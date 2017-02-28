Judge Sentences White Couple to Decades in Prison for Waving Confederate Flag, Using Nigger Word

I suppose it’s probably for the best if Stormers avoid the Douglas County area of Georgia for the immediate future, especially if any one of y’all are thinking about saying mean things to the local area wildlife.

(infostormer)

My guess is that not a single one of you want to end up like the two poor defendants who make up the subject matter of this article; a couple who, due to an incident that could at worst be described as somewhat-retarded and uncalled for, are now serving huge chunks of prison time for “hate crimes.”

I mean, I guess they would normally get probation or something for making threats or whatever, but to think of someone getting massive amounts of prison time for such a stunt boggles the mind- especially when the Deep South is the venue of conviction.

As the defendants wept, a Douglas County judge on Monday sentenced two people to lengthy prison terms for their part in disrupting an African-American birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats in 2015.

Superior Court Judge William McClain castigated the two, Kayla Rae Norton, 25, and Jose Ismael Torres, 26, for perpetrating what he called a hate crime.

He sentenced Torres to 20 years, with 13 to serve in prison; Norton was given 15 years, with six to serve. Upon their release, McClain ordered them to be permanently banished from Douglas County. “Their actions were motivated by racial hatred,” said McClain.

Assistant District Attorney David Emadi detailed how the group had gone on a drunken, two-county rampage in pick-up trucked laden with Confederate battle flags through Paulding and Douglas counties over July 24 and July 25.

Emadi said the group threatened African-American motorists, yelled at them and walked up to one of their cars with a gun. They also threatened African American shoppers at a Paulding County Walmart and at a convenience store.

Again, while I’m not endorsing what this couple did (it was actually dumb when the situation is broken down), the fact that football scores in prison time were handed out makes you seriously wonder what in the name of God has happened to our justice system.

Like, a Black could rape and murder a White woman, and receive less time than either Torres (apparently the mythical “White Hispanic”) or Norton. It’s really that bad at this point in time.