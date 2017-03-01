What Did Hitler and National Socialists Really Say About Race and Nation?

http://www.renegadetribune.com/hitler-national-socialists-really-say-race-nation/

By of The New Nationalist

In a time when any viewpoint or person is labeled “Nazi,” I thought a useful exercise would be to see what the key National Socialists, including Adolf Hitler, were actual saying about matters of race and nation. For the straw-man arguers out there, this is an exercise, not an endorsement. But it should also be noted that National Socialist views became much more radicalized in the context of and during the pressures of total war.

The New Nationalist (TNN) battles hard against neocon wars in the modern world and, if anything, could be labelled pacifist. Carrying out hard-line nationalistic-ethno ein reich, ein volk territorial agendas with spill over usually isn’t worth the risk and cost.

But, the National Socialists weren’t the first and only ones to commit war crimes or find themselves in wars that got completely out-of-hand. The following video shows American submariners murdering adrift Japanese sailors in cold blood. The second video is Allied strafing of unarmed German farmers and horse-drawn wagons. This was the tip of the iceberg. Nobody had a monopoly on this kind of war-time behavior or suffering. For more balance, also see Renegade Film’s “Hellstorm.”

With this article, I am simply putting the context and words spoken by the original leaders on the record. It might behoove those using the “Nazi” epithet to at least familiarize themselves with some of the framework that was being promoted. This is also directed at the more extreme racialists in the so-called White Supremacy movement who invoke National Socialism to propagandize real hardcore racism and race war.

On the issue of Jewry, the National Socialists viewed them as opponents, sworn enemies and potential security threats. To quote Hitler’s view, “Apparently, we are to believe that the Pöbelvolk (Jewish multitude) consisted entirely of baby sitters and wet nurses.”

A key principle of National Socialism racial policy was clearly stated by Hitler: “Our racial pride is not aggressive except in so far as the Jewish race is concerned.” The Jewish question was described at length and was a centerpiece. For those wondering what some of the rancor was all about, the following statements summarize it. Hitler called this the Jewish community or state (Jewry). He also spoke of the Jewish “character”. Variations of this thinking was commonplace in Europe during this era.

The ultimate goal of the Jewish struggle for existence is the enslavement of productively active Folks. In order to achieve this goal, which in reality has represented Jewry’s struggle for existence at all times, the Jew makes use of all weapons that are in keeping with the whole complex of his character. Therefore in domestic politics within the individual nations he fights first for equal rights and later for superior rights. The characteristics of cunning, intelligence, astuteness, knavery, dissimulation, and so on, rooted in the character of his Folkdom, serve him as weapons. They are as much stratagems in his war of survival as those of other Folks in combat. In foreign policy, he tries to bring nations into a state of unrest, to divert them from their true interests, and to plunge them into reciprocal wars, and in this way gradually rise to mastery over them with the help of the power of money and propaganda. His ultimate goal is the denationalization, the promiscuous bastardization of other Folks, the lowering of the racial levy of the highest Folks, as well as the domination of this racial mishmash through the extirpation of the Folkish intelligentsia and its replacement by the members of his own Folk.

Hitler on Jewish methods [source: Dietrich Eckart-Hitler Dialogue, 1923]:

Every time new and promising opportunities for meddling have arisen, the Jew has been immediately involved. He has demonstrated an uncanny ability to sniff out like a bloodhound anything which was dangerous to him. Having found it, he uses all his cunning to get at it, to divert it, to change its nature, or, at least, to deflect its point from its goal. Schopenhauer called the Jew ‘the dregs of mankind,’ ‘a beast,’ ‘the great master of the lie.’ How does the Jew respond? He establishes a Schopenhauer Society.” The same with the Goethe Society. ‘We tolerate no Jews among us,’ said Goethe. ‘Their religion permits them to rob non-Jews,’ he wrote. ‘This crafty race has one great principle: as long as order prevails, there is nothing to be gained,’ Goethe continued. He categorically emphasized: ‘I refrain from all cooperation with Jews and their accomplices. All in vain; the Jewish Goethe Society is still there. It would be there even if Goethe himself had expressly forbidden such knavery.” Internationalism requires basically good intentions. But the Jew fundamentally and completely lacks these. He hasn’t the remotest idea of classifying himself with the rest of humanity. His aim is to dominate others in order to extort from them at his leisure. Were he really interested in comradeship, he has had the longest and most abundant opportunity for it. Jehovah commanded him to make no alliances with foreign peoples, but, on the contrary, to devour one after the other. (Exodus 34:12; Deuteronomy 7:16)





This outlook on Jews was repeated by others such as Alfred Rosenberg who was part Slavic (father was half-Estonian and half-Latvian in origin). He ran eastern territory policy as Reich Minister for the Occupied Eastern Territories and was a very influential figure in racial policy.

For the record, TNN are revisionists, but believe serious crimes and depravations were committed against Jews, primarily as “enemies of the state.” ALL history is revised, but this one seems rather time warped. Unfortunately, it is against the law — especially in Europe — to even discuss and revise this topic outside of the official narrative-whatever that is.

In the movie “Denial” there is a scene in which Debroah Lipstadt and her attorney are at Auschwitz preparing their case against David Irving. The attorney with real frustration exclaimed that it was beyond belief that there hadn’t been a proper independent forensic investigation there in 50 years (now 75 years). The same could be said of Treblinka.

A document discovered in recent years for those who want to do some justice to the subject are the Goebbels diaries, which conform rather poorly to the official narrative. A source for all Goebbels references to Jews in 1942-1945 can be read here. In early 1943 he was comparing his state’s actions as on par to another war criminal, Winston Churchill’s Bengali depravation atrocities.

As the war on the eastern front intensified, Rosenberg’s proactive friendly Slav strategy faltered as more and more that group were portrayed as boogeymen in war propaganda. The Germans were in total war survival mode and exploited Slavs for labor. Rosenberg wrote wartime documents that effectively stated that his Slavs-as-allies policy had been damaged by bad actors.

Poland and Poles were targeted I believe for geopolitical reasons and long-term animosities (ran both ways) more so than racial. On March 4, 1944, Hitler wrote a memorandum to Himmler admitting the hard war-time policy toward Poles was a regretful mistake.

Poles are the most intelligent of all the people with whom Germany came across during the war in Europe… Poles in my opinion and based on the observation and reports from the General Government, are the only nation in Europe that combines high intelligence with the incredible cleverness. They are the most talented people in Europe, because while living in extremely difficult political circumstances, acquired the great sense of living, unparalleled anywhere. Based on recent research made by Reichsrassenamt, the scientists came to the belief that Poles should be assimilated into German society as racially valuable. Our scholars concluded that a combination of German orderliness with Polish imaginativeness would give excellent results”.

Of interest are Heinrich Himmler’s views (considered extreme by Nazi standards) on various Europeans. He espoused cooperative Pan-Europeanism. This is from a personal conversation with Latvian Artur Silgailis, chief of staff of Inspection General the Latvian Legion-SS:

He [Himmler] then singled out those nations which he regarded as belonging to the German family of nations and they were: the Germans, the Dutch, the Flemish, the Anglo-Saxons, the Scandinavians and the Baltic people. ‘To combine all of these nations into one big family is the most important task at the present time’ [Himmler said]. ‘This unification has to take place on the principle of equality and at that same time has to secure the identity of each nation and its economical independence. After the unification of all the German nations into one family, this family has to take over the mission to include, in the family, all the Roman nations whose living space is favored by nature with a milder climate. I am convinced that after the unification, the Roman nations will be able to persevere as well as the Germans. This enlarged family of the White race will then have the mission to include the Slavic nations into the family also because they too are of the White race. It is only with such a unification of the White race that the Western culture could be saved from the Asiatic race. At the present time, the Waffen-SS is leading in this respect because its organization is based on the principle of equality. The Waffen-SS comprises not only German, Roman and Slavic, but even Islamic units and at the same time has proven that every unit has maintained its national identity while fighting in close togetherness. I know quite well my Germans. The German always likes to think himself better but I would like to avert this. It is important that every Waffen-SS officer obeys the order of another officer of another nationality, as the officer of the other nationality obeys the order of the German officer.

More truth on the lies about Jesse Owens and Adolf Hitler at 1936 Berlin Olympics. Other fabrications are dispensed with as well. That moment when you realized your teachers lied.

Rosenberg (and Hitler and Goebbels) were influenced by Houston Stewart Chamberlain, who wrote The Foundations of the Nineteenth Century. I have read large parts of Rosenberg’s book “The Myth of the Twentieth Century” (the second most-read book in the Third Reich) and all of Chamberlain’s. Rosenberg provides a deep history of Judaic activity in Europe. The book is footnoted in terms of an incredible number of historical accounts and observations. People today don’t know it, but there was an enormous effort during this era to research and document Jewish activity historically. Today, this kind of material falls into the realm of hidden and suppressed history.

Chamberlain shows a lot of scholarship and footnoting masquerading as pseudo-science. This admittedly resulted in raised eyebrows for me. But. honestly, (((where))) have we seen this before?

To save others from going through this exercise, I can condense the key points of National Socialism for you: These men were steadfast in the belief that western European culture, homelands and peoples ought to be protected, preserved and actively nurtured. They also showed an ethno-nationalist preference for their own in-group or “blood.” They viewed the world as rife with real threats and evil intent. They thought they were the “awakeners.” They felt Jewry in particular ran counter-operations against their preferences and needed to be vigorously opposed. Here we see this in today’s context.

But what does the the völkisch or Aryan race mean at least in the Rosenberg-Goebbels-Chamberlain-Hitler school? All European peoples were included — not just Germans, but Celts, Slavs, Greeks and Latins — a race built on the ancient Proto-Indo-European culture.

Race and nation were different concepts, and the National Socialists looked at Germany as needing special consideration because of common language, soil, culture and more-recent bloodlines. These were framed as “God’s gift and handiwork.” But they would say the same thing about Romania, Italy or Britain. Germany readily acknowledged that racial and ethnically they were an admixture. A “Book of Virtues” was given to every Hitler Youth and described it:

A variety of related European races have merged in Germany. One trunk grew from these roots. Each race gave its best strength. Each contributed to the German soul. We Germans have a fighting spirit, a look to the horizon, the “desire to do a thing for its own sake” of the Nordic race. Another racial soul gave us our cozy old cities and our depth. Yet another racial soul gave us mastery of the magical realm of music. Yet another gave us our ability to organize, and our silent obedience. We can not hold it against anyone if he carries a variety of racial lines, for the German soul does as well, and created out of it the immeasurable riches which it possesses above all other nations. The greatness of our Reich grew out of this soul.

This movement was convinced that if these principles were violated, the result was national Volk decay, turmoil and dissolution. The problems of fragmented Germany before creation of the First Reich in 1871 were often alluded to in their message and writings. The nexus was that once volkish principles were lost, as appeared to be happening in the 1920s, so did the honor and rights of the nation. The same concept of national rights is front and center today with the imposed weaponized migration invasions. In 1937, Hitler put it this way:

There is one error which cannot be remedied once men have made it, namely the failure to recognize the importance of conserving the blood and thereby the racial aspect and character which are God’s gift and God’s handiwork. It is not for men to discuss the question of why Providence created different races. As I look back on the great work that has been done during the past four years you will understand quite well that my first feeling is simply one of thankfulness to our Almighty God for having allowed me to bring this work to success. He has blessed our labors and has enabled our people to come through all the obstacles which encompassed them on their way… Today I must humbly thank Providence, whose grace has enabled me, who was once an unknown soldier in the War, to bring to a successful issue the struggle for the restoration of our honor and rights as a nation.

I see it as a simpler proposition: It takes several thousand years to create a people/culture and a few generations to completely destroy them. Is my observation neo-Nazi? Why is it even necessary to label it as such unless your real objective is to destroy the makeup of an entire continent. Take it or leave it, but that’s what the term “white genocide” entails.

On the notion that the Volk movement was fanatical or an occult, even here Hitler calls attention to the pitfalls as expressed in a 1938 speech:

National Socialism is not a cult-movement — a movement for worship; it is exclusively a ‘volkic’ political doctrine based upon racial principles. In its purpose there is no mystic cult, only the care and leadership of a people defined by a common blood-relationship. Therefore we have no rooms for worship, but only halls for the people — no open spaces for worship, but spaces for assemblies and parades. We have no religious retreats, but arenas for sports and playing-fields, and the characteristic feature of our places of assembly is not the mystical gloom of a cathedral, but the brightness and light of a room or hall which combines beauty with fitness for its purpose. … We will not allow mystically-minded occult folk with a passion for exploring the secrets of the world beyond to steal into our Movement.

But what did this all mean to other races? This aspect is perhaps the greatest lie about National Socialism. Hitler stated:

In saying this, I promise you I am quite free of all racial hatred. It is, in any case, undesirable that one race should mix with other races. Except for a few gratuitous successes, which I am prepared to admit, systematic cross-breeding has never produced good results. Its desire to remain racially pure is a proof of the vitality and good health of a race. Pride in one’s own race — and that does not imply contempt for other races — is also a normal and healthy sentiment. I have never regarded the Chinese or the Japanese as being inferior to ourselves. They belong to ancient civilizations, and I admit freely that their past history is superior to our own. They have the right to be proud of their past, just as we have the right to be proud of the civilisation to which we belong. Indeed, I believe the more steadfast the Chinese and the Japanese remain in their pride of race, the easier I shall find it to get on with them.

In real practice there were some black German families in the Ruhr as a result of French occupation in the 1920s. Were they sent to camps? Hardly, if classified as loyal Germans, they served in the Wehrmacht.

Hitler disliked European colonialism (which was a hot potato in that period) and here sounds almost like a Social Justice Warrior:

The white races did, of course, give some things to the natives, and they were the worst gifts that they could possibly have made, those plagues of our own modern world-materialism, fanaticism, alcoholism and syphilis. For the rest, since these peoples possessed qualities of their own which were superior to anything we could offer them, they have remained essentially unchanged. Where imposition by force was attempted, the results were even more disastrous, and common sense, realizing the futility of such measures, should preclude any recourse to their introduction. One solitary success must be conceded to the colonizers: everywhere they have succeeded in arousing hatred, a hatred that urges these peoples, awakened from their slumbers by us, to rise and drive us out. Indeed, it looks almost as though they had awakened solely and simply for that purpose! Can anyone assert that colonization has increased the number of Christians in the world? Where are those conversions en masse which mark the success of Islam? Here and there one finds isolated islets of Christians, Christians in name, that is, rather than by conviction; and that is the sum total of the successes of this magnificent Christian religion, the guardian of supreme Truth! Taking everything into consideration, Europe’s policy of colonization has ended in a complete failure.

Hitler on Arab nationalism and Islam:

Never, at any price, should we have put our money on France and against the peoples subjected to her yoke. On the contrary, we should have helped them to achieve their liberty and, if necessary, should have goaded them into doing so. There was nothing to stop us in 1940 from making a gesture of this sort in the Near East and in North Africa. In actual fact our diplomats instead set about the task of consolidating French power, not only in Syria, but in Tunis, in Algeria and Morocco as well. Our ‘gentlemen’ obviously preferred to maintain cordial relations with distinguished Frenchmen, rather than with a lot of hirsute revolutionaries, with a chorus of musical comedy officers, whose one idea was to cheat us, rather than with the Arabs, who would have been loyal partners for us. The peoples of Islam will always be closer to us than, for example, France.

Within these European nationalist movements there were purists and others who were more pragmatic. When you read Hitler’s Mein Kampf (1924) [Chapter 11: Race and People] it is very harsh, hardcore and talks of inferior peoples and discussion of the weak and wavering.

In the context of when it was written, Germany was in serious trouble and in deep demoralization. Red Terror [see “Hidden, Suppressed History of Red Terror in Post WWI Europe“] was a real threat, and millions (of the best) had been murdered in Russia. At the time, Jewish-Bolshevik hordes were portrayed as inferior people. Today, the history of this era is heavily suppressed, but it wasn’t in Europe at the time.

Hitler himself had served four years in the trenches in France, had been gassed and traumatized. In addition, concepts like eugenics were the norm at that time even in the U.S. and U.K. The idea that “Nazis” owned this philosophy is a falsehood.

When you look later (speeches, table talks and the Zweites Buch circa 1928) at this subject, you see Hitler more evolved, toned down in rhetoric and influenced by the Rosenbergs and Chamberlains. Hitler had a philosophy of developing strong people for benefit of the community. For instance, he wanted to cull out hereditary diseases. But in power after getting blow-back on initial attempts at eugenic sterilizing, the National Socialists threw in the towel and threw down the gauntlet to the churches, in effect saying “you take responsibility.” In a 1934 speech Hitler said:

It would have been more to the point, more honest and more Christian, in past decades not to support those who intentionally destroyed healthy life than to rebel against those who have no other wish than to avoid disease. Moreover, a policy of ‘laissez faire” in this sphere is not only cruelty to the individual guiltless victims but also to the nation as a whole… If the Churches were to declare themselves ready to take over the treatment and care of those suffering from hereditary diseases, we should be quite ready to refrain from sterilizing them.

The non-laissez faire approach of National Socialism in the economic sphere was expressed thusly. He uses the term “preventing cruelty to the individual guiltless victims” again and, in fact, frequently.

Benefit to the community precedes benefit to the individual… The state should retain supervision and each property owner should consider himself appointed by the state. It is his duty not to use his property against the interests of others among his own people. This is the crucial matter. The Third Reich will always retain its right to control the owners of property… A policy of laissez faire in this sphere is not only cruelty to the individual guiltless victims but also to the nation as a whole.

The following clips from speeches by Adolf Hitler were made when Germany was still on its ass-1933. They are illustrative of the philosophy of “nation/Volk as a whole,” charity and ending prejudices. National Socialist Germany turned to an in-group effort and appeal to help the millions of dispossessed “Volk.” In-group appeals are a great strength and positive trait of the Judiacs, but apparently not others? This was a first order of business once in power, quite apart from government relief and work for the unemployed.

It required the personal touch of a voluntary association and so with characteristic German thoroughness they proceeded to do it. And as you can see in the classic rants, Hitler sold it hard and effectively. The aim of the National Socialist Welfare Society was the relief for persons who are physically and mentally sound, but who, in consequence of adverse general conditions, have fallen into a state of distress that threatens the health and development of both themselves, their dependents and their nation.