

You can thank David Rubenstein for raising the question that we all want the answer to.

In the season 2 premiere of Bloomberg Television’s “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations,” the financier and philanthropist said to Oprah Winfrey that, given her popularity and given that there’s still a glass ceiling for the country’s highest office, she could run — and she could win.

The question, which drew applause from the audience, gave media mogul Winfrey pause.

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” she replied a moment later. “I just thought, ‘Oh. Oh.’ ”

The two then allude to President Donald Trump, who never held public office prior to his election.

Rubenstein: “It’s clear that you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.”

“That’s what I thought,” Winfrey said. “I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’ ”

2 accountants banned from Oscars

The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday’s Academy Awards will never return to the Oscar show.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs tells the Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ relationship with PwC, the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners’ envelopes at Sunday’s Oscar show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and FayeDunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan’s distraction caused the error.

The academy also apologized to the Australian movie producer it incorrectly showed during the Oscars in memoriam reel.

In a statement Wednesday, the academy extended “our deepest apologies” to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the tribute instead of Chapman’s colleague and friend, the late Janet Patterson.

Chance the Rapper to join Essence Festival

Chance the Rapper is bringing his Grammy-winning music to the Essence Festival.

The rapper won three trophies at this year’s Grammy Awards including best new artist.

He is the latest performer to join the annual music event as a headliner. Others that were previously announced include Diana Ross, John Legend and Mary J. Blige.

Also Wednesday, Essence said that there will be a No Limit reunion of sorts as Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk will join Master P, who already was announced. The New Orleans unit was making hits in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Essence Festival will be held June 30 to July 2 in New Orleans.

Lady Gaga to sub for Beyoncé

Lady Gaga is coming to Coachella.

The diva announced Tuesday she will be performing at the music festival for both weekends in April. Gaga will take the headlining spot that had been Beyoncé’s; pregnant with twins, the superstar announced last week that her doctors recommended she bow out. She rescheduled her performance for next year.

Gaga is set to launch her “Joanne” world tour this summer, so Coachella will be a warm-up for her of sorts.

Besides Gaga, other performers at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., include Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.

‘Dancing’ competitors named

Mr. T, Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are among the competitors for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

ABC announced the cast for the 24th season of the reality competition on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Other cast members include former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Kattan, current “Bachelor” Nick Viall and singer Charo. This season also marks the return of dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd after welcoming their first child together earlier this year.

Perry, Bloom breaking up

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are breaking up after about a year together.

Representatives for Perry and Bloom released a statement Wednesday saying the couple “are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Bloom’s film credits include “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. He was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr. Perry is promoting her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” and has had hits with “I Kissed a Girl” and “California Gurls.”