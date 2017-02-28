The BIRTH OF INTERNATIONAL TERRORISM: Part 1 – Christian Ramallah, Kind David Hotel & Guerilla Warfare Spreads From Europe to the Orient

Historical Tribune

PART TWO

The BIRTH OF INTERNATIONAL TERRORISM

Oust the B’rith-ish, Enter the US of Israel,

Good-bye Roosevelt & Declare the ‘State’

COMING SOON!

Source: Wikipedia

Ramallah, originally a village founded by Ghassanid Christians in the 1500’s, is today a Palestinian city in the central West Bank, 10 km north of Jerusalem. It serves as the defacto administrative capital of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). Ramallah was historically a Christian town, but today Muslims form the majority of the population, with Christians still making up a significant minority.

The city grew dramatically in the 17th and 18th centuries as an agricultural village, attracting more (predominately Christian) residents from around Palestine. In 1700, Yacoub Elias was the first Ramallah native to be ordained by the Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem. In the early 19th century, the first Greek Melkite Orthodox Christian