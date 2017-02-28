TRANSGENDER ACTIVIST WANTS MIXED SEX SHOWER ROOMS IN SCHOOLS

Mara Keisling, founding executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality went C-SPAN to answer questions and ended up lobbying to the public that having single-sex shower room, locker rooms, and school sports, are all forms of discrimination.

This comes just weeks before the Supreme Court is to take a case which says that the overabundance of single-sex civic groups, such as sports leagues and locker rooms, discriminating against the transgender population should be considered “illegal prejudice”.

“You know we started with racial differences, then we went to physical ability differences and learning differences, and schools know, there’s lots of different kids now, and they try to make accommodations,” Keisling said. “And now almost every school in the country has trans kids in it. And I don’t think most Americans understand that, but there are hundreds of thousands of trans kids.”

Breitbart further reports:

iesling and her supporters are pushing for government-enforced nationwide changes in civic practice about sex and kids, even though available data shows fewer than 0.3 percent of the population try to live as members of the opposite sex, and that very few “gender confused” young kids continue their transgender activities into adulthood.

The American College of Pediatricians observes, “According to the DSM-V, as many as 98% of gender confused boys and 88% of gender confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty.” Nationwide, fewer than 1 in 2,400 adults have changed their names from one sex to the other sex, according to a study of the 2010 census.

Youth Trans Critical Professionals — a group of self-described “left-leaning, open-minded, and pro-gay rights” professionals, expresses “alarm” that, because of the current trendiness of being transgendered, many young people have decided they are a member of the opposite sex simply as a result of “binges” on social media sites. They describe a process of transgender activists recruiting creating a “cult” to recruit teenagers who are worried about their own bodies and sex. “There is evidence that vulnerable young people are being actively recruited and coached on such sites to believe that they are trans,” the professionals say.

Keisling also suggested that children’s discomfort with nakedness in front of opposite-sex kids is just the same as their discomfort with nakedness in front of peer kids of the same sex. “I don’t know what people think goes on in locker rooms, but nobody likes to be naked in locker rooms,” Keisling said.

Keisling dismissed parents’ concerns about sexual pressure on their kids as merely mental hangups. “I don’t want to tell people ever, ever how to be parents, but don’t put your stuff on other people’s kids,” Keisling said.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he is abandoning former President Barack Obama’s May 2016 national K-12 pro-transgender policy, preferring instead for the issue to be decided upon by state and local governments. The Trump administration has not announced, however, whether it supports the demand made by gay rights activists that “gender identity,” rather than biology, should determine an individual’s legal sex.

LGBT activists have been using the Obama directive to force gender ideology through the courts and state legislatures. They claim that all single-sex public bathrooms should admit individuals who say they have the “gender identity” — but not the biological sex — marked on the door.

Obama’s transgender bathroom policy was halted in August of 2016 by a U.S. district judge who said the former president had overstepped his authority in issuing the directive.

Since the presidential election, Obama has twice admitted that his unpopular transgender policy helped to defeat Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton.

As Breitbart News reports, according to a Rasmussen poll, only 28 percent of Americans support Obama’s policy that provided for the federal government to determine the bathroom policies of elementary and secondary schools. Additionally, the new poll finds that only 38 percent of those surveyed support “allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms of the opposite biological sex.”

The American College of Pediatricians maintains that gender ideology is harmful to children and that transgendered children are psychologically confused and at risk for mental health disorders.