Record $1.1 billion in Israel Bonds sold in US in 2016

(JTA) — A record $1.127 billion in State of Israel Bonds was sold in the United States in 2016.

The Development Corporation for Israel, also known as Israel Bonds, issues debt securities by the government of Israel. Israel Bonds also are sold to investors in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Belgium.

Israel Bonds also announced this week that it has sold more than $40 billion globally since the corporation was launched in 1951.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said in a statement that Israel Bonds are “a cornerstone of Israel’s economy.”

“Crossing the $40 billion mark exemplifies the organization’s dedication to Israel, and the way in which its message of economic support has resonated on a global scale,” Kahlon said.

Israel Bonds’ president and CEO, Israel Maimon, added: “Israel Bonds’ historic sales clearly show that throughout generations, the idea of demonstrating confidence in Israel through investing in Israel has touched a response chord with individuals from all walks of life.”