Gearing Up for More War? Trump Seeks “Historic” 10% Increase in Military Budget

From The Daily Sheeple

It has just been announced ahead of Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress that the president plans to cut funding to the majority of other agencies in the government in order to boost the defense and national security budget by ten percent.

Congress has already approved $607 billion for defense, compared to $543 billion approved for non-defense discretionary funding. Social Security and Medicare have been spared from Trump’s new plan, but every other agency will see a 10% decrease to boost defense spending by another $54 billion.

In remarks at the White House Monday, Trump called the new move a “Historic” plan “to rebuild the depleted military of the United States of America at a time when we most need it”… despite the fact that the United States has the 2nd largest military in the world (even though the US is not the second largest country), which is largely considered to be the most powerful military worldwide, including over 800 military bases in over 70 countries and territories.

Trump called his plan a “public safety budget”… but with all the military brass being brought on into strategic positions, it really seems like the nation is gearing up for more war.

In other news, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford has announced that the US is looking at a “long-term commitment” in Iraq, the Pentagon is considering sending more US troops to Syria, US war ships are antagonizing China in the South Seas over China’s island-building there, and thousands of US troops were sent to “Russia’s doorstep” in a deployment to Poland back in January.

Renegade Tribune Editor: Check out this comparison of military spending from 2016.