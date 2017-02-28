Xbox One And PC Getting Netflix-Like Subscription Service Called Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass, a service that offers “unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles” as part of a monthly subscription of $9.99 / £7.99 per month. The service is expected to launch “late Spring 2017” and will be available for Xbox One and PC.

As detailed on the Xbox.com website, games include Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16, and Lego Batman. New games will be added to the catalogue of games available on the service “every month” as others are removed.

“Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favourites to shooters, sport, puzzle games and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from,” the website reads.

Games are downloaded “directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues.” Those that subscribe will also be given a 20 percent discount on purchasing a game from the catalogue and 10 percent off “all related add-ons.” Discounts to add-ons are only available “while the base game is currently in the catalogue.” Xbox Live Gold is not required to play Xbox Pass games, though you’ll still need a Gold membership to play multiplayer in those titles.

“As we prepare to launch Project Scorpio this holiday, bringing the most powerful console ever made to the Xbox One family of devices, we continue to make platform improvements to connect the growing community of players on Xbox Live and add to a robust and diverse portfolio of games across Xbox One and Windows 10,” reads a statement from head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

Those that are part of the Xbox Insider Program will be able to test Xbox Game Pass “in the Alpha Preview ring starting today with a very limited number of titles.”

EA offers a similar service with EA/Origin Access, which lets subscribers play a selection of titles on Xbox One or PC at no additional cost. They are also frequently given access to new releases earlier than the general public. For example, subscribers will be able to play 10 hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda on March 16. The full game launches on March 21 (March 23 in Europe).