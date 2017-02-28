The 12 Steps of Aryan Awareness

http://www.renegadetribune.com/12-steps-aryan-awareness/

1. Embrace your power and uniqueness.

2. Treasure your history and heritage.

3. Harmonize yourself with the natural world and nature’s laws.

4. Strive to be physically robust, mentally sharp and naturally healthy.

5. Seek truth in all matters through research and study.

6. Choose your allies carefully. Your word is your bond.

7. Beware of subversions against our Folk and use cunning to counteract.

8. Teach your children well and follow through by setting the example. Show no mercy to those who would harm a child.

9. Conduct yourself with dignity, courage, and honor.

10. Know that the Aryan spirit strives for excellence in all things.

11. Proudly live who you are and openly express your beliefs. No hiding. No guilt.

12. Resist and defy that which you know to be wrong and detrimental to the welfare and advancement of our noble Folk.*

* From Creed of Iron: Wotansvolk Wisdom