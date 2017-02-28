Dr. Joseph Goebbels’ “Total War” Speech

http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/12-dr-joseph-goebbels-total-war-speech-video?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=d65212c9a9-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-d65212c9a9-48298879

 

Dr. Goebbels’ addresses a mass rally in Berlin on February 18, 1943, just a few weeks after the catastrophic defeat of German and allied forces in the Battle of Stalingrad. 

The Reich Minister frankly explains the mortal danger that threatens all of Europe. Germany could lose the war, he solemnly warns. To counter the formidable Soviet threat from the East, he goes on, the nation must adopt stern and radical “total war” measures.

